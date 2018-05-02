barkley
Charles Barkley on Draymond Green: “I want to punch his ass in the face”

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018, 3:09 AM EDT
Draymond Green was up to his old tricks again on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans. As the first half ended between the two Western Conference rivals, Green and Rajon Rondo had words while their respective teammates were headed to the locker room.

Then, Green got tangled up with Pelicans star Anthony Davis in the third quarter. The two wound up flipping over each other several times, and officials decided to give each a foul despite Green clearly initiating the contact.

That didn’t sit right with TNT commentator Charles Barkley, who said during the halftime report that he wished he could punch Green in the face.

No, really.

Via Twitter:

Of course, Green was asked about Barkley’s comments after the Warriors dispatched the Pelicans, 121-116. The Warriors forward said that Barkley was essentially blowing smoke, and that if he wanted to try and punch him in the face in person he has many opportunities to throughout the year, presumably when the two are in relative proximity to each other.

“You old and it is what it is,” said Green.

The Barkley-Draymond beef is real, you guys.

Golden State has a 2-0 lead heading back to New Orleans on Friday.

Stephen Curry returns, drops 28 on Pelicans as Warriors take 2-0 series lead

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018, 1:19 AM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans played as good as they could for three-and-a-half quarters. Then, the Golden State Warriors pounced. In a disheartening effort for the underdog Pelicans, the reigning NBA Champions used their sixth and final gear late on Tuesday to grab Game 2, 121-116, to push the series 2-0 in their favor as they head back to Louisiana for Game 3.

It was the fastbreak that kept the Pelicans in the game in the first half. Golden State put the clamps on New Orleans at the 3-point line, forcing the visiting squad to shoot a combined 20 percent from beyond the arc in the first two periods. The Pelicans got out in transition, scoring 20 of their 55 first half points while running the floor, led by Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.

For the Warriors, the story was about the return of Stephen Curry, who had 12 points off the bench in the first half alone. As a team, Golden State struggled from the 3-point line but tight passing and huge contributions from Draymond Green and Kevin Durant helped the Warriors shoulder the battering from New Orleans. Inauspiciously, Klay Thompson hit a banked 3-pointer to close the second quarter and Golden State took a 58-55 lead into the half.

Meanwhile, things started to heat up between the two sides.

That competitive fire continued in the third quarter. During one 15-second stretch late in the period, Solomon Hill was given a Flagrant 1 for a hack on Andre Iguodala and Davis and Green were whistled for a double-personal foul. Things didn’t go too far, and both sides pulled back for their own benefit.

Green opened the fourth quarter with two straight threes, setting the tone for the rest of the final period. New Orleans was able to keep it close until an Iguodala dunk with 6:41 left. Then, the Warriors took off. Golden State unleashed a barrage, led by Durant who had 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter alone. It wasn’t until 90 seconds left that the Pelicans mounted any kind of resistance, but by then it was too late.

Davis led the way for New Orleans, scoring 25 points to go with 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Rajon Rondo had a double-double of 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. Holiday added 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. The Pelicans dominated Golden State in transition scoring (+15) and points in the paint (+28).

For the Warriors it was not just Durant’s contributions but Curry’s as well. The star point guard had 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 27 minutes of work off the bench. Green scored 20 points, going seven-of-11 from the field while coming up one rebound shy of a triple-double.

New Orleans played well, and if they had been more consistent from 3-point range it’s possible they could have taken Game 2. But the Warriors are a good defensive team, and no doubt Steve Kerr has scouted them well. Taking away the weapon they used to decimate the Portland Trail Blazers — the arc — was no accident, and that New Orleans played near their peak but still came up short is a testament to the pure power of the Warriors.

Game 3 is in New Orleans on Friday, May 4.

LeBron James, Cavaliers clutch while Raptors fold, Cleveland wins Game One 113-112

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2018, 11:47 PM EDT
If Toronto loses this series, this is the game they will look back on with the most regret.

