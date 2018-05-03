Associated Press

New culture Raptors, same old result: Cleveland wins big to take 2-0 series lead

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
This was not the same ol’ Raptors.

Toronto’s vaunted “cultural reset” this season had two parts. One was the offense being more egalitarian and less isolation — and we saw that in Game 2 Thursday. The ball moved, they had 26 assists and put up 110 points, their shot selection was good, and overall they had an efficient night with a net rating of 119 (points per 100 possessions).

But does it matter if it’s old or new if the result is the same?

The second part of the “reset” was the defense — Toronto had the fifth-best defense in the NBA this season, allowing 103.4 points per 100 possessions. They have steadily climbed the NBA rankings on that side of the ball in recent years. This season the Raps were fifth in the league in halfcourt defense and didn’t allow a lot of transition opportunities (ninth fewest in the league). However, that had slipped after the All-Star break (11th best defense after that February date) and that slide continued into the playoffs.

Toronto’s defense took Thursday night off and it all but ended the series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers put up 128 points with an insane 138.9 offensive rating (points per 100), led by LeBron James’ 43 points and 14 assists, and Kevin Love’s 31 points. The result was a comfortable 128-110 Cleveland win where the game was never in doubt in the fourth.

“They got hot offensively and that drained us a little bit,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said after the game.

Cleveland is now up 2-0 in the series and is heading home with Game 3 Saturday. The Raptors’ demons are all back and as a team they looked demoralized. Beaten. We may not have another game in the Air Canada Centre this season.

All-game long the Cavaliers seemed to get whatever shot they wanted — and what they wanted early was to get Kevin Love going.

“Kevin Love was phenomenal, gave us a double-double,” LeBron said. “The All-Star that we know and have grown to love, he was wonderful man.”

In the first game, Cleveland did a poor job of exploiting the Love’s quickness advantage when Jonas Valanciunas on him (which led to calls to start Tristan Thompson at the five, something Tyronn Lue ignored). In Game 2 the Cavaliers started attacking, running corner picks for love that got him across the lane for dunks. Then the Cavs started going at the Raptors’ weakest links in pick-and-rolls and forcing Valancinuas to cover a lot more ground (the Love/LeBron pick-and-rolls were particularly effective). All of this led to Love getting open — and this time he knocked the shots down.

“We were able to get some shots, we’re making some shots, playing with more pace, and I think our offense has just picked up,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

In the third quarter, LeBron took over and looked every bit the best player on the planet, leading an 18-5 surge to start the quarter. He had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting plus six assists in the third alone, hitting tough shots all the while. Even when the Raptors defended them well it didn’t matter.

“That drains you mentally and physically,” Casey said of LeBron hitting tough fadeaway after tough fadeaway in the second half.

While that happened, the Cavaliers tightened their defense in the paint, taking away some of the easy buckets Toronto was getting in the first 24 minutes. While the Raptors still scored well, it wasn’t enough to keep up.

The Cavaliers won the third quarter 37-24, were up by 11 at the end and in control. You could feel the energy of the fans and the confidence of the Raptors players drain away. The fourth quarter felt like a lot of decided NBA regular season games where it might not formally be garbage time but the game was decided.

Toronto should look back at their first half as a blown opportunity.

It was a fairly close first half where the Raptors were the better team but the Cavaliers hung around. Cleveland was running Love off picks and attacking the rim on offense — the Cavaliers were 9-of-11 at the rim in the first quarter and didn’t have a bucket outside the paint. Toronto had a small lead most of the quarter, but could not extend it when LeBron sat at the end of the first.

That continued into the second — the Raptors were moving the ball, playing with pace, taking better shots and being efficient on offense. But they couldn’t get stops (Love had 18 in the first half, LeBron was attacking off the pick-and-roll) and it was a two-point game at the half, 63-61.

Then the third happened. And that might have been the series.

Steve Kerr: “If Draymond were on a different team, nobody at Oracle would like him”

By Dane CarbaughMay 3, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
Look, Draymond Green is great. Legitimately great, not just as a defender but as a passer, rebounder, and utility man. He’s also a goober, a dirty player, and an agitator. Green is the kind of player you love if he’s on your team and you hate when he’s not.

At least, that’s what Steve Kerr thinks.

Speaking to KNBR 680 on Wednesday, Kerr said that Green was the “ultimate antagonist” and that the Golden State Warriors would have never won a championship without him.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Let’s be honest — if Draymond were on a different team, nobody at Oracle would like him,” Steve Kerr said on KNBR 680 on Wednesday. “Nobody on our team would like him. He’s the ultimate irritant. He’s the ultimate antagonist.

