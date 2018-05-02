Report: Clippers’ Wesley Johnson opts into $6.1 million next season

Wise move. In what will be a tight financial market for free agents, Johnson wasn’t going to find more money from another team.
Johnson, the former No. 4 overall pick (in front of DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George and others) was an on-and-off starter among the shifting Clippers lineups last season, averaging 5.4 points a game with a below-average 51.2 true shooting percentage and a PER of 9.8 that is the kind of number seen from guys barely hanging on in the league. He’s a streaky offensive player who plays solid defense.
That wouldn’t earn him $6.1 million on the open market, better for him to come back to the Clippers next season and improve his value before he hits the market in 2019.
Thunder GM “encouraged” after talks with Paul George; also discusses Westbrook, Anthony
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a lot of questions heading into this summer. We know the answer to one of them: Billy Donovan will be back as coach. Another is not official, but we know it’s happening: Carmelo Anthony is going to opt into his $28 million contract for next season.
However, the most significant question will hang out there until early July: Will Paul George return?
Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed that in his end-of-season press conference Wednesday.
Presti says dialogue with Paul George “has really encouraged us.”
Is that relationship enough? George genuinely has enjoyed his time and experience in Oklahoma City, but does that outweigh the desire to go to Los Angeles and the place he calls home? Will how the playoffs ended in the first round — with Russell Westbrook dominating the ball and George struggling much of the series — factor into his decision? Only one person has that answer, and right now he’s not saying much.
Presti on Melo: “I’m gonna reiterate one thing because it’s important: His comments at the end of the year are not reflective of his approach this yr. He put both feet into that. He has to decide if he wants to do another year of trying to be a stretch player." 1/2
‘Melo is going to opt into that $28 million, which makes him almost impossible to trade. He’s also not going to take a discount to facilitate a buyout. That’s going to lead to an interesting offseason — it became clear in the playoffs the Thunder were better defensively, and on both ends, with Jerami Grant on the court. With Anthony in the starting five in the playoffs (Westbrook, George, Steven Adams, and Corey Brewer) the Thunder were outscored by 7.6 points per 100 possessions. Substitute Grant into that lineup for Anthony, and the Thunder outscored teams by 10.6 per 100 (small sample size alert in both cases).
Anthony would be best suited at this point, with his skills where they are, in a sixth man role. He doesn’t want that. Which means things are going to get interesting.
As for Westbrook…
Presti when asked how Westbrook can improve, says RW is focused on becoming a better 3-point shooter, sees the work he puts in late night in gym. "One thing I can tell you about Westbrook: He’s driven. He’s not going to kick his feet up and expect things to be different."
In the coming weeks, after the NBA Draft Combine later in may, news of workouts — what potential draftees are working out for what teams — will become news. It gives us an idea of who teams are considering, and what range particular players are likely to fall into.
Just don’t expect to hear the name Luka Doncic in that mix.
The 6’6″ point guard out of Slovenia is playing for Real Madrid this season, and playing well. The 19-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game going against grown men in the highest levels of European basketball.
Which is why you’re not going to hear about him working out for teams — his commitment to Real Madrid will tie him up until about the draft. That’s not going to keep teams away, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.
“I don’t think that will be an issue,” Bill Duffy, Doncic’s agent, told Sporting News on Tuesday. “Playing in the Euroleague speaks for itself. What he has been able to do, it speaks to both the talent and preparedness for Luka. He has had a different level of experience than most of his peers. Euroleague is the next step to playing in the NBA.”
As one general manager told Sporting News, “With the video we have these days, I know what I need to know from looking at (Doncic) against other top players. Anyone who wants to pick him is going to want to talk to him, but the workout is not something that is going to keep you from picking him. I am not sure I need reels and reels more tape here.”
Doncic is a lock top five, likely top three pick in the NBA Draft this June. He is a gifted passer and playmaker who comes in having played at a higher level and being more NBA ready than the other top picks. The only question teams choosing near the top will face is how high Doncic’s ceiling is — he’s not an explosive athlete by NBA standards, he might not have the same upside as Marvin Bagley III or Mohamed Bamba, but Doncic also has a much-higher floor — he’s not going to be a bust, he’s going to be a good NBA player. The only question is how good?
Teams will have to determine that watching the tape — and seeing him in person — playing at the highest levels of Europe.
Thunder GM Presti: Billy Donovan is returning as coach
There is a segment of Thunder fans who want Billy Donovan gone as coach. The reason? The team doesn’t play within a team system the way that the Warriors or Celtics or the Utah Jazz — the squad that eliminated the Thunder in the first round — do. The Thunder’s system is Russell Westbrook, and that system has a ceiling.
However, is that really Billy Donovan’s fault? Could John Wooden or Red Auerbach or Phil Jackson rein in the wild stallion that is Westbrook?
The person who has the final say on this, Thunder GM Sam Presti, sides with Donovan and said the coach will be back in OKC next season.
Just to be clear, Sam Presti is saying Billy Donovan will be back.
This shouldn’t be a surprise, in part because Donovan and Presti have a long relationship, and in part because Donovan still has a couple of years left on his contract.
One of the reasons Donovan was brought in is players related to him, spoke to him, and listened to him. Undoubtedly Donovan needs to turn those skills up on Westbrook and get him to see the need to find ways to better lift the team up. Westbrook has a Kobe-like mentality of “I’m the best option always” and that led to him using a ridiculously high 38 percent of the Thunder’s possessions in the playoffs when he was on the court, and him taking 43 shots in the deciding game. Kobe, like Michael Jordan before him, was a gunner at heart but learned how to involve and lead a team to lift them up (even though both men had to learn some of those lessons the hard way). Maybe the loss to Utah makes Westbrook more open to a more movement based offense — which is what Donovan prefers to run.
If the Thunder fall short of expectations next season, Donovan’s seat should get warm. Of course, what those expectations will be will depend on what is going to be a wild offseason in OKC.
