Report: New York Knicks reach terms to make David Fizdale new head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Take that for data, New York.

In what is a smart move — providing an impatient owner actually gives him and the front office the time and space to do their jobs — the New York Knicks are going to hire former Memphis coach David Fizdale as their next head coach, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fizdale will bring a good defensive system and a modern offense — one that will feature Kristaps Porzingis and will not have three sides — to New York. Fizdale will soon fly to Latvia to meet with Porzingis, according to the ESPN report.

This is potentially a good hire in terms of system and culture, except that the team is not likely to win much next season with Porzingis out for at least half (and maybe more) of the season coming back from an ACL injury. This is going to be a bit of a process in New York, where Fizdale and staff need to develop Frank Ntilikina, find a way to properly use Tim Hardaway Jr., and build a new team culture.

Fizdale was one of the hottest names in coaching circles this summer because teams think he can build a winning culture — if he gets the Fizdale becomes the Knicks’ 11th coach in 16 seasons, the fifth in the last seven. Picking a style and sticking with it has been the franchise’s second biggest weakness in the past couple of decades, and that stems from the biggest weakness. (Google “Knicks owner” if you’re confused.) The new brain trust in New York — Steve Mills and Scott Perry — have preached stability for the organization, but the Knicks are going to need to prove that before anyone believes it.

Fizdale was fired by the Grizzlies 19 games into last season when the team was on an eight-game losing streak — six of those came after point guard Mike Conley went out with an Achilles issue (one that kept him sidelined the rest of the season). However, losing wasn’t the big problem for Fizdale in Memphis, the team had won 43 games and made the playoffs the season before. Instead, the issue was Fizdale wanted to install a modern, motion style of offense in Memphis and the team’s biggest star — Marc Gasol — had pushed back against that (the coach had benched Gasol in the fourth quarter of the eighth loss because of his play). Fizdale could not win him over, Gasol is not the easiest guy to get along with in the league, and in the NBA the coaches almost always lost the power struggle with a star player.

Outside of the Gasol household, Fizdale is well liked and well-respected around the league, with players such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade being big fans (from when Fizdale in Miami during the final three).

Getting fired from Memphis has worked out well for Fizdale, he has landed one of the NBA glamour jobs. It’s also a gig that many a good coach has struggled with. Nothing is certain in New York, but this was a good hire.

 

 

 

 

 

NBA league office reportedly warned Drake after confrontation with Perkins

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Drake is officially the “Global Ambassador” or the Toronto Raptors, whatever that means. (Nobody has a real definition.)

However, this ambassador started a war of words with the king of the glare, Cleveland’s Kendrick Perkins something that started at half of Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Raptors on Tuesday.

Then it continued after the Raptors’ crushing loss.

Drake sits courtside in Toronto and paces the sidelines yelling at players more than half the coaches in the league. He’s been given a lot of free rein as whatever an ambassador does, but after this latest incident both the league and Raptors had a word with Drake about it, reports the USA Today.

The NBA has warned Drake after the rapper’s verbal confrontations Tuesday night with Kendrick Perkins, a backup center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, during Game 1 of the Cavaliers’ playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, a league official told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday.

The Raptors, who have named Drake a global ambassador for the team, also discussed the matter with Drake, according to the official who requested anonymity because of the nature of the matter.

No fines or anything — how much money do you have to fine Drake before he notices? — but he’ll listen to this.

We’ll see how Drake responds in Game 2, but that’s not as interesting as how his Raptors respond. If this Raptors team truly is different from past years, they’ve got to show it now.

Carmelo Anthony mistook start time, got to Game 5 way too early, left then returned later

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
The Thunder face a potentially make-or-break offseason. Paul George could leave in free agency, which would be disastrous. Carmelo Anthony can decline his early termination option and lock in a $27,928,140 salary, which would also be problematic for Oklahoma City.

For those stars (in production or name) to decide their futures, they must reflect on last season. Anthony has gone into that process publicly.

And it’s hard to shake this anecdotal outside perspective.

Royce Young of ESPN:

Before Game 5, Anthony forgot what time the game started, showing up to the arena as if it tipped at 7 p.m. local time, rather than the scheduled 8:30 start. He walked down the hallway to the Thunder’s locker room, nonchalantly looking around and seeing no one, before realizing he was there way too early. He got in his car and left.

This could be spun as Anthony being so eager to compete, he literally couldn’t wait to get to the arena.

But because he didn’t play well in Game 5 against the Jazz (sitting for most of Oklahoma City’s comeback) and the Thunder got eliminated the next game, we’ll use it as an example of Anthony’s aloofness.

Tulane’s Melvin Frazier, potential first-rounder, staying in 2018 NBA draft

AP Photo/Jessica Hill
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Remember Mike Dunleavy Sr.? He coached the Lakers, Bucks, Trail Blazers and Clippers over 17 years.

He’s now coaching Tulane and helping develop players like junior small forward Melvin Frazier – who has blossomed into a potential first-round pick. Frazier will take advantage of his loftier draft stock by staying in the 2018 draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Tulane junior Melvin Frazier informed ESPN he has elected to hire an agent and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Frazier has plenty of developing skills and tools, but they must be measured against his advanced age. He’ll turn 22 this summer. At that point, you hope for someone a little further along.

Frazier is a hyperactive defender who compensates for his 6-foot-5 height with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and major hops. On ball and off an in passing lanes, he’s a disruptor.

His jumper is improving, though it’s not near the point of reliability. He’s an active cutter, which pays off with above-the-rim finishes. Flashes of good court vision are obscured by lacking ball-handling.

Frazier never had a winning record in three seasons at Tulane. He never even started a conference-tournament win. So, he’s a bit under the radar. But teams picking late in the first round will strongly consider him.

Patrick Beverley’s mom dominated The Price Is Right (videos)

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Lisa Beverley didn’t just appear on The Price is Right.

Like her son – Clippers guard Patrick Beverley – playing defense, she made her presence felt.

She won a car:

Then she spun $1 in the clutch:

And finally she won the showcase, which included another car:

Patrick Beverley: