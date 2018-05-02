Getty Images

Jazz will try to slow James Harden, Chris Paul in Game 2

Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — No one on the Utah Jazz is using the word “stop” when referring to what they’ll try to do to James Harden in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets’ star scored 41 points in a Game 1 rout.

They’re simply searching for ways to slow him down a bit after he’s averaged almost 36 points a game in five meetings this season.

“He is a (heck) of a player so it’s going to be tough, but we feel like we can just try to make it a bit tough on him for the whole (time) he’s out there,” Utah’s Joe Ingles said.

Harden made seven 3-pointers in Game 1, leaving the Jazz focused on limiting him from long range.

“Just make him a driver,” rookie Donovan Mitchell said. “He loves getting back to that 3. They got comfortable in the first half and they went up 30. So just being able to make them uncomfortable and not let them dictate what we do on defense. Make sure we dictate what they do.”

Coach Mike D’Antoni isn’t concerned about anything that the Jazz might throw at Harden on Wednesday and believes the only thing that can keep Harden from a big game is, well, Harden.

“There’s no answer. He’s seen it all,” D’Antoni said. “Now, he might play bad and that’s because he’s human. But there’s nothing that you can conceivably come up with that can stop one of the best offensive players ever.”

Harden led the NBA in scoring in the regular season by averaging a career-high 30.4 points a game and ranks second behind LeBron James this postseason with 31 points a game.

Houston’s Trevor Ariza, a player known for his defense, has the task of guarding Mitchell in this series. He was asked what he would try if he had to guard Harden. There was a long pause before Ariza let out a loud sigh and said with a laugh: “I’d figure out a way to slow him down.”

But the veteran is happy to be playing with Harden and not against him.

“I’m glad I don’t have that problem right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t tell them what I think. I would let them try to figure it out on their own.”

The top-seeded Rockets expect to see a different team than they did in Game 1 after the Jazz had only about 36 hours between the end of Game 6 against the Thunder and the start of this series.

“I think a couple days’ rest will help them and we’ll get the best they’ve got,” D’Antoni said.

The Jazz refused to use fatigue as an excuse for their poor performance in Game 1, but they did admit that they were feeling better about this game with a little bit of rest. Mitchell said having two days to break down film and work on their game plan has also been beneficial.

Despite trailing by double digits for most of Sunday’s game, the Jazz don’t seemed daunted or discouraged entering Game 2.

“A lot of people have been hitting me up saying: “Try to keep your head up. It’s only Game 1,”‘ Mitchell said. “And my head was never down. I don’t think any of our heads were ever down. It’s just one game out of a long series … I think being down 0-1 last series and seeing how we came back and responded definitely gives you a sense of more hope than if this would have been the opening round.”

The Jazz will try and even the series without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who sat out Game 1 and is out indefinitely with a strained left hamstring. The Rockets believe Rubio’s absence changed things for Mitchell. He scored a playoff-high 38 points in Game 6 to lead Utah to the win before scoring 21, which were his fewest of the postseason, on Sunday.

“It makes Donovan handle the ball more than they would like,” Ariza said of Rubio’s injury. “He’s their dominant scorer at this point so when he has to handle the ball and get everybody involved in the game it kind of takes away from him scoring the ball all the time or being aggressive all the time.”

 

Report: Kawhi Leonard back in San Antonio, meeting with Spurs not set, yet

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
It’s one of the biggest — if not THE biggest — question of the offseason:

Can the San Antonio Spurs mend their frayed relationship with Kawhi Leonard? I think they will, once the sides just sit down and talk, because the Spurs ultimately want to keep an MVP-level NBA talent and Leonard wants that $219 million designated veteran extension only the Spurs can offer. That much money can smooth over a lot of problems. However, if they can’t work it out 29 teams will be lined up with trade offers and things will get interesting.

Whatever happens, it starts with the Leonard and his “group” — primarily his uncle and agent — sitting down and talking with the Spurs. Leonard is back in San Antonio now at least, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Gregg Popovich has more important things going on in his life right now than meeting with Leonard, he’s still grieving the loss of his wife of four decades. The meeting not going to happen immediately. However, it will happen and things will be decided one way or another before the NBA Draft, because if the Spurs decide they have to move Leonard in a trade they will want to do it while this year’s picks are still on the table.