“And when he’s on your team — oh man do you love him. He competes so hard and he generates so much energy and competitive desire. He brings this edge to the game. We would not have a single championship without Draymond. I know that. He’s such a huge factor for us in every series because of his versatility.

“But he’s just one of those guys who no matter what happens, there’s gonna be a lot of stuff going on. And I love it — we need that.”

A little honesty around Green for once is nice. People try to tiptoe around who he is as a character in the narrative of the NBA, over-explaining every little thing when it’s pretty simple.

Well, I guess some people are a little too direct about Draymond, but we’ll overlook that.

Warriors’ shooters handle their off-nights in different ways

Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When Stephen Curry‘s shot needs a little something, he dives into “The Menu.” Warriors teammate Klay Thompson might put up a few extra shots after an off night. If Kevin Durant is trying to rediscover his rhythm, he does some studying that usually means watching his made shots.

Golden State boasts some of the world’s best shooters and each has his own way of bouncing back from a poor performance.

For Curry, there is no actual list or book for “The Menu.” The two-time MVP and his right-hand shooting man, Bruce Fraser, keep all the details in their heads for what the record-breaking 3-point sharpshooter could use work on any given day. It comes in especially handy when the shots aren’t falling, though he certainly found his touch fast in returning from nearly six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury to score 28 points Tuesday night against New Orleans.

Maybe Curry needs more catch and shoots. Or off-the-dribble work. Sometimes, it’s ballhandling into his shot. Perhaps a look at balance, rhythm and core, or just focusing on spot shooting from various places.

“We collaborate. It’s like going to dinner with your wife, maybe. Maybe some people’s wives tell them what they want,” said Fraser, a Warriors player development coach. “Different restaurant, different menu. We have a lot of things to pull from and it’s usually based one day, need. What does Steph need that day? … The Menu has all sorts of creative pieces in it that get the workout you want. Sometimes we’ll piece things together and go a la carte, sometimes we’ll make it a simple meal. I’m kind of having fun with it.”

On the opposite end of the defending champions’ practice floor, Thompson’s shooting plan might be nearly as precise as he works back from a bad night – he went 4 for 20 and 2 of 11 on 3s Tuesday. Thompson will usually put up a few extra shots after a poor performance. Depending largely on how he feels physically, he might take as few as 50 shots, or well more than 200.

Either way, it typically doesn’t take Thompson long to feel right again.

The belief Thompson has in his shooting ability is unwavering and he ignores any critics when it comes to his shot, considering they aren’t “in the gym with me shooting every day.”

“I will never doubt myself when it comes to shooting. I put too much effort into it,” he said, adding, “I know what it takes.”

In a Game 4 loss to San Antonio in the Warriors’ first-round series, Thompson finished 4 for 16 and scored 12 points. He was 42 of 71 – 59.2 percent – over the other four games against the Spurs.

“They make up for the bad shooting nights on the days before the bad shooting nights. They can’t get out of it by going into the gym and just shooting,” said Chris Webber, a TNT analyst who played 15 NBA seasons. “They’re great shooters and all the thousands of shots they’ve been taking since college is what makes them bounce back.”

Webber believes coach Steve Kerr’s offensive system allows players to keep shooting and break out of ruts.

“Knowing where you’re going to get your shots, how you’re going to get your shots, and you have the freedom,” Webber said, “but it’s all because of how hard and how many shots they take and put in the work when no one’s looking.”

After that Game 4 against the Spurs, Thompson took a heavy shooting day.

“Probably a couple hundred, nothing serious,” he said matter-of-factly.

Kerr, a talented 3-point shooter in his own right, considers the psychological component to the process as well.

“Sometimes the best thing to do if you have a bad game is to not shoot,” he said. “And you have to feel that, and as a player once you’ve been in the league a few years you get it. You start to understand, `OK, maybe I feel a little tired so I’m going to go walk Rocco (Thompson’s bulldog) today instead down at the park and enjoy some sunshine. Or go play golf or something. Or there’s a mechanical flaw and it’s almost like a golfer, you go to the range and you go, `I’ve got to find it.’

“But as a player you figure it out and the more years you’ve played in the league the easier it is to tell what the right approach is.”

After an off-night, Durant mentally goes back through each possession and studies his shots – “mainly my makes.”

Curry constantly changes his workload and regimen. Durant notes, “it takes a lot to shoot a basketball … there’s a lot you’ve got to think about in a couple of seconds.”

After most practices starting during last year’s title run, Curry and Durant engage in good-natured shooting contests from all over the court . They regularly take 10 shots from different spots, keeping track of who hits more. They’re usually very close.

