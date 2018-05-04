Goran Dragic endorses Donovan Mitchell for Rookie of the Year after Ben Simmons’ awful game

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Many current NBA players have taken a side in the heated Rookie of the Year debate between Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell’s supporters have had numerous opportunities to state their case. Even though it’s a regular-season award, after any of the Jazz guard’s superb playoff games would have been a good time to deliver a pro-Mitchell message.

But Heat guard Goran Dragic didn’t do that. He waited until Ben Simmons had a dud – one point on 0-of-5 shooting with seven assists, five rebounds and five turnovers, -23 – in the 76ers’ Game 2 loss to the Celtics last night.

Dragic:

ROY 🕷 — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) May 4, 2018

This probably has little to do with Mitchell, nicknamed “Spider.”

Simmons campaigned publicly for an All-Star spot that went to Dragic. The point guards got into it multiple times during Philadelphia’s first-round win over Miami.

This is such a petty retaliation by Dragic – and I love it.