Report: Wizards gave president Ernie Grunfeld another secret contract extension

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Most teams celebrate contract extensions, trumpeting them with press releases.

Not the Wizards, who routinely extend president Ernie Grunfeld’s contract without announcing it. It just leaks, and it has again.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld received a contract extension months before the team concluded its inconsistent 2017-18 season and bowed out in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs as the eighth seed.

When reached for comment, a spokesman for majority owner Ted Leonsis and his company Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which runs the Wizards, declined to address the terms of the deal. According to a person close to the situation, however, the Wizards offered the extension in the fall.

The deal keeps Grunfeld, who was hired on June 30, 2003, as the head of the basketball operations through at least the 2018-19 season while granting him an unusual vote of confidence that few team executives have enjoyed in the modern professional sports landscape: 16 years of control.

If Leonsis feels strongly enough about Grunfeld to extend his contract, why not announce it? The owner might have other reasons, but it seems as if he’s trying to pull one over on Washington fans, who’ve largely grown tired of Grunfeld.

Like anyone on the job that long, Grunfeld has a mixed record. The Wizards have made the playoffs most years of his tenure, but they’ve never advanced past the second round. They also had an awful five-year stretch from 2008-09 to 2012-13 in which they acquired enough high picks to build the current squad. It was The Process, accidental version.

Firing Grunfeld wouldn’t necessarily make Washington better. Grunfeld, who previously ran the Bucks and Knicks, is the safe choice. He’s a competent executive. A replacement would offer more upside, but also more downside.

The Wizards – with John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter signed long term – are locked into being solid for a while. But with those three (and Ian Mahinmi) on big contracts with multiple years remaining, it’ll be tough to improve. That could make it difficult to keep everyone happy, as Wall is calling for roster upgrades. Given the cap constraints, those might not be possible without breaking up the core.

Washington hasn’t had a losing season in five years. Multiple stars are locked up long term. The entire starting lineup of a winning team is set to return. There are worse places to be.

There are also better places to be.

Patrick Beverley’s mom dominated The Price Is Right (videos)

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Lisa Beverley didn’t just appear on The Price is Right.

Like her son – Clippers guard Patrick Beverley – playing defense, she made her presence felt.

She won a car:

Then she spun $1 in the clutch:

And finally she won the showcase, which included another car:

Patrick Beverley:

Report: Bucks to interview David Fizdale, Mike Budenholzer, Steve Clifford, Monty Williams, David Blatt

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Knicks apparently are moving toward hiring former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

They might have competition.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a strong list, befitting a good job.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 23-year-old superstar. Khris Middleton is a borderline All-Star. Eric Bledsoe is a strong starter. Tony Snell, when confident, is an ideal role player. Jabari Parker is talented.

The Bucks are ripe for a new coach to come in and look really good while helping this team reach the next level.

Will Milwaukee have its pick of candidates? New York offers a bigger market and maybe, relatedly, a higher salary. But the Bucks present an alluring basketball situation.

James Harden apparently hit phone of heckler (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

As the Rockets left the floor for halftime of their Game 2 loss last night, Houston center Nene pushed back a heckling Jazz fan who got in James Harden‘s face.

When the Rockets returned to the court, Harden apparently knocked the phone of a heckler (presumably the same guy, because how many Jazz fans that annoying were in that section of Houston’s arena last night?):

The NBA fined Rodney Hood $35,000 for slapping the phone from a fan’s hand earlier this year.

But that fan was leaning back, not toward the player, like Harden’s heckler was at least going into halftime. And Harden isn’t seen actually hitting the phone. It just looks as if he’s reaching toward it and sounds as if he makes contact. Will that plausible deniability get the Rockets superstar out of league punishment?

Steve Kerr confirms Stephen Curry’s bench days over, he’ll start Game 3

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Stephen Curry moved well Tuesday night for a guy that had been out for weeks with a sprained MCL. Curry scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, hit 5-of-10 from three, was 3-of-5 on contested shots, and was effective both as the pick-and-roll ball handler and coming off screens. He never really tried to explode off his left leg in his first game back, but he also didn’t need to. He changed the game with his presence.

And Curry is done coming off the bench.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that on a Bay Area radio show Wednesday (as reported by Drew Shiller on NBC Sports Bay Area).

“Oh yeah, yeah. He’ll start Game 3,” Kerr told Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game. “You don’t keep a guy like that on the bench for long … now that the focus shifts and there’s a few days until the next game, he’s gonna play a few more minutes — so he’ll be in the starting lineup.”

Of course, this is not a surprise.

The potential surprise is what does the starting five look like with Curry in this series. We know four of them will be Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, but who gets the fifth spot? Andre Iguodala? Kevon Looney? Kerr is not going to tip his hand on that one, but the big four with Iguodala were +4 in nine minutes of court time in Game 2, so that would be the logical choice.