LeBron James’ magnificence shines in Cavaliers’ historically low turnover rate

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
The Cavaliers scored on at least* 14 possessions with only LeBron James dribbling in the frontcourt during their Game 2 win over the Raptors last night – at least* eight times with LeBron making a basket, once with him drawing free throws and five times on his assists.

This is the luxury of LeBron.

Cleveland doesn’t need risky high-upside plays to generate efficient shots. The best player of his generation creates them in simple actions. And when he’s making all those fadeaways, the output is through the roof – 128 points and a 141 offensive rating.

*ESPN didn’t show the start of a possession in which LeBron scored without passing while televised.

The LeBron effect is most evident in turnovers. Because the Cavs’ offense is so conservative, they rarely turn the ball over when LeBron is locked in to this degree.

The Cavaliers had just three turnovers in Game 2 – tied for the fewest in a playoff game in the modern era (since 1984, when the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason):

  • Cavaliers in Game 2 of 2018 second round vs. Raptors
  • Grizzlies in Game 6 of 2015 second round vs. Warriors
  • New Orleans Hornets in Game 1 of 2011 first round vs. Lakers
  • Pistons in Game 5 of 2008 second round vs. Magic

And, despite going to overtime, Cleveland had just six turnovers in Game 1 against Toronto. That gives the Cavs – by far – the fewest turnovers in the first two games of any playoff series in the modern era.

Because team turnovers weren’t tracked in earlier years, we’ll compare only turnovers assigned to individual players. That the Cavaliers have had only one team turnover (in Game 1) only makes this more impressive.

Here are the fewest player turnovers in the first two games of a series since 1984:

image

The Raptors were average at forcing turnovers during the regular season. Cleveland just isn’t giving them a chance.

The Cavs ranked 27th in the regular season with 273 passes per game. They passed even less in Game 1 (264) and Game 2 (257).

Why toss the ball around when it’s so likely LeBron can create a good shot on his own?

David Fizdale not solution for Knicks. No coach is

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
No Knicks coaching hire has been met with widespread skepticism since Mike D’Antoni.

Mike Woodson received, perhaps reluctant but nonetheless existent, support after turning around a losing season and guiding the Knicks to the playoffs as D’Antoni’s interim replacement. Everyone was so enchanted with Phil Jackson running the front office, Derek Fisher was welcomed as Jackson’s hand-picked choice. In a shift in mood, people appreciated Jackson going outside his comfort zone with Jeff Hornacek – and that Hornacek wasn’t David Fizdale.

The trend has only continued with David Fizdale, whom the Knicks will reportedly hire.

This is not unique to New York. Nearly every coaching hire is viewed optimistically.

But the sentiment is particularly misplaced there.

The Knicks’ problems are far bigger than any coach can fix. They start with owner Jim Dolan and trickle down through the organization he assembled. Unless president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry build a far better roster – and sustain it without Dolan wrongly pushing for or blocking a trade – Fizdale has no chance. It doesn’t matter whether he’s a good coach or not.

Of the Knicks’ seven non-interim coaches since Jeff Van Gundy who also coached elsewhere, all but one (Mike Woodson) had a better record on other jobs:

 

Coach Years Knicks Elsewhere
David Fizdale 2018- ? 50%
Jeff Hornacek 2016-18 37% 47%
Derek Fisher 2014-16 29% x
Mike Woodson 2012-14 58% 42%
Mike D’Antoni 2008-12 42% 60%
Isiah Thomas 2006-08 34% 53%
Larry Brown 2005-06 28% 56%
Lenny Wilkins 2004-05 49% 54%
Don Chaney 2001-04 39% 41%

These aren’t all bad coaches. The challenge in New York was just too much for them.

Mills and Perry deserve a chance to fix this roster. (At least Perry does. Mills, Jackson’s predecessor and successor, already had one. But there’s no choice now but to let him take his second try.) They have a great start in Kristaps Porzingis, though he’s injured. But it will take patience and skill to dig out of the rest of Jackson’s mess.

Coaches still have culpability in this, and Fizdale looks like a good choice. His energy could help give the Knicks the wakeup call they badly need.

But he can’t do it alone, and unless the Knicks get their act together from the top down, Fizdale won’t have a chance.

Dwane Casey: Raptors must ‘play for pride’

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
The Raptors – after revamping their offense to be more effective in the playoffs, after winning a franchise-record and Eastern Conference-best 59 games, after declaring this season championship or bust – have fallen behind 2-0 to the Cavaliers in their second round series with both losses in Toronto.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey:

One thing you have is pride. One thing you have is pride to go into Cleveland and play for pride. I don’t know what the history of down 0-2 is, but one thing I do know: Tonight wasn’t us, how we normally play for longer periods of time.

Playing for pride? That sounds like how a defeated team talks. How about playing to win?

That might be a tough sell, considering – despite Casey’s insistence otherwise – this is exactly how Toronto plays against the Cavs in the playoffs. The Raptors lost the most lopsided six-game series in NBA history to Cleveland two years ago then got swept by the Cavaliers last year.

Teams that have started a best-of-seven series with two home losses have won the series just 16% of the time. That’s far higher than the typical guess. The Raptors are still in this – but only if they believe they can win.

LeBron James credits Dwane Casey for making him player he is today

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
Back during the 2010-11 season, Dwane Casey was an assistant coach in Dallas, the guy Rick Carlisle entrusted to oversee his defense. That was not exactly a lock-down defensive team but they were good (seventh in the NBA for the season) and when it got to the postseason, Casey drew up smart game plans.

Those plans helped get the Mavericks past the Heat in the Finals to win Dallas’ first (and so far, only) NBA title. After winning the ring, Casey was hired by the Toronto Raptors as their new head coach.

After LeBron James torched Casey’s Raptors in Game 2 with 43 points and 14 assists, he credited Casey and that Mavs team for forcing his game to another level. From Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

High praise. That probably doesn’t make Casey feel any better right now, however.

For the record, LeBron averaged 17.8 points per game with an above average 54.1 true shooting percentage in the 2011 NBA Finals — good numbers, but nine points per game fewer than he averaged during the regular season, and he was not as efficient in those Finals. Give Shawn Marion some credit for his defense in that series, he was often matched up on LeBron, but the plan was to double LeBron quickly, pack the paint on his drives with Tyson Chandler protecting the rim, and single-cover Dwyane Wade and dare Miami to make him the primary scorer (plus Dallas played more zone in that series than the Heat had seen previously).

LeBron and the Cavaliers are now up 2-0 on Casey’s Raptors after LeBron led third-quarter charge Thursday with 15 points and six assists in the frame. He shot 9-of-12 at the rim for the game and 9-of-13 from the midrange. He was indefensible, and part of the reason for that apparently falls to the Raptors’ coach.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: “The doctors didn’t want me to play”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
Thursday morning, Jaylen Brown was listed as doubtful for Game 2, still slowed by a hamstring injury.

By Thursday night he was in uniform, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and being part of the key Celtics run at the end of the first half that turned a blowout into a game again.

What changed? Brown admitted he ignored the doctors (via Raul Martinez of NBC 10 in Boston).

It’s a little surprising the Celtics let him play, this is an organization that has taken the long view all season when it comes to injuries. Hamstrings are easy to reaggravate and Boston doesn’t want Brown to lose part of his off-season work to chase playoff wins now, Boston did that with Isaiah Thomas last year and it didn’t work out for the player. However, the injury was at a place Brown got to have his say.

It couldn’t have worked out much better for Boston.