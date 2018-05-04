When it rains for the Raptors, it pours.
Report: Bucks to interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for head coaching job
Becky Hammon is about to break another barrier.
The first female assistant coach in the NBA, a member of Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, is going to get to interview for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. She is the first woman to get an NBA head coaching job interview.
Bucks management likes her — they interviewed her a year ago for the then-vacant GM job.
Good for both sides here. Hammon has been a well-respected coach in the San Antonio organization and there have been people in the league wondering when she would get a chance to interview somewhere.
The Bucks are casting a wide net with this search, including other Spurs assistants.
While the Bucks, like the Knicks, are going to talk to a lot of people they are expected to go with a veteran coach who knows how to install a defensive system and build a winning culture. Another former Spurs assistant turned head coach — Mike Budenholzer — is the name most mentioned around the league, especially now that the Knicks hired David Fizdale. There are a lot of coaches who want this job, with the team already having a top-five player in Giannis Antetokounmpo plus a solid supporting cast of guys such as Eric Bledsoe, Kris Middleton, and others.
After rough night, Ben Simmons talks to Iverson, gets backed by Donovan Mitchell
Ben Simmons and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Game 2 has been the talk of Friday around Friday. Simmons had one point on 0-of-4 shooting in 30 minutes, racked up seven assists but had five turnovers, and was -23 on the night.
Don’t fear, the man still has some powerful allies in his corner.
One is Sixers’ legend Allen Iverson, who Simmons spoke to Friday, as reported at NBC Sports Philadephia.
“I spoke to A.I. before I came in here today,” Simmons said after practice. “He just told me, play the game I know how to play. And that’s just second nature to me.”
Another was the only other guy seriously mentioned in the Rookie of the Year race, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. Sure, Mitchell took some jabs at Simmons during the heat of that race, but he had the Sixers’ star’s back Friday, as reported by ESPN.
“The biggest thing that people don’t understand is that every player has that night,” Mitchell said… “You look at LeBron [James] against the Mavs in the Finals, he had eight points [in Game 4]. There was one year I was watching [James] Harden play against the Warriors, and he had about 10 turnovers in a playoff game. So it happens to everybody.
“It just so happens that it happened to [Simmons], and I expect him to respond back. He’s a good player. Good players respond back, and it’s all about the response.”
Back home in Philly for Game 3 Saturday, expect a Simmons to respond with force. Same with the Sixers as a team.
If not, well, they will get to Cabo a little earlier than some of us expected.
Would Rockets break up team to chase LeBron James?
The Houston Rockets are rumored to be on LeBron James‘ short list of places he’s willing to play next season.
Rockets GM Daryl Morey is aggressive, wants badly to bring a title to Houston, has an owner willing to spend to chase that goal, and most people around the league expect he’ll take a swing at landing LeBron this summer in free agency.
But will they really? It would take a radical shakeup of the current roster to make it happen and, according to the impeccably sourced Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated on the Open Court Podcast, the Rockets may not be up for that.
“I asked a couple people in Houston about it, and there was sort of a look of, ‘Why would we break this up right now?’
“Because they know everything they would have to give up. They know how many moves they would have to make. And would they be able to preserve the same level of shooting, the same level of defense? And this is people inside the organization. How much would they have to sacrifice of what they built as far as the way they play? Would they’d have to play significantly differently?”
The Rockets won a league-best 65 games, have the future MVP in James Harden, a top-10 NBA defense, and are one of two teams most likely to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy come June (despite their recent Game 2 loss). They are title contenders now, they should ask, “do we need to do this?” Bringing in the force of nature that is LeBron means three guys who are best with the ball in their hands and need to learn how to share it. Plus, off the court, LeBron brings his own culture and style to the team. He’s one of the all-time greats and still performing at his peak, but it’s fair to ask if this really works for Houston.
How and when their season ends could have a big say in how hard they push to get LeBron.
Just the logistics of signing him are complicated.
Signing LeBron outright as a free agent would require a lot — remember, the Rockets have to re-sign Chris Paul this summer, too. That’s two max contracts next to Harden’s new deal. To make this work, the Rockets would need to trade Ryan Anderson (and no team is taking on his $42 million over two years without multiple sweeteners of first round picks and young players), P.J. Tucker and Nene, all without taking any salary back, plus let Trevor Ariza, Luc Mbah a Moute, and Tarik Black just walk as free agents. Even that might not be enough, there would need to be other deals to clear cap space or both LeBron and Paul need to agree to discounts. Good luck with that.
At that point, the roster is gutted, and does LeBron want to come to a team devoid of quality role players? That dance would seem far too familiar for him.
The way it would work best is to get LeBron to follow the path CP3 did a summer ago — tell the Cavaliers he’s gone, but he wants to opt into the final year of his contract and be traded to the Rockets. That way the Cavaliers will get something back — probably Anderson’s deal, but they likely demand Eric Gordon, other players, and multiple picks (or something akin to that deal). Plus the Rockets may not have the money after that to bring back Mbah a Moute or others. For the Cavaliers, they at least get something back rather than having LeBron walk out the door for nothing. To make this option work the Rockets need to convince LeBron to take a discount (something he said he would not do), then work out a deal the Cavaliers will accept, and then be good with losing all the depth that comes with this.
If LeBron wants to go to the Rockets, Morey and Houston will figure out how to make it work.
But it’s understandable if some within the organization don’t think it’s a good idea.
Report: New Rocket once told by teammate he must pick side between James Harden and Dwight Howard
There was plenty of discord between James Harden and Dwight Howard when they played for the Rockets together.
Just how bad did it get?
Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:
Back then Houston’s locker room was divided along the fault line separating Harden and Dwight Howard, and factions were so pronounced that one veteran told a new acquisition, “When you come here, you have to pick your side.”
That fun trip down memory lane is part of an excellent feature on the current Rockets I suggest reading in full.
Houston obviously chose its side correctly. Harden will win MVP this year and is leading the Rockets in the second round. Howard has declined considerably, and his Hornets didn’t make the playoffs.
Harden’s relationship with Howard was one reason for concern with the Rockets adding Chris Paul. But Harden has clearly learned from that time, and he and Paul seem to get along well.