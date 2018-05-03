Tulane’s Melvin Frazier, potential first-rounder, staying in 2018 NBA draft

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Remember Mike Dunleavy Sr.? He coached the Lakers, Bucks, Trail Blazers and Clippers over 17 years.

He’s now coaching Tulane and helping develop players like junior small forward Melvin Frazier – who has blossomed into a potential first-round pick. Frazier will take advantage of his loftier draft stock by staying in the 2018 draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Tulane junior Melvin Frazier informed ESPN he has elected to hire an agent and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Frazier has plenty of developing skills and tools, but they must be measured against his advanced age. He’ll turn 22 this summer. At that point, you hope for someone a little further along.

Frazier is a hyperactive defender who compensates for his 6-foot-5 height with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and major hops. On ball and off an in passing lanes, he’s a disruptor.

His jumper is improving, though it’s not near the point of reliability. He’s an active cutter, which pays off with above-the-rim finishes. Flashes of good court vision are obscured by lacking ball-handling.

Frazier never had a winning record in three seasons at Tulane. He never even started a conference-tournament win. So, he’s a bit under the radar. But teams picking late in the first round will strongly consider him.