Rajon Rondo wipes his sweat on ball before it goes to Draymond Green

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo were having quite a night during the Warriors’ Game 2 win Tuesday.

First, there was this little exchange of words at the end of the first half (which caused Charles Barkley to say he wants to see someone punch Green in the face).

Rondo and Draymond going at it. 👀

Then in the second half, Green was shooting two free throws when Rondo walked out and grabbed the ball between shots and wiped his sweat all over the ball before it went back to Green for the second shot.

That is just so Rondo. Playoff Rondo, if you prefer.

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green: “I want to punch his ass in the face”

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018, 3:09 AM EDT
Draymond Green was up to his old tricks again on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans. As the first half ended between the two Western Conference rivals, Green and Rajon Rondo had words while their respective teammates were headed to the locker room.

Then, Green got tangled up with Pelicans star Anthony Davis in the third quarter. The two wound up flipping over each other several times, and officials decided to give each a foul despite Green clearly initiating the contact.

That didn’t sit right with TNT commentator Charles Barkley, who said during the halftime report that he wished he could punch Green in the face.

No, really.

Via Twitter:

Of course, Green was asked about Barkley’s comments after the Warriors dispatched the Pelicans, 121-116. The Warriors forward said that Barkley was essentially blowing smoke, and that if he wanted to try and punch him in the face in person he has many opportunities to throughout the year, presumably when the two are in relative proximity to each other.

“You old and it is what it is,” said Green.

The Barkley-Draymond beef is real, you guys.

Golden State has a 2-0 lead heading back to New Orleans on Friday.

Stephen Curry returns, drops 28 on Pelicans as Warriors take 2-0 series lead

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018, 1:19 AM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans played as good as they could for three-and-a-half quarters. Then, the Golden State Warriors pounced. In a disheartening effort for the underdog Pelicans, the reigning NBA Champions used their sixth and final gear late on Tuesday to grab Game 2, 121-116, to push the series 2-0 in their favor as they head back to Louisiana for Game 3.

It was the fastbreak that kept the Pelicans in the game in the first half. Golden State put the clamps on New Orleans at the 3-point line, forcing the visiting squad to shoot a combined 20 percent from beyond the arc in the first two periods. The Pelicans got out in transition, scoring 20 of their 55 first half points while running the floor, led by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

For the Warriors, the story was about the return of Stephen Curry, who had 12 points off the bench in the first half alone. As a team, Golden State struggled from the 3-point line but tight passing and huge contributions from Draymond Green and Kevin Durant helped the Warriors shoulder the battering from New Orleans. Inauspiciously, Klay Thompson hit a banked 3-pointer to close the second quarter and Golden State took a 58-55 lead into the half.

Meanwhile, things started to heat up between the two sides.

That competitive fire continued in the third quarter. During one 15-second stretch late in the period, Solomon Hill was given a Flagrant 1 for a hack on Andre Iguodala and Davis and Green were whistled for a double-personal foul. Things didn’t go too far, and both sides pulled back for their own benefit.

Green opened the fourth quarter with two straight threes, setting the tone for the rest of the final period. New Orleans was able to keep it close until an Iguodala dunk with 6:41 left. Then, the Warriors took off. Golden State unleashed a barrage, led by Durant who had 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter alone. It wasn’t until 90 seconds left that the Pelicans mounted any kind of resistance, but by then it was too late.

Davis led the way for New Orleans, scoring 25 points to go with 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Rajon Rondo had a double-double of 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. Holiday added 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. The Pelicans dominated Golden State in transition scoring (+15) and points in the paint (+28).

For the Warriors it was not just Durant’s contributions but Curry’s as well. The star point guard had 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 27 minutes of work off the bench. Green scored 20 points, going seven-of-11 from the field while coming up one rebound shy of a triple-double.

New Orleans played well, and if they had been more consistent from 3-point range it’s possible they could have taken Game 2. But the Warriors are a good defensive team, and no doubt Steve Kerr has scouted them well. Taking away the weapon they used to decimate the Portland Trail Blazers — the arc — was no accident, and that New Orleans played near their peak but still came up short is a testament to the pure power of the Warriors.

Game 3 is in New Orleans on Friday, May 4.