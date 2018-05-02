Getty Images

Rajon Rondo wipes his sweat on ball before it goes to Draymond Green

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018
2 Comments

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo were having quite a night during the Warriors’ Game 2 win Tuesday.

First, there was this little exchange of words at the end of the first half (which caused Charles Barkley to say he wants to see someone punch Green in the face).

Rondo and Draymond going at it. 👀

Then in the second half, Green was shooting two free throws when Rondo walked out and grabbed the ball between shots and wiped his sweat all over the ball before it went back to Green for the second shot.

That is just so Rondo. Playoff Rondo, if you prefer.

Report: Kawhi Leonard back in San Antonio, meeting with Spurs not set, yet

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018
Leave a comment

It’s one of the biggest — if not THE biggest — question of the offseason:

Can the San Antonio Spurs mend their frayed relationship with Kawhi Leonard? I think they will, once the sides just sit down and talk, because the Spurs ultimately want to keep an MVP-level NBA talent and Leonard wants that $219 million designated veteran extension only the Spurs can offer. That much money can smooth over a lot of problems. However, if they can’t work it out 29 teams will be lined up with trade offers and things will get interesting.

Whatever happens, it starts with the Leonard and his “group” — primarily his uncle and agent — sitting down and talking with the Spurs. Leonard is back in San Antonio now at least, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Gregg Popovich has more important things going on in his life right now than meeting with Leonard, he’s still grieving the loss of his wife of four decades. The meeting not going to happen immediately. However, it will happen and things will be decided one way or another before the NBA Draft, because if the Spurs decide they have to move Leonard in a trade they will want to do it while this year’s picks are still on the table.

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green: “I want to punch his ass in the face”

barkley
Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018
5 Comments

Draymond Green was up to his old tricks again on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans. As the first half ended between the two Western Conference rivals, Green and Rajon Rondo had words while their respective teammates were headed to the locker room.

Then, Green got tangled up with Pelicans star Anthony Davis in the third quarter. The two wound up flipping over each other several times, and officials decided to give each a foul despite Green clearly initiating the contact.

That didn’t sit right with TNT commentator Charles Barkley, who said during the halftime report that he wished he could punch Green in the face.

No, really.

Via Twitter:

Of course, Green was asked about Barkley’s comments after the Warriors dispatched the Pelicans, 121-116. The Warriors forward said that Barkley was essentially blowing smoke, and that if he wanted to try and punch him in the face in person he has many opportunities to throughout the year, presumably when the two are in relative proximity to each other.

“You old and it is what it is,” said Green.

The Barkley-Draymond beef is real, you guys.

Golden State has a 2-0 lead heading back to New Orleans on Friday.

Stephen Curry returns, drops 28 on Pelicans as Warriors take 2-0 series lead

AP
By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018
2 Comments

The New Orleans Pelicans played as good as they could for three-and-a-half quarters. Then, the Golden State Warriors pounced. In a disheartening effort for the underdog Pelicans, the reigning NBA Champions used their sixth and final gear late on Tuesday to grab Game 2, 121-116, to push the series 2-0 in their favor as they head back to Louisiana for Game 3.

It was the fastbreak that kept the Pelicans in the game in the first half. Golden State put the clamps on New Orleans at the 3-point line, forcing the visiting squad to shoot a combined 20 percent from beyond the arc in the first two periods. The Pelicans got out in transition, scoring 20 of their 55 first half points while running the floor, led by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

For the Warriors, the story was about the return of Stephen Curry, who had 12 points off the bench in the first half alone. As a team, Golden State struggled from the 3-point line but tight passing and huge contributions from Draymond Green and Kevin Durant helped the Warriors shoulder the battering from New Orleans. Inauspiciously, Klay Thompson hit a banked 3-pointer to close the second quarter and Golden State took a 58-55 lead into the half.

Meanwhile, things started to heat up between the two sides.

That competitive fire continued in the third quarter. During one 15-second stretch late in the period, Solomon Hill was given a Flagrant 1 for a hack on Andre Iguodala and Davis and Green were whistled for a double-personal foul. Things didn’t go too far, and both sides pulled back for their own benefit.

Green opened the fourth quarter with two straight threes, setting the tone for the rest of the final period. New Orleans was able to keep it close until an Iguodala dunk with 6:41 left. Then, the Warriors took off. Golden State unleashed a barrage, led by Durant who had 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter alone. It wasn’t until 90 seconds left that the Pelicans mounted any kind of resistance, but by then it was too late.

