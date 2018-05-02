AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Report: Jamal Crawford opting out of Timberwolves contract

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 9:33 PM EDT
Jeremy Lin opted in. Wesley Matthews opted in. Cory Joseph opted in. Wesley Johnson opted in.

Facing a tight market for free agents, many NBA players will opt in this offseason.

That’s why Jamal Crawford, who holds a $4,544,400 player option for next season, will surely –

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford will decline his 2018-19 player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources tell ESPN.

I doubt Crawford will get $4,544,400 on the open market, but he might. His best skill – making difficult shots – is still highly valued. (I’d prefer someone who creates more easy shots.)

At 38, Crawford might just prefer the flexibility of free agency. He can choose his team – maybe chase his first championship ring or find a team in greater need of a bench scorer.

The Timberwolves aren’t a realistic contender yet. They should also be fine without Crawford.

Minnesota should stagger Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns more. Andrew Wiggins is also comfortable as a primary option, and maybe propping up reserve-heavy units would keep him happy. Jeff Teague is also experienced as an offensive focal point. Tom Thibodeau can manage his rotation to keep at least one of these starters in the game more often.

And he’ll probably just re-sign Derrick Rose, too.

Charles Barkley: ‘I apologize to Draymond Green… I meant what I said’

Damairs Carter/MediaPunch/IPX
By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 8:33 PM EDT
After the Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Pelicans last night, TNT analyst Charles Barkley said he wanted to punch Draymond Green. Green invited Barkley to do it next time they cross paths.

Barkley on TNT tonight:

I apologize to Draymond Green and his mom.

What I said was inappropriate. I would never punch an NBA player. I would never punch an NBA player. I meant what I said. I meant what I said. But I would never punch an NBA player.

Draymond Green is a good player. I think he’s a nice kid. I wish him nothing but the best. But what I said was inappropriate.

My personal opinion should never come across in a comment I make about a team or a player. It did last night.

Draymond is a hell of a player. He’s an irritant. He annoys me at times, but he’s a hell of a player.

But what I said was wrong, and I apologize.

My advice: Don’t think about this silly saga. Instead, enjoy these videos of Barkley punching NBA players:

Report: Suns hiring Igor Kokoskov as coach

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Igor Kokoskov has paid his dues.

He was the head coach of the Georgia and Slovenia national teams. He was an assistant coach for the Clippers, Pistons, Suns, Cavaliers, Magic and Jazz.

Now, he’ll get his chance as NBA head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kokoskov is the NBA’s first European non-interim coach. Kiki VanDeWeghe, a Nets interim coach in 2010, was born in West Germany – but grew up in California. After growing up in Europe and having to convince NBA teams he was more than just a mentor for foreign players, Kokoskov is a trailblazer.

In Phoenix, he’ll try to develop a young core led by Devin Booker. Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss are far more raw. Kokoskov will also need time to learn his new role.

This is a hire that suggests patience. Let Kokoskov focus on what he does best – teaching – while he learns other aspects of being an NBA head coach. In that time, the Suns young prospects can also find their way.

But the Suns haven’t sounded patient, general Ryan McDonough talking of diving into free agency this summer. Big spending on veterans would create big immediate expectations for Kokoskov.

Is this a tweak to the plan? An incohesive strategy?

Navigating these types of questions is the duty of an NBA head coach. It’s Kokoskov’s job now.

Report: David Fizdale has ‘gained serious traction’ in Knicks coaching search

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The Knicks reportedly hope to hire a coach this week.

Sounds as if it’ll be former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This is the type of update that usually precedes a report about the sides negotiating a contract (which precedes an agreement, which precedes an official hire).

In Memphis, Fizdale tried to get an established core over the hump. His task in New York will be much different: Help the Knicks establish an identity around Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks don’t need tweaking. They need a major cultural change, and Fizdale has the energy and acumen to help with that.

If this goes through as expected and he gets the job, expect him to do it with his trademark blunt honesty.

LeBron James finally called for lane violation on free throw (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
LeBron James latest free-throw routine had him stepping into the lane before the ball hit rim – a violation. But he’d been getting away with it throughout the playoffs.

Until last night.

LeBron was whistled for a lane violation in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over the Raptors. He looked bewildered by the call, though many fans had been waiting for it.

That was LeBron’s final free throw of the game – he was 1-for-6 from the line – so we’ll have to wait until Game 2 tomorrow to see how he adjusts. But he better adjust, because officials are apparently cracking down.