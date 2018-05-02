Getty Images

Thunder GM Presti: Billy Donovan is returning as coach

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
There is a segment of Thunder fans who want Billy Donovan gone as coach. The reason? The team doesn’t play within a team system the way that the Warriors or Celtics or the Utah Jazz — the squad that eliminated the Thunder in the first round — do. The Thunder’s system is Russell Westbrook, and that system has a ceiling.

However, is that really Billy Donovan’s fault? Could John Wooden or Red Auerbach or Phil Jackson rein in the wild stallion that is Westbrook?

The person who has the final say on this, Thunder GM Sam Presti, sides with Donovan and said the coach will be back in OKC next season.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, in part because Donovan and Presti have a long relationship, and in part because Donovan still has a couple of years left on his contract.

One of the reasons Donovan was brought in is players related to him, spoke to him, and listened to him. Undoubtedly Donovan needs to turn those skills up on Westbrook and get him to see the need to find ways to better lift the team up. Westbrook has a Kobe-like mentality of “I’m the best option always” and that led to him using a ridiculously high 38 percent of the Thunder’s possessions in the playoffs when he was on the court, and him taking 43 shots in the deciding game. Kobe, like Michael Jordan before him, was a gunner at heart but learned how to involve and lead a team to lift them up (even though both men had to learn some of those lessons the hard way). Maybe the loss to Utah makes Westbrook more open to a more movement based offense — which is what Donovan prefers to run.

If the Thunder fall short of expectations next season, Donovan’s seat should get warm. Of course, what those expectations will be will depend on what is going to be a wild offseason in OKC.

Busy playing for Real Madrid, Luka Doncic won’t work out for NBA teams pre-draft

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
In the coming weeks, after the NBA Draft Combine later in may, news of workouts — what potential draftees are working out for what teams — will become news. It gives us an idea of who teams are considering, and what range particular players are likely to fall into.

Just don’t expect to hear the name Luka Doncic in that mix.

The 6’6″ point guard out of Slovenia is playing for Real Madrid this season, and playing well. The 19-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game going against grown men in the highest levels of European basketball.

Which is why you’re not going to hear about him working out for teams — his commitment to Real Madrid will tie him up until about the draft. That’s not going to keep teams away, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

“I don’t think that will be an issue,” Bill Duffy, Doncic’s agent, told Sporting News on Tuesday. “Playing in the Euroleague speaks for itself. What he has been able to do, it speaks to both the talent and preparedness for Luka. He has had a different level of experience than most of his peers. Euroleague is the next step to playing in the NBA.”

As one general manager told Sporting News, “With the video we have these days, I know what I need to know from looking at (Doncic) against other top players. Anyone who wants to pick him is going to want to talk to him, but the workout is not something that is going to keep you from picking him. I am not sure I need reels and reels more tape here.”

Doncic is a lock top five, likely top three pick in the NBA Draft this June. He is a gifted passer and playmaker who comes in having played at a higher level and being more NBA ready than the other top picks. The only question teams choosing near the top will face is how high Doncic’s ceiling is — he’s not an explosive athlete by NBA standards, he might not have the same upside as Marvin Bagley III or Mohamed Bamba, but Doncic also has a much-higher floor — he’s not going to be a bust, he’s going to be a good NBA player. The only question is how good?

Teams will have to determine that watching the tape — and seeing him in person — playing at the highest levels of Europe.

Andre Iguodala got a lucky bounce to finish his dunk (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
The big story out of Game 2 between Golden State and New Orleans is that Stephen Curry is back and he’s still very good at basketball. You knew it would be his night when he hit his tunnel shot. The Pelicans showed some fight, made some plays and this was contested until the end, but it also concluded with the expected outcome.

Maybe the most dramatic thing all game was this Andre Iguodala dunk — which he almost missed but got a lucky bounce.

That is one of my favorite highlights of the postseason so far.

Report: Pacers’ Cory Joseph to opt into $8 million for next season

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
The Indiana Pacers have some interesting choices to make this summer as they try to build upon a surprisingly successful 48-win season where they pushed LeBron James the Cleveland Cavaliers to the limit in the first round. Among the questions will be what happens with Thad Young, who has a player option of $13.7 million (he is expected to opt-out, but the Pacers will try to re-sign him to a longer-term deal). Indiana also wants to add another high-level scorer to go with Victor Oladipo and may be well positioned to do it — they will have the cap space to take on a contract another team wants to dump, so long as the sweetener is a player the Pacers want.

