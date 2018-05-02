AP

Stephen Curry returns, drops 28 on Pelicans as Warriors take 2-0 series lead

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018, 1:19 AM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans played as good as they could for three-and-a-half quarters. Then, the Golden State Warriors pounced. In a disheartening effort for the underdog Pelicans, the reigning NBA Champions used their sixth and final gear late on Tuesday to grab Game 2, 121-116, to push the series 2-0 in their favor as they head back to Louisiana for Game 3.

It was the fastbreak that kept the Pelicans in the game in the first half. Golden State put the clamps on New Orleans at the 3-point line, forcing the visiting squad to shoot a combined 20 percent from beyond the arc in the first two periods. The Pelicans got out in transition, scoring 20 of their 55 first half points while running the floor, led by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

For the Warriors, the story was about the return of Stephen Curry, who had 12 points off the bench in the first half alone. As a team, Golden State struggled from the 3-point line but tight passing and huge contributions from Draymond Green and Kevin Durant helped the Warriors shoulder the battering from New Orleans. Inauspiciously, Klay Thompson hit a banked 3-pointer to close the second quarter and Golden State took a 58-55 lead into the half.

Meanwhile, things started to heat up between the two sides.

That competitive fire continued in the third quarter. During one 15-second stretch late in the period, Solomon Hill was given a Flagrant 1 for a hack on Andre Iguodala and Davis and Green were whistled for a double-personal foul. Things didn’t go too far, and both sides pulled back for their own benefit.

Green opened the fourth quarter with two straight threes, setting the tone for the rest of the final period. New Orleans was able to keep it close until an Iguodala dunk with 6:41 left. Then, the Warriors took off. Golden State unleashed a barrage, led by Durant who had 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter alone. It wasn’t until 90 seconds left that the Pelicans mounted any kind of resistance, but by then it was too late.

Davis led the way for New Orleans, scoring 25 points to go with 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Rajon Rondo had a double-double of 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. Holiday added 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. The Pelicans dominated Golden State in transition scoring (+15) and points in the paint (+28).

For the Warriors it was not just Durant’s contributions but Curry’s as well. The star point guard had 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 27 minutes of work off the bench. Green scored 20 points, going seven-of-11 from the field while coming up one rebound shy of a triple-double.

New Orleans played well, and if they had been more consistent from 3-point range it’s possible they could have taken Game 2. But the Warriors are a good defensive team, and no doubt Steve Kerr has scouted them well. Taking away the weapon they used to decimate the Portland Trail Blazers — the arc — was no accident, and that New Orleans played near their peak but still came up short is a testament to the pure power of the Warriors.

Game 3 is in New Orleans on Friday, May 4.

LeBron James, Cavaliers clutch while Raptors fold, Cleveland wins Game One 113-112

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2018, 11:47 PM EDT
If Toronto loses this series, this is the game they will look back on with the most regret.

It was every Raptor nightmare about this series come to life — Toronto’s inability to beat LeBron James, the inability of their stars to close games after they had a lead, the inability of the Raptors to win the first game of a series, it all came true in the end Tuesday night, in just about the ugliest way possible. Toronto was in their own heads when it mattered most.

Toronto dominated early, led by double digits in the second half, but shot 5-of-24 in the fourth quarter and missed its last 11 shots in regulation. Then in overtime, they shot 3-of-7. Toronto missed every three they took in the final four minutes of regulation and in overtime. Then, at the end of regulation and overtime, when the Raptors needed a bucket, they turned to bench player Fred VanVleet to take the shot — not Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan.

The Cavaliers, as they have all season, showed poise down the stretch — their passes and shots looked like those of a confident team while the Raptors looked tight — and Cleveland took Game 1 in overtime, 113-112. It was a game where Cleveland never led in regulation but did when the buzzer finally sounded.

The Cavaliers lead the series 1-0 having won one on the road. Game 2 is Thursday night in Toronto.

LeBron James was brilliant as expected, 26 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds (and Tyronn Lue even got some rest for him during the game). Toronto chose from the outset to single-cover LeBron most of the night, primarily with OG Anunoby — and the rookie did a good job, LeBron needed 30 shots to get his 26 points. Anunoby is strong and LeBron couldn’t just overpower him, settling for more fade-aways than the Cavs would prefer.

However, the point of single-covering LeBron is to stay home on the supporting cast and not let them beat you, and the Raptors failed at that — J.R. Smith had 20 points, Kyle Korver 19, Jeff Green 16 and Tristan Thompson 14.

“Guys stepped up tonight, everybody stepped up,” LeBron said. “We got timely stops. They killed us on the glass, but we stuck with it, made timely shots, it’s a huge win for us.”

Lowry and DeRozan started strong but combined to go 3-of-11 in the second half. The Raptors vaunted bench was outscored by the Cavaliers maligned one 37-35.

“We know the head of the snake is DeMar and Kyle, but those six or seven guys that come off that bench are very productive. We knew we had to take them away and take them out of the game for us to be successful, it’s a good start for us this series.”

The best Raptor for much of the game was Jonas Valanciunas, who punished the Cavaliers for starting small with Kevin Love at center. In the third quarter, Valanciunas had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting plus five boards, dominating inside. However, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue adjusted and put Tristan Thompson in against JV and in the fourth quarter the Raptors’ center was 1-of-7, including a series of point-blank putback misses.

The night started with such promise for Toronto at home.

Toronto shot 62 percent in the first quarter and was up 33-19 after one. Toronto’s offense is far more diverse than Indiana’s, the Raptors have a variety of shot creators, and that exposed the Cavaliers’ defense that had been a mess all season.

