LeBron James finally called for lane violation on free throw (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
LeBron James latest free-throw routine had him stepping into the lane before the ball hit rim – a violation. But he’d been getting away with it throughout the playoffs.

Until last night.

LeBron was whistled for a lane violation in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over the Raptors. He looked bewildered by the call, though many fans had been waiting for it.

That was LeBron’s final free throw of the game – he was 1-for-6 from the line – so we’ll have to wait until Game 2 tomorrow to see how he adjusts. But he better adjust, because officials are apparently cracking down.

Report: David Fizdale has ‘gained serious traction’ in Knicks coaching search

By Dan FeldmanMay 2, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The Knicks reportedly hope to hire a coach this week.

Sounds as if it’ll be former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This is the type of update that usually precedes a report about the sides negotiating a contract (which precedes an agreement, which precedes an official hire).

In Memphis, Fizdale tried to get an established core over the hump. His task in New York will be much different: Help the Knicks establish an identity around Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks don’t need tweaking. They need a major cultural change, and Fizdale has the energy and acumen to help with that.

If this goes through as expected and he gets the job, expect him to do it with his trademark blunt honesty.

Report: Clippers’ Wesley Johnson opts into $6.1 million next season

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
We don’t know if DeAndre Jordan is going to be back with the Clippers next season. Same with Avery Bradley. Heck, there are even questions about Doc Rivers’ return as coach.

However, we do know that Wesley Johnson will be back in Los Angeles next season, thanks to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Wise move. In what will be a tight financial market for free agents, Johnson wasn’t going to find more money from another team.

Johnson, the former No. 4 overall pick (in front of DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George and others) was an on-and-off starter among the shifting Clippers lineups last season, averaging 5.4 points a game with a below-average 51.2 true shooting percentage and a PER of 9.8 that is the kind of number seen from guys barely hanging on in the league. He’s a streaky offensive player who plays solid defense.

That wouldn’t earn him $6.1 million on the open market, better for him to come back to the Clippers next season and improve his value before he hits the market in 2019.

Thunder GM “encouraged” after talks with Paul George; also discusses Westbrook, Anthony

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a lot of questions heading into this summer. We know the answer to one of them: Billy Donovan will be back as coach. Another is not official, but we know it’s happening: Carmelo Anthony is going to opt into his $28 million contract for next season.

However, the most significant question will hang out there until early July: Will Paul George return?

Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed that in his end-of-season press conference Wednesday.

Is that relationship enough? George genuinely has enjoyed his time and experience in Oklahoma City, but does that outweigh the desire to go to Los Angeles and the place he calls home? Will how the playoffs ended in the first round — with Russell Westbrook dominating the ball and George struggling much of the series — factor into his decision? Only one person has that answer, and right now he’s not saying much.

Presti also discussed Carmelo Anthony and his post-season press conference where Anthony said he wouldn’t come off the bench and had to get back to playing his way.

‘Melo is going to opt into that $28 million, which makes him almost impossible to trade. He’s also not going to take a discount to facilitate a buyout. That’s going to lead to an interesting offseason — it became clear in the playoffs the Thunder were better defensively, and on both ends, with Jerami Grant on the court. With Anthony in the starting five in the playoffs (Westbrook, George, Steven Adams, and Corey Brewer) the Thunder were outscored by 7.6 points per 100 possessions. Substitute Grant into that lineup for Anthony, and the Thunder outscored teams by 10.6 per 100 (small sample size alert in both cases).

Anthony would be best suited at this point, with his skills where they are, in a sixth man role. He doesn’t want that. Which means things are going to get interesting.

As for Westbrook…

Which means him working more off the ball. That would be a good start to adding some diversity to the OKC attack.

 

Busy playing for Real Madrid, Luka Doncic won’t work out for NBA teams pre-draft

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
In the coming weeks, after the NBA Draft Combine later in may, news of workouts — what potential draftees are working out for what teams — will become news. It gives us an idea of who teams are considering, and what range particular players are likely to fall into.

Just don’t expect to hear the name Luka Doncic in that mix.

The 6’6″ point guard out of Slovenia is playing for Real Madrid this season, and playing well. The 19-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game going against grown men in the highest levels of European basketball.

Which is why you’re not going to hear about him working out for teams — his commitment to Real Madrid will tie him up until about the draft. That’s not going to keep teams away, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

“I don’t think that will be an issue,” Bill Duffy, Doncic’s agent, told Sporting News on Tuesday. “Playing in the Euroleague speaks for itself. What he has been able to do, it speaks to both the talent and preparedness for Luka. He has had a different level of experience than most of his peers. Euroleague is the next step to playing in the NBA.”

As one general manager told Sporting News, “With the video we have these days, I know what I need to know from looking at (Doncic) against other top players. Anyone who wants to pick him is going to want to talk to him, but the workout is not something that is going to keep you from picking him. I am not sure I need reels and reels more tape here.”

Doncic is a lock top five, likely top three pick in the NBA Draft this June. He is a gifted passer and playmaker who comes in having played at a higher level and being more NBA ready than the other top picks. The only question teams choosing near the top will face is how high Doncic’s ceiling is — he’s not an explosive athlete by NBA standards, he might not have the same upside as Marvin Bagley III or Mohamed Bamba, but Doncic also has a much-higher floor — he’s not going to be a bust, he’s going to be a good NBA player. The only question is how good?

Teams will have to determine that watching the tape — and seeing him in person — playing at the highest levels of Europe.