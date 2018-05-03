Carmelo Anthony mistook start time, got to Game 5 way too early, left then returned later

The Thunder face a potentially make-or-break offseason. Paul George could leave in free agency, which would be disastrous. Carmelo Anthony can decline his early termination option and lock in a $27,928,140 salary, which would also be problematic for Oklahoma City.

For those stars (in production or name) to decide their futures, they must reflect on last season. Anthony has gone into that process publicly.

And it’s hard to shake this anecdotal outside perspective.

Royce Young of ESPN:

Before Game 5, Anthony forgot what time the game started, showing up to the arena as if it tipped at 7 p.m. local time, rather than the scheduled 8:30 start. He walked down the hallway to the Thunder’s locker room, nonchalantly looking around and seeing no one, before realizing he was there way too early. He got in his car and left.

This could be spun as Anthony being so eager to compete, he literally couldn’t wait to get to the arena.

But because he didn’t play well in Game 5 against the Jazz (sitting for most of Oklahoma City’s comeback) and the Thunder got eliminated the next game, we’ll use it as an example of Anthony’s aloofness.