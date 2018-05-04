AP Photo/Jim Mone

Report: Significant angst within Timberwolves organization

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
The Timberwolves just ended a 13-year playoff drought. They have multiple stars in Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. Tom Thibodeau is making headway in remaking the franchise, as he was hired to do.

So, everything is rosy in Minnesota, right?

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

Being at Games 3 and 4, I found it interesting, fascinating, however you want to describe it, the amount of people that sought me out, within the organization, to just spew whatever. Put it this way: To suggest it’s a cohesive bunch, that organization, to think that they’re holding hands singing Kumbaya, is laughable. There is a lot of disconnect. Now, where do you want to begin on that? Should Tom Thibodeau know the names of people on the business side, on the marketing side? There may be some people listening say, “No. Why? Win games. He won games. Who cares?” But there are people upset that he alienates himself. There’s a big wall up. He’s got his guard up constantly. He always appears to be grumpy.

You get to 47 wins. You sell out the building 16 times. The TV ratings go up 78 percent. And, again, that’s from rock bottom a year ago, but still. The TV ratings go up 78 percent. There should be a ton to celebrate, right? Just on the surface. You look at those things. But I’m telling you, there is so much angst, and I’m telling you, disconnect behind the scenes.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and Thibodeau have different sensibilities. Thibodeau focuses on winning, no matter how many feathers must be ruffled in the process. Taylor prefers a more genteel approach.

There are real questions whether they can coexist long-term.

This is why it was so fascinating Taylor hired Thibodeau as president-coach in the first place. Thibodeau showed his coaching acumen with the Bulls. But he also did so in a hard-driving way that suggested trouble transitioning to the wider perspective necessary of a team president.

Debate how involved Thibodeau should be in the business side. If Taylor wants him to be more cordial to people on the business side, that alone makes it an issue.

Thibodeau’s on-court success will buy him time. Winning cures most ills.

But expectations are only increasing after Minnesota lost in five games to the Rockets in the first round. Thibodeau’s style – which includes a stubbornness that makes him unlikely to change that style – could give him less margin for error.

Goran Dragic endorses Donovan Mitchell for Rookie of the Year after Ben Simmons’ awful game

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Many current NBA players have taken a side in the heated Rookie of the Year debate between Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell’s supporters have had numerous opportunities to state their case. Even though it’s a regular-season award, after any of the Jazz guard’s superb playoff games would have been a good time to deliver a pro-Mitchell message.

But Heat guard Goran Dragic didn’t do that. He waited until Ben Simmons had a dud – one point on 0-of-5 shooting with seven assists, five rebounds and five turnovers, -23 – in the 76ers’ Game 2 loss to the Celtics last night.

Dragic:

This probably has little to do with Mitchell, nicknamed “Spider.”

Simmons campaigned publicly for an All-Star spot that went to Dragic. The point guards got into it multiple times during Philadelphia’s first-round win over Miami.

This is such a petty retaliation by Dragic – and I love it.

Report: Knicks prepared to open cap space if LeBron James wants to play for David Fizdale

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
The Knicks’ eternal pursuit of LeBron James has reached another chapter.

New York is hiring David Fizdale as coach. He might or might not succeed, but he definitely built a relationship with LeBron while a Heat assistant coach.

And that, of course, has started a buzz.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

after Thursday’s hiring of former Memphis head coach and Heat assistant David Fizdale, the Knicks are prepared to open salary-cap space this summer in the unlikely event they get an inkling LeBron James has some interest in coming to the Garden this summer, according to an NBA source.

The easiest route for the Knicks opening max cap space: Enes Kanter opting out without a promise of a long-term contract from New York (he shouldn’t, but who knows?), Kyle O'Quinn opting out, trading Courtney Lee and unloading any other player.

Of course, even if Kanter clears the way, luring LeBron won’t be nearly that easy.

Why would LeBron want to join such a crummy team? Why would LeBron want to play for James Dolan?

Because of Fizdale?

That was far-fetched when tied to the Lakers, and it’s even less believable here. At least the Lakers will have cap space to lure an additional star and multiple promising young players. The Knicks with Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina and a bloated cap sheet don’t cut it.

LeBron has frequently praised Madison Square Garden and Fizdale. But it takes far more than an arena and a coach to lure a player of his caliber.

It never hurts to be prepared, and as easy as it is to mock the Knicks for leaking this story, we’d drag them mercilessly if LeBron somehow wanted to sign and they couldn’t make it happen.

