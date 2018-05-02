Report: Jamal Crawford opting out of Timberwolves contract

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford will decline his 2018-19 player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources tell ESPN.
I doubt Crawford will get $4,544,400 on the open market, but he might. His best skill – making difficult shots – is still highly valued. (I’d prefer someone who creates more easy shots.)
At 38, Crawford might just prefer the flexibility of free agency. He can choose his team – maybe chase his first championship ring or find a team in greater need of a bench scorer.
The Timberwolves aren’t a realistic contender yet. They should also be fine without Crawford.
Minnesota should stagger Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns more. Andrew Wiggins is also comfortable as a primary option, and maybe propping up reserve-heavy units would keep him happy. Jeff Teague is also experienced as an offensive focal point. Tom Thibodeau can manage his rotation to keep at least one of these starters in the game more often.
Kokoskov is the NBA’s first European non-interim coach. Kiki VanDeWeghe, a Nets interim coach in 2010, was born in West Germany – but grew up in California. After growing up in Europe and having to convince NBA teams he was more than just a mentor for foreign players, Kokoskov is a trailblazer.
This is a hire that suggests patience. Let Kokoskov focus on what he does best – teaching – while he learns other aspects of being an NBA head coach. In that time, the Suns young prospects can also find their way.
But the Suns haven’t sounded patient, general Ryan McDonough talking of diving into free agency this summer. Big spending on veterans would create big immediate expectations for Kokoskov.
Is this a tweak to the plan? An incohesive strategy?
Navigating these types of questions is the duty of an NBA head coach. It’s Kokoskov’s job now.
LeBron James latest free-throw routine had him stepping into the lane before the ball hit rim – a violation. But he’d been getting away with it throughout the playoffs.
Until last night.
LeBron was whistled for a lane violation in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over the Raptors. He looked bewildered by the call, though many fans had been waiting for it.
That was LeBron’s final free throw of the game – he was 1-for-6 from the line – so we’ll have to wait until Game 2 tomorrow to see how he adjusts. But he better adjust, because officials are apparently cracking down.