However, the Raptors couldn’t hold on to that and the Cavaliers tightened the game up in the second quarter. That was the theme all night, Toronto’s inability to put LeBron and the Cavaliers away. When the pressure was on, the Cavaliers made plays and the Raptors fumbled their chances.

Looking at the body language of Raptors players leaving the court, it’s fair to wonder if they fumbled away their chance to win this series.

Drake, Kendrick Perkins exchange words during Cavaliers-Raptors (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
Drake doesn’t play for the Toronto Raptors. Kendrick Perkins doesn’t really play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, although he does get to sit courtside for most games.

That didn’t stop the two from squaring up and exchanging words during halftime of Tuesday night’s Game 1 in the series between the Cavaliers and Raptors in Toronto.

As the teams went in for the half, Perkins apparently caught the ear of the Canadian rapper, or vice versa. It’s not clear what exactly went down, but players including Cleveland’s Jose Calderon had to make sure the two stayed separated.

Via Twitter:

That’s frosty. I don’t think Perk’s reputation is completely accurate, but there’s no way Drake could stand up to him if they were nose-to-nose. Good thing security (blue shirts) were nearby in any case.

Perhaps worse was the fact the Cavaliers stole Game 1 in Toronto in OT, 113-112.

That’s the kind of emotional beatdown Drake will be trying to duck in Game 2 on Thursday.

Joel Embiid on Sixers’ defensive effort vs. Celtics: “I thought we were all bad”

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the NBA viewing public on Monday when they dropped Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on the road. True, the Celtics had homecourt advantage but the Sixers looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference several times during their previous round series against the Miami Heat.

Plus, Philadelphia lost by 16 points, 117-101.

The Sixers had a defensive rating of 121.7 during Game 1, surprising given their regular season mark of 105 and the fact they were fourth in the NBA when it game to that stat.

Joel Embiid was central to that defense this season, but didn’t feel as though he had a good game against Boston. In fact, he thought it was downright awful. In his postgame conference, Embiid addressed Philadelphia’s defense.

Warning, some NSFW language ahead.

Via YouTube:

It starts on defense. I thought I was shitty. I thought we were all bad tonight. That’s not who we are, definitely. When everybody is on, we’re the best defensive team in the game. There’s a lot of stuff we gameplanned that we didn’t execute. Especially with Al [Horford] popping and him being wide open, that can’t happen. He’s a pretty good shooter so you’ve got to respect that. There’s a lot of adjustments we’ve got to make … correct them and we’ll be fine.

No doubt the Sixers are one of the more resilient teams in the East. The Heat gave them everything they could in an emotional series in the last round. They responded well for such a young team, and the Celtics are another big test.

Game 2 is on Thursday in Boston.

Rumor: Paul George is “gone” in Oklahoma City

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George recently said it’s too soon for him to think about his pending free agency. We knew that was just talk, especially given the amount of time and server space that’s been dedicated to writing about rumors George is destined to choose somewhere more to his liking, probably the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, with the Thunder season over thanks to the Utah Jazz, we can talk openly once again about where George might be headed. And as we’ve heard before, there are rumblings that George is soon to make his exit from Oklahoma City.

Speaking on his radio show this week, ESPN’s Ryen Russillo said that his source close to the team believes George leaving the Thunder is all but a done deal.

Via ESPN (transcribed by Slam):

Russillo: “Today is the first time I’ve heard from anybody that I trust that George is gone.”

To L.A.?

Russillo: “I don’t know where. It’s a ‘He’s gone’ deal.”

I heard (ESPN reporter) Royce Young say George thinks he’s leaning toward staying. George made it seem in the press conference after Game 6 that he genuinely was torn and maybe even wanted to stay…

Russillo: “I’m skeptical of sharing it […] because all of us watching (the press conference) were like, ‘Why would you even come back to this thing?’

“And I was like, Where is he going then? And (the source) was like, ‘All we know is that he’s gone.’ […]

“I know what Royce Young said, and I saw that coverage of it. Royce is fantastic and he would know better than I because he’s there.

“But Paul George also is somebody who knows what to say. But I wouldn’t trust anything he says.”

George going to the Lakers is the favorite hypothetical scenario, especially when you look at the other teams with enough cap space to sign him to a deal outright. It’s basically the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers are the most intriguing out of that group, obviously, but the rumor there is more about LeBron James.

So if George picks the Lakers, where does that leave the Thunder? It’s not a great position to be in considering the teams preparing for the Golden State Warriors’ window to close. That includes the Houston Rockets and younger teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves. OKC is sort of caught in the middle and they’re probably about to lose their second-best player.

The joke is that Sam Presti drafted three MVPs and managed to keep the worst one. That skips over the context of losing Kevin Durant, although trading James Harden in order to keep Serge Ibaka will not be a career highlight for the Thunder GM. More importantly, the roster construction for Oklahoma City is patchwork outside of Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Andre Roberson.

Hell, if Carmelo Anthony really does opt-in to the final year of his contract and continue to be a stickler about being a starter, the Thunder might take a bigger dip than we expect next year without George. Watching Westbrook go nuclear on people could be hard to indulgently watch if the team around him gets worse.

So while the grabbing headline here appears to be George, the continued degradation of the Thunder roster following a high water mark in 2012 and a quick tumble following Durant’s departure might be the real story long-term.

We’ll have to wait to see what George does, but no doubt it won’t be in the best interest of Thunder fans.