But I just hope they hired Fizdale for other reasons than pursuing LeBron. They need a good coach, not a conduit to a pipedream.

LeBron James’ magnificence shines in Cavaliers’ historically low turnover rate

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
The Cavaliers scored on at least* 14 possessions with only LeBron James dribbling in the frontcourt during their Game 2 win over the Raptors last night – at least* eight times with LeBron making a basket, once with him drawing free throws and five times on his assists.

This is the luxury of LeBron.

Cleveland doesn’t need risky high-upside plays to generate efficient shots. The best player of his generation creates them in simple actions. And when he’s making all those fadeaways, the output is through the roof – 128 points and a 141 offensive rating.

*ESPN didn’t show the start of a possession in which LeBron scored without passing while televised.

The LeBron effect is most evident in turnovers. Because the Cavs’ offense is so conservative, they rarely turn the ball over when LeBron is locked in to this degree.

The Cavaliers had just three turnovers in Game 2 – tied for the fewest in a playoff game in the modern era (since 1984, when the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason):

  • Cavaliers in Game 2 of 2018 second round vs. Raptors
  • Grizzlies in Game 6 of 2015 second round vs. Warriors
  • New Orleans Hornets in Game 1 of 2011 first round vs. Lakers
  • Pistons in Game 5 of 2008 second round vs. Magic

And, despite going to overtime, Cleveland had just six turnovers in Game 1 against Toronto. That gives the Cavs – by far – the fewest turnovers in the first two games of any playoff series in the modern era.

Because team turnovers weren’t tracked in earlier years, we’ll compare only turnovers assigned to individual players. That the Cavaliers have had only one team turnover (in Game 1) only makes this more impressive.

Here are the fewest player turnovers in the first two games of a series since 1984:

image

The Raptors were average at forcing turnovers during the regular season. Cleveland just isn’t giving them a chance.

The Cavs ranked 27th in the regular season with 273 passes per game. They passed even less in Game 1 (264) and Game 2 (257).

Why toss the ball around when it’s so likely LeBron can create a good shot on his own?

David Fizdale not solution for Knicks. No coach is

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
No Knicks coaching hire has been met with widespread skepticism since Mike D’Antoni.

Mike Woodson received, perhaps reluctant but nonetheless existent, support after turning around a losing season and guiding the Knicks to the playoffs as D’Antoni’s interim replacement. Everyone was so enchanted with Phil Jackson running the front office, Derek Fisher was welcomed as Jackson’s hand-picked choice. In a shift in mood, people appreciated Jackson going outside his comfort zone with Jeff Hornacek – and that Hornacek wasn’t David Fizdale.

The trend has only continued with David Fizdale, whom the Knicks will reportedly hire.

This is not unique to New York. Nearly every coaching hire is viewed optimistically.

But the sentiment is particularly misplaced there.

The Knicks’ problems are far bigger than any coach can fix. They start with owner Jim Dolan and trickle down through the organization he assembled. Unless president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry build a far better roster – and sustain it without Dolan wrongly pushing for or blocking a trade – Fizdale has no chance. It doesn’t matter whether he’s a good coach or not.

Of the Knicks’ seven non-interim coaches since Jeff Van Gundy who also coached elsewhere, all but one (Mike Woodson) had a better record on other jobs:

 

Coach Years Knicks Elsewhere
David Fizdale 2018- ? 50%
Jeff Hornacek 2016-18 37% 47%
Derek Fisher 2014-16 29% x
Mike Woodson 2012-14 58% 42%
Mike D’Antoni 2008-12 42% 60%
Isiah Thomas 2006-08 34% 53%
Larry Brown 2005-06 28% 56%
Lenny Wilkins 2004-05 49% 54%
Don Chaney 2001-04 39% 41%

These aren’t all bad coaches. The challenge in New York was just too much for them.

Mills and Perry deserve a chance to fix this roster. (At least Perry does. Mills, Jackson’s predecessor and successor, already had one. But there’s no choice now but to let him take his second try.) They have a great start in Kristaps Porzingis, though he’s injured. But it will take patience and skill to dig out of the rest of Jackson’s mess.

Coaches still have culpability in this, and Fizdale looks like a good choice. His energy could help give the Knicks the wakeup call they badly need.

But he can’t do it alone, and unless the Knicks get their act together from the top down, Fizdale won’t have a chance.