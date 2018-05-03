NBA league office reportedly warned Drake after confrontation with Perkins

Drake is officially the “Global Ambassador” or the Toronto Raptors, whatever that means. (Nobody has a real definition.)

However, this ambassador started a war of words with the king of the glare, Cleveland’s Kendrick Perkins something that started at half of Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Raptors on Tuesday.

Then it continued after the Raptors’ crushing loss.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

Drake sits courtside in Toronto and paces the sidelines yelling at players more than half the coaches in the league. He’s been given a lot of free rein as whatever an ambassador does, but after this latest incident both the league and Raptors had a word with Drake about it, reports the USA Today.

The NBA has warned Drake after the rapper’s verbal confrontations Tuesday night with Kendrick Perkins, a backup center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, during Game 1 of the Cavaliers’ playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, a league official told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. The Raptors, who have named Drake a global ambassador for the team, also discussed the matter with Drake, according to the official who requested anonymity because of the nature of the matter.

No fines or anything — how much money do you have to fine Drake before he notices? — but he’ll listen to this.

We’ll see how Drake responds in Game 2, but that’s not as interesting as how his Raptors respond. If this Raptors team truly is different from past years, they’ve got to show it now.