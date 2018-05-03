Report: Bucks to interview David Fizdale, Mike Budenholzer, Steve Clifford, Monty Williams, David Blatt

The Knicks apparently are moving toward hiring former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.
They might have competition.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is a strong list, befitting a good job.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 23-year-old superstar. Khris Middleton is a borderline All-Star. Eric Bledsoe is a strong starter. Tony Snell, when confident, is an ideal role player. Jabari Parker is talented.
The Bucks are ripe for a new coach to come in and look really good while helping this team reach the next level.
Will Milwaukee have its pick of candidates? New York offers a bigger market and maybe, relatedly, a higher salary. But the Bucks present an alluring basketball situation.
As the Rockets left the floor for halftime of their Game 2 loss last night, Houston center Nene pushed back a heckling Jazz fan who got in James Harden‘s face.
When the Rockets returned to the court, Harden apparently knocked the phone of a heckler (presumably the same guy, because how many Jazz fans that annoying were in that section of Houston’s arena last night?):
The NBA fined Rodney Hood $35,000 for slapping the phone from a fan’s hand earlier this year.
But that fan was leaning back, not toward the player, like Harden’s heckler was at least going into halftime. And Harden isn’t seen actually hitting the phone. It just looks as if he’s reaching toward it and sounds as if he makes contact. Will that plausible deniability get the Rockets superstar out of league punishment?
Stephen Curry moved well Tuesday night for a guy that had been out for weeks with a sprained MCL. Curry scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, hit 5-of-10 from three, was 3-of-5 on contested shots, and was effective both as the pick-and-roll ball handler and coming off screens. He never really tried to explode off his left leg in his first game back, but he also didn’t need to. He changed the game with his presence.
And Curry is done coming off the bench.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that on a Bay Area radio show Wednesday (as reported by Drew Shiller on NBC Sports Bay Area).
“Oh yeah, yeah. He’ll start Game 3,” Kerr told Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game. “You don’t keep a guy like that on the bench for long … now that the focus shifts and there’s a few days until the next game, he’s gonna play a few more minutes — so he’ll be in the starting lineup.”
Of course, this is not a surprise.
The potential surprise is what does the starting five look like with Curry in this series. We know four of them will be Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, but who gets the fifth spot? Andre Iguodala? Kevon Looney? Kerr is not going to tip his hand on that one, but the big four with Iguodala were +4 in nine minutes of court time in Game 2, so that would be the logical choice.
Players sneaking into opposing huddles is a great source of humor.
Jazz forward Joe Ingles turned the tables on James Harden, actually inviting the Rockets superstar into the Utah huddle during the Jazz’s Game 2 win last night.
What a fantastic implicit diss: We don’t care whether you know what’s coming. You can’t do anything about it, anyway.
When it got to the fourth quarter, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were flowing, relaxed and attacking — they looked like a team comfortable with pressure and big moments.
The Toronto Raptors got tight. They shot 5-24 in the fourth, missed all their threes and a bunch of bunnies in the final minutes of regulation and overtime, and generally lived up to the worst generalizations about them.