Davis led the way for New Orleans, scoring 25 points to go with 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Rajon Rondo had a double-double of 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. Holiday added 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. The Pelicans dominated Golden State in transition scoring (+15) and points in the paint (+28).

For the Warriors it was not just Durant’s contributions but Curry’s as well. The star point guard had 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 27 minutes of work off the bench. Green scored 20 points, going seven-of-11 from the field while coming up one rebound shy of a triple-double.

New Orleans played well, and if they had been more consistent from 3-point range it’s possible they could have taken Game 2. But the Warriors are a good defensive team, and no doubt Steve Kerr has scouted them well. Taking away the weapon they used to decimate the Portland Trail Blazers — the arc — was no accident, and that New Orleans played near their peak but still came up short is a testament to the pure power of the Warriors.

Game 3 is in New Orleans on Friday, May 4.

LeBron James, Cavaliers clutch while Raptors fold, Cleveland wins Game One 113-112

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2018
9 Comments

If Toronto loses this series, this is the game they will look back on with the most regret.

It was every Raptor nightmare about this series come to life — Toronto’s inability to beat LeBron James, the inability of their stars to close games after they had a lead, the inability of the Raptors to win the first game of a series, it all came true in the end Tuesday night, in just about the ugliest way possible. Toronto was in their own heads when it mattered most.

Toronto dominated early, led by double digits in the second half, but shot 5-of-24 in the fourth quarter and missed its last 11 shots in regulation. Then in overtime, they shot 3-of-7. Toronto missed every three they took in the final four minutes of regulation and in overtime. Then, at the end of regulation and overtime, when the Raptors needed a bucket, they turned to bench player Fred VanVleet to take the shot — not Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan.

The Cavaliers, as they have all season, showed poise down the stretch — their passes and shots looked like those of a confident team while the Raptors looked tight — and Cleveland took Game 1 in overtime, 113-112. It was a game where Cleveland never led in regulation but did when the buzzer finally sounded.

The Cavaliers lead the series 1-0 having won one on the road. Game 2 is Thursday night in Toronto.

LeBron James was brilliant as expected, 26 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds (and Tyronn Lue even got some rest for him during the game). Toronto chose from the outset to single-cover LeBron most of the night, primarily with OG Anunoby — and the rookie did a good job, LeBron needed 30 shots to get his 26 points. Anunoby is strong and LeBron couldn’t just overpower him, settling for more fade-aways than the Cavs would prefer.

However, the point of single-covering LeBron is to stay home on the supporting cast and not let them beat you, and the Raptors failed at that — J.R. Smith had 20 points, Kyle Korver 19, Jeff Green 16 and Tristan Thompson 14.

“Guys stepped up tonight, everybody stepped up,” LeBron said. “We got timely stops. They killed us on the glass, but we stuck with it, made timely shots, it’s a huge win for us.”

Lowry and DeRozan started strong but combined to go 3-of-11 in the second half. The Raptors vaunted bench was outscored by the Cavaliers maligned one 37-35.

“We know the head of the snake is DeMar and Kyle, but those six or seven guys that come off that bench are very productive. We knew we had to take them away and take them out of the game for us to be successful, it’s a good start for us this series.”

The best Raptor for much of the game was Jonas Valanciunas, who punished the Cavaliers for starting small with Kevin Love at center. In the third quarter, Valanciunas had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting plus five boards, dominating inside. However, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue adjusted and put Tristan Thompson in against JV and in the fourth quarter the Raptors’ center was 1-of-7, including a series of point-blank putback misses.

The night started with such promise for Toronto at home.

Toronto shot 62 percent in the first quarter and was up 33-19 after one. Toronto’s offense is far more diverse than Indiana’s, the Raptors have a variety of shot creators, and that exposed the Cavaliers’ defense that had been a mess all season.

However, the Raptors couldn’t hold on to that and the Cavaliers tightened the game up in the second quarter. That was the theme all night, Toronto’s inability to put LeBron and the Cavaliers away. When the pressure was on, the Cavaliers made plays and the Raptors fumbled their chances.

Looking at the body language of Raptors players leaving the court, it’s fair to wonder if they fumbled away their chance to win this series.