One thing we know for sure: Cory Joseph will be back at the point. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Guard Cory Joseph will return to the Indiana Pacers, exercising the $7.95 million player option on his contract for the 2018-19 season, league sources told ESPN…

Joseph signed a four-year, $30 million deal with Toronto in 2015, and he was traded to the Pacers in the offseason.

This is good for the Pacers. Joseph was a solid player off the bench for the Pacers playing 27 minutes a night and averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 assists per games, and he hit 35.3 percent from three (but had a below-average true shooting percentage of 50.3). In the playoffs, when Darren Collison was struggling, coach Nate McMillan leaned more and more on Joseph.

For Joseph, this is the smart play financially. It’s going to be a tight free agent market and he may well not get more money or much more in terms of years this summer. However, in the summer of 2019 there is expected to be more money available, which is when he will hit free agency.

Jazz will try to slow James Harden, Chris Paul in Game 2

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — No one on the Utah Jazz is using the word “stop” when referring to what they’ll try to do to James Harden in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets’ star scored 41 points in a Game 1 rout.

They’re simply searching for ways to slow him down a bit after he’s averaged almost 36 points a game in five meetings this season.

“He is a (heck) of a player so it’s going to be tough, but we feel like we can just try to make it a bit tough on him for the whole (time) he’s out there,” Utah’s Joe Ingles said.

Harden made seven 3-pointers in Game 1, leaving the Jazz focused on limiting him from long range.

“Just make him a driver,” rookie Donovan Mitchell said. “He loves getting back to that 3. They got comfortable in the first half and they went up 30. So just being able to make them uncomfortable and not let them dictate what we do on defense. Make sure we dictate what they do.”

Coach Mike D’Antoni isn’t concerned about anything that the Jazz might throw at Harden on Wednesday and believes the only thing that can keep Harden from a big game is, well, Harden.

“There’s no answer. He’s seen it all,” D’Antoni said. “Now, he might play bad and that’s because he’s human. But there’s nothing that you can conceivably come up with that can stop one of the best offensive players ever.”

Harden led the NBA in scoring in the regular season by averaging a career-high 30.4 points a game and ranks second behind LeBron James this postseason with 31 points a game.

Houston’s Trevor Ariza, a player known for his defense, has the task of guarding Mitchell in this series. He was asked what he would try if he had to guard Harden. There was a long pause before Ariza let out a loud sigh and said with a laugh: “I’d figure out a way to slow him down.”

But the veteran is happy to be playing with Harden and not against him.

“I’m glad I don’t have that problem right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t tell them what I think. I would let them try to figure it out on their own.”

The top-seeded Rockets expect to see a different team than they did in Game 1 after the Jazz had only about 36 hours between the end of Game 6 against the Thunder and the start of this series.

“I think a couple days’ rest will help them and we’ll get the best they’ve got,” D’Antoni said.

The Jazz refused to use fatigue as an excuse for their poor performance in Game 1, but they did admit that they were feeling better about this game with a little bit of rest. Mitchell said having two days to break down film and work on their game plan has also been beneficial.

Despite trailing by double digits for most of Sunday’s game, the Jazz don’t seemed daunted or discouraged entering Game 2.

“A lot of people have been hitting me up saying: “Try to keep your head up. It’s only Game 1,”‘ Mitchell said. “And my head was never down. I don’t think any of our heads were ever down. It’s just one game out of a long series … I think being down 0-1 last series and seeing how we came back and responded definitely gives you a sense of more hope than if this would have been the opening round.”

The Jazz will try and even the series without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who sat out Game 1 and is out indefinitely with a strained left hamstring. The Rockets believe Rubio’s absence changed things for Mitchell. He scored a playoff-high 38 points in Game 6 to lead Utah to the win before scoring 21, which were his fewest of the postseason, on Sunday.

“It makes Donovan handle the ball more than they would like,” Ariza said of Rubio’s injury. “He’s their dominant scorer at this point so when he has to handle the ball and get everybody involved in the game it kind of takes away from him scoring the ball all the time or being aggressive all the time.”

 