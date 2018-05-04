Getty Images

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: “The doctors didn’t want me to play”

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Thursday morning, Jaylen Brown was listed as doubtful for Game 2, still slowed by a hamstring injury.

By Thursday night he was in uniform, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and being part of the key Celtics run at the end of the first half that turned a blowout into a game again.

What changed? Brown admitted he ignored the doctors (via Raul Martinez of NBC 10 in Boston).

It’s a little surprising the Celtics let him play, this is an organization that has taken the long view all season when it comes to injuries. Hamstrings are easy to reaggravate and Boston doesn’t want Brown to lose part of his off-season work to chase playoff wins now, Boston did that with Isaiah Thomas last year and it didn’t work out for the player. However, the injury was at a place Brown got to have his say.

It couldn’t have worked out much better for Boston.

LeBron James credits Dwane Casey for making him player he is today

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Back during the 2010-11 season, Dwane Casey was an assistant coach in Dallas, the guy Rick Carlisle entrusted to oversee his defense. That was not exactly a lock-down defensive team but they were good (seventh in the NBA for the season) and when it got to the postseason, Casey drew up smart game plans.

Those plans helped get the Mavericks past the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals to win Dallas’ first (and so far, only) NBA title. After winning the ring, Casey was hired by the Toronto Raptors as their new head coach.

After LeBron James torched Casey’s Raptors in Game 2 with 43 points and 14 assists, he credited Casey and that Mavs team for forcing his game to another level. From Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

High praise. That probably doesn’t make Casey feel any better right now, however.

For the record, LeBron averaged 17.8 points per game with an above average 54.1 true shooting percentage in the 2011 NBA Finals — good numbers, but nine points per game fewer than he averaged during the regular season, and he was not as efficient in those Finals. Give Shawn Marion some credit for his defense in that series, he was often matched up on LeBron, but the plan was to double LeBron quickly, pack the paint on his drives with Tyson Chandler protecting the rim, and single-cover Dwyane Wade and dare Miami to make him the primary scorer (plus Dallas played more zone in that series than the Heat had seen previously).

LeBron and the Cavaliers are now up 2-0 on Casey’s Raptors after LeBron led third-quarter charge Thursday with 15 points and six assists in the frame. He shot 9-of-12 at the rim for the game and 9-of-13 from the midrange. He was indefensible, and part of the reason for that apparently falls to the Raptors’ coach.

Watch best of LeBron’s epic night against Toronto in Game 2

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2018, 1:47 AM EDT
2 Comments

When LeBron James is playing like this, there’s nothing any defender can do.

He was blowing by defenders and getting to the rim, where he shot 9-of-12 — but even when the Raptors did their job and forced him into the midrange, he was 9-of-13 shooting. He was effective as the pick-and-roll ball handler (especially in a two-man game with Kevin Love), scoring six times. LeBron had seven post-ups and often from there nailed tough fadeaways. Nine times on the night, he just went in isolation and that worked well, too.

LeBron finished with 43 points on 28 shots, plus had 14 assists. He was the reason the Cavaliers are up 2-0 in this second-round series against Toronto.

Check out all the highlights above. It was a masterful performance from one of the game’s all-time greats.

Celtics dominate Sixers in Game 2 with their most important trait: consistency

By Dane CarbaughMay 3, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT
16 Comments

The Boston Celtics don’t have Kyrie Irving. They don’t have Gordon Hayward. What they do have is perhaps the best coach of these young NBA playoffs in Brad Stevens, and a consistency that their opponents in the Philadelphia 76ers sorely lack. While you can trust the process all you want, the Celtics are trusting their bench players and young rotation guys for even contributions.

To that end, Boston beat Philadelphia, 108-103, to take a 2-0 lead in the semifinal matchup between the two teams on Thursday.

Philadelphia was far more assertive offensively in the first half of Game 2 than they were in Game 1. The Sixers moved the ball, getting double-digit performances in the first two quarters from three starters. Philadelphia shot much better from the 3-point line, amassing more made triples in the first half (7) than they did during the entirety of Game 1 (5).

Meanwhile the Celtics struggled offensively out of the gate, only finally finding a solution to the Sixers’ redoubled efforts on defense late in the second quarter. Down by 21 with five minutes to play in the second, an offensive surge led by Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier saw the Sixers stall defensively, and helped Boston push it to just 56-51 in favor of Philadelphia to end the half.

The Sixers continued their uneven play to start the third quarter. Philadelphia’s offense seemed to slow, particularly after going through first and second reads on set plays. The Sixers stood around, with only the strong side of the floor moving as weak side shooters stood. Boston used Philadelphia’s stagnation to create turnovers, scoring 16 points off changes of possession alone and beating up the Sixers in the transition game, 19-16.

Philadelphia’s poor play apparently didn’t sit with coach Brett Brown, either. Upset with Ben Simmons‘ decision-making, the Sixers coach sat his star point guard for a huge stretch between the third and fourth quarters, more than 12 minutes of game clock. Simmons finished with seven assists and six rebounds, but just one point.

Boston used the stagnant Philly attack to dominate, and the momentum was clearly in favor of the Celtics toward the end of the game. Although the score wasn’t out of reach for the 76ers, the game appeared to be emotionally capped off after Rozier sent an alley-oop to the sky for Jayson Tatum with 2:23 left.

The final chance at a stop for the Sixers was emblematic of Philadelphia’s defensive issues, too. After forcing the Celtics to rotate the ball on offense with less than 15 seconds to go in the game, Al Horford wound up with the ball at the top of the 3-point arc. Embiid jumped out to cover him, giving Horford the open lane for the drive and the easy score with 8.3 seconds left, giving Boston a five-point lead.

Horford could be seen talking to Tatum immediately after the bucket, apparently surprised he was so wide open. The Sixers had happy feet on defense all night, and despite having less active talent, Boston again played a better team game on both sides of the ball as they ground out the win.

For Philly, JJ Redick led the way with 23 points along with three rebounds and two assists. Robert Covington had 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Embiid contributed 20 points — albeit on 36 percent shooting — with 14 rebounds and five assists.

The Celtics saw a strong performance from Tatum, leading Boston’s scorers with 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Rozier continued his playoff hot streak, adding 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Marcus Smart, wounded thumb and all, scored 19 points with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Game 3 is back in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Sixers will need to play more evenly if they expect to make a series out of this thing.

NBA players thoroughly enjoyed LeBron James destroying the Raptors

AP
By Dane CarbaughMay 3, 2018, 10:50 PM EDT
8 Comments

Everyone in the NBA just had to stop and marvel at the performance LeBron James gave in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to steal another game on Toronto’s home floor, the game between the two Eastern Conference rivals was close. But in the third quarter, James took over. The King hit multiple, seemingly impossible fadeaway shots as social media collectively could not believe their eyes.

James finished the game with 43 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds. It was a masterpiece, and the Cavaliers beat Toronto, 128-110.

Meanwhile, fellow NBA players couldn’t stay quiet about James’ effort. Several guys around the league gave it up for one of the best games of the year from LeBron.

Via Twitter:

All this after James looked like he was completely out of gas after the last series against the Indiana Pacers. Goodness.