“It’s a feel thing. You monitor your fatigue level because during the season, 82 games, there’s gaps in the schedule where you can go a little harder,” Curry said. “Back-to-backs obviously you can’t. Me and Q come up with, we call it `The Menu.’ I walk over, open up the fake menu, read down the list and see what type of workout we need. He usually tries to come up with on a scale from 1 to 10 like a 2, a 4, a 6, 8-type of workout. We go that way. There’s never really a set kind of regiment to it.

“I have certain drills I like and I know help me in certain different facets of the game. But beyond that it’s kind of unpredictable and I like it because you don’t really know what to expect on every single day.”

It comes down to a specific routine, and each shooter has his own.

For Curry, he is usually 99 percent in charge and Fraser said he offers about 1 percent input.

“There’s reason to it all,” Fraser said. “It depends on how he’s missing, if he’s missing. And Steph doesn’t miss too much. It’s not just based on, `Oh, you’re missing.’ Are you missing because you’re off balance? Are you missing because you’re not getting your body into it? Why are you missing? … They’re all human so they’re going to miss.”

Then, it’s back to “The Menu.”

 

Report: New York Knicks reach terms to make David Fizdale new head coach

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Take that for data, New York.

In what is a smart move — providing an impatient owner actually gives him and the front office the time and space to do their jobs — the New York Knicks are going to hire former Memphis coach David Fizdale as their next head coach, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fizdale will bring a good defensive system and a modern offense — one that will feature Kristaps Porzingis and will not have three sides — to New York. Fizdale will soon fly to Latvia to meet with Porzingis, according to the ESPN report.

This is potentially a good hire in terms of system and culture, except that the team is not likely to win much next season with Porzingis out for at least half (and maybe more) of the season coming back from an ACL injury. This is going to be a bit of a process in New York, where Fizdale and staff need to develop Frank Ntilikina, find a way to properly use Tim Hardaway Jr., and build a new team culture.

Fizdale was one of the hottest names in coaching circles this summer because teams think he can build a winning culture — if he gets the Fizdale becomes the Knicks’ 11th coach in 16 seasons, the fifth in the last seven. Picking a style and sticking with it has been the franchise’s second biggest weakness in the past couple of decades, and that stems from the biggest weakness. (Google “Knicks owner” if you’re confused.) The new brain trust in New York — Steve Mills and Scott Perry — have preached stability for the organization, but the Knicks are going to need to prove that before anyone believes it.

Fizdale was fired by the Grizzlies 19 games into last season when the team was on an eight-game losing streak — six of those came after point guard Mike Conley went out with an Achilles issue (one that kept him sidelined the rest of the season). However, losing wasn’t the big problem for Fizdale in Memphis, the team had won 43 games and made the playoffs the season before. Instead, the issue was Fizdale wanted to install a modern, motion style of offense in Memphis and the team’s biggest star — Marc Gasol — had pushed back against that (the coach had benched Gasol in the fourth quarter of the eighth loss because of his play). Fizdale could not win him over, Gasol is not the easiest guy to get along with in the league, and in the NBA the coaches almost always lost the power struggle with a star player.

Outside of the Gasol household, Fizdale is well liked and well-respected around the league, with players such as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade being big fans (from when Fizdale in Miami during the final three).

Getting fired from Memphis has worked out well for Fizdale, he has landed one of the NBA glamour jobs. It’s also a gig that many a good coach has struggled with. Nothing is certain in New York, but this was a good hire.

 

 

 

 

 

NBA league office reportedly warned Drake after confrontation with Perkins

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Drake is officially the “Global Ambassador” or the Toronto Raptors, whatever that means. (Nobody has a real definition.)

However, this ambassador started a war of words with the king of the glare, Cleveland’s Kendrick Perkins something that started at half of Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Raptors on Tuesday.

Then it continued after the Raptors’ crushing loss.

Drake sits courtside in Toronto and paces the sidelines yelling at players more than half the coaches in the league. He’s been given a lot of free rein as whatever an ambassador does, but after this latest incident both the league and Raptors had a word with Drake about it, reports the USA Today.

The NBA has warned Drake after the rapper’s verbal confrontations Tuesday night with Kendrick Perkins, a backup center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, during Game 1 of the Cavaliers’ playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, a league official told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday.

The Raptors, who have named Drake a global ambassador for the team, also discussed the matter with Drake, according to the official who requested anonymity because of the nature of the matter.

No fines or anything — how much money do you have to fine Drake before he notices? — but he’ll listen to this.

We’ll see how Drake responds in Game 2, but that’s not as interesting as how his Raptors respond. If this Raptors team truly is different from past years, they’ve got to show it now.