Report: Suns hiring Igor Kokoskov as coach

Igor Kokoskov has paid his dues.

He was the head coach of the Georgia and Slovenia national teams. He was an assistant coach for the Clippers, Pistons, Suns, Cavaliers, Magic and Jazz.

Now, he’ll get his chance as NBA head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Phoenix Suns are hiring Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Kokoskov, a native of Serbia, will be the first European born head coach in the NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2018

Kokoskov is signing a three-year deal with the Suns, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/AvS6ILICtV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2018

Kokoskov is the NBA’s first European non-interim coach. Kiki VanDeWeghe, a Nets interim coach in 2010, was born in West Germany – but grew up in California. After growing up in Europe and having to convince NBA teams he was more than just a mentor for foreign players, Kokoskov is a trailblazer.

In Phoenix, he’ll try to develop a young core led by Devin Booker. Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are far more raw. Kokoskov will also need time to learn his new role.

This is a hire that suggests patience. Let Kokoskov focus on what he does best – teaching – while he learns other aspects of being an NBA head coach. In that time, the Suns young prospects can also find their way.

But the Suns haven’t sounded patient, general Ryan McDonough talking of diving into free agency this summer. Big spending on veterans would create big immediate expectations for Kokoskov.

Is this a tweak to the plan? An incohesive strategy?

Navigating these types of questions is the duty of an NBA head coach. It’s Kokoskov’s job now.