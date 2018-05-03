Getty Images

NBA league office reportedly warned Drake after confrontation with Perkins

By Kurt HelinMay 3, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Drake is officially the “Global Ambassador” or the Toronto Raptors, whatever that means. (Nobody has a real definition.)

However, this ambassador started a war of words with the king of the glare, Cleveland’s Kendrick Perkins something that started at half of Game 1 between the Cavaliers and Raptors on Tuesday.

Then it continued after the Raptors’ crushing loss.

Drake sits courtside in Toronto and paces the sidelines yelling at players more than half the coaches in the league. He’s been given a lot of free rein as whatever an ambassador does, but after this latest incident both the league and Raptors had a word with Drake about it, reports the USA Today.

The NBA has warned Drake after the rapper’s verbal confrontations Tuesday night with Kendrick Perkins, a backup center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, during Game 1 of the Cavaliers’ playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, a league official told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday.

The Raptors, who have named Drake a global ambassador for the team, also discussed the matter with Drake, according to the official who requested anonymity because of the nature of the matter.

No fines or anything — how much money do you have to fine Drake before he notices? — but he’ll listen to this.

We’ll see how Drake responds in Game 2, but that’s not as interesting as how his Raptors respond. If this Raptors team truly is different from past years, they’ve got to show it now.

Carmelo Anthony mistook start time, got to Game 5 way too early, left then returned later

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Thunder face a potentially make-or-break offseason. Paul George could leave in free agency, which would be disastrous. Carmelo Anthony can decline his early termination option and lock in a $27,928,140 salary, which would also be problematic for Oklahoma City.

For those stars (in production or name) to decide their futures, they must reflect on last season. Anthony has gone into that process publicly.

And it’s hard to shake this anecdotal outside perspective.

Royce Young of ESPN:

Before Game 5, Anthony forgot what time the game started, showing up to the arena as if it tipped at 7 p.m. local time, rather than the scheduled 8:30 start. He walked down the hallway to the Thunder’s locker room, nonchalantly looking around and seeing no one, before realizing he was there way too early. He got in his car and left.

This could be spun as Anthony being so eager to compete, he literally couldn’t wait to get to the arena.

But because he didn’t play well in Game 5 against the Jazz (sitting for most of Oklahoma City’s comeback) and the Thunder got eliminated the next game, we’ll use it as an example of Anthony’s aloofness.

Tulane’s Melvin Frazier, potential first-rounder, staying in 2018 NBA draft

AP Photo/Jessica Hill
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Remember Mike Dunleavy Sr.? He coached the Lakers, Bucks, Trail Blazers and Clippers over 17 years.

He’s now coaching Tulane and helping develop players like junior small forward Melvin Frazier – who has blossomed into a potential first-round pick. Frazier will take advantage of his loftier draft stock by staying in the 2018 draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Tulane junior Melvin Frazier informed ESPN he has elected to hire an agent and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Frazier has plenty of developing skills and tools, but they must be measured against his advanced age. He’ll turn 22 this summer. At that point, you hope for someone a little further along.

Frazier is a hyperactive defender who compensates for his 6-foot-5 height with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and major hops. On ball and off an in passing lanes, he’s a disruptor.

His jumper is improving, though it’s not near the point of reliability. He’s an active cutter, which pays off with above-the-rim finishes. Flashes of good court vision are obscured by lacking ball-handling.

Frazier never had a winning record in three seasons at Tulane. He never even started a conference-tournament win. So, he’s a bit under the radar. But teams picking late in the first round will strongly consider him.

Patrick Beverley’s mom dominated The Price Is Right (videos)

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Lisa Beverley didn’t just appear on The Price is Right.

Like her son – Clippers guard Patrick Beverley – playing defense, she made her presence felt.

She won a car:

Then she spun $1 in the clutch:

And finally she won the showcase, which included another car:

Patrick Beverley:

Report: Wizards gave president Ernie Grunfeld another secret contract extension

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
By Dan FeldmanMay 3, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Most teams celebrate contract extensions, trumpeting them with press releases.

Not the Wizards, who routinely extend president Ernie Grunfeld’s contract without announcing it. It just leaks, and it has again.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld received a contract extension months before the team concluded its inconsistent 2017-18 season and bowed out in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs as the eighth seed.

When reached for comment, a spokesman for majority owner Ted Leonsis and his company Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which runs the Wizards, declined to address the terms of the deal. According to a person close to the situation, however, the Wizards offered the extension in the fall.

The deal keeps Grunfeld, who was hired on June 30, 2003, as the head of the basketball operations through at least the 2018-19 season while granting him an unusual vote of confidence that few team executives have enjoyed in the modern professional sports landscape: 16 years of control.

If Leonsis feels strongly enough about Grunfeld to extend his contract, why not announce it? The owner might have other reasons, but it seems as if he’s trying to pull one over on Washington fans, who’ve largely grown tired of Grunfeld.

Like anyone on the job that long, Grunfeld has a mixed record. The Wizards have made the playoffs most years of his tenure, but they’ve never advanced past the second round. They also had an awful five-year stretch from 2008-09 to 2012-13 in which they acquired enough high picks to build the current squad. It was The Process, accidental version.

Firing Grunfeld wouldn’t necessarily make Washington better. Grunfeld, who previously ran the Bucks and Knicks, is the safe choice. He’s a competent executive. A replacement would offer more upside, but also more downside.

The Wizards – with John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter signed long term – are locked into being solid for a while. But with those three (and Ian Mahinmi) on big contracts with multiple years remaining, it’ll be tough to improve. That could make it difficult to keep everyone happy, as Wall is calling for roster upgrades. Given the cap constraints, those might not be possible without breaking up the core.

Washington hasn’t had a losing season in five years. Multiple stars are locked up long term. The entire starting lineup of a winning team is set to return. There are worse places to be.

There are also better places to be.