It was every Raptor nightmare about this series come to life — Toronto’s inability to beat LeBron James, the inability of their stars to close games after they had a lead, the inability of the Raptors to win the first game of a series, it all came true in the end Tuesday night, in just about the ugliest way possible. Toronto was in their own heads when it mattered most.

Toronto dominated early, led by double digits in the second half, but shot 5-of-24 in the fourth quarter and missed its last 11 shots in regulation. Then in overtime, they shot 3-of-7. Toronto missed every three they took in the final four minutes of regulation and in overtime. Then, at the end of regulation and overtime, when the Raptors needed a bucket, they turned to bench player Fred VanVleet to take the shot — not Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan.

The Cavaliers, as they have all season, showed poise down the stretch — their passes and shots looked like those of a confident team while the Raptors looked tight — and Cleveland took Game 1 in overtime, 113-112. It was a game where Cleveland never led in regulation but did when the buzzer finally sounded.

The Cavaliers lead the series 1-0 having won one on the road. Game 2 is Thursday night in Toronto.

LeBron James was brilliant as expected, 26 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds (and Tyronn Lue even got some rest for him during the game). Toronto chose from the outset to single-cover LeBron most of the night, primarily with OG Anunoby — and the rookie did a good job, LeBron needed 30 shots to get his 26 points. Anunoby is strong and LeBron couldn’t just overpower him, settling for more fade-aways than the Cavs would prefer.

However, the point of single-covering LeBron is to stay home on the supporting cast and not let them beat you, and the Raptors failed at that — J.R. Smith had 20 points, Kyle Korver 19, Jeff Green 16 and Tristan Thompson 14.

“Guys stepped up tonight, everybody stepped up,” LeBron said. “We got timely stops. They killed us on the glass, but we stuck with it, made timely shots, it’s a huge win for us.”

Lowry and DeRozan started strong but combined to go 3-of-11 in the second half. The Raptors vaunted bench was outscored by the Cavaliers maligned one 37-35.

“We know the head of the snake is DeMar and Kyle, but those six or seven guys that come off that bench are very productive. We knew we had to take them away and take them out of the game for us to be successful, it’s a good start for us this series.”

The best Raptor for much of the game was Jonas Valanciunas, who punished the Cavaliers for starting small with Kevin Love at center. In the third quarter, Valanciunas had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting plus five boards, dominating inside. However, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue adjusted and put Tristan Thompson in against JV and in the fourth quarter the Raptors’ center was 1-of-7, including a series of point-blank putback misses.

The night started with such promise for Toronto at home.

Toronto shot 62 percent in the first quarter and was up 33-19 after one. Toronto’s offense is far more diverse than Indiana’s, the Raptors have a variety of shot creators, and that exposed the Cavaliers’ defense that had been a mess all season.

However, the Raptors couldn’t hold on to that and the Cavaliers tightened the game up in the second quarter. That was the theme all night, Toronto’s inability to put LeBron and the Cavaliers away. When the pressure was on, the Cavaliers made plays and the Raptors fumbled their chances.

Looking at the body language of Raptors players leaving the court, it’s fair to wonder if they fumbled away their chance to win this series.

Drake, Kendrick Perkins exchange words during Cavaliers-Raptors (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
Drake doesn’t play for the Toronto Raptors. Kendrick Perkins doesn’t really play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, although he does get to sit courtside for most games.

That didn’t stop the two from squaring up and exchanging words during halftime of Tuesday night’s Game 1 in the series between the Cavaliers and Raptors in Toronto.

As the teams went in for the half, Perkins apparently caught the ear of the Canadian rapper, or vice versa. It’s not clear what exactly went down, but players including Cleveland’s Jose Calderon had to make sure the two stayed separated.

Via Twitter:

That’s frosty. I don’t think Perk’s reputation is completely accurate, but there’s no way Drake could stand up to him if they were nose-to-nose. Good thing security (blue shirts) were nearby in any case.

Perhaps worse was the fact the Cavaliers stole Game 1 in Toronto in OT, 113-112.

That’s the kind of emotional beatdown Drake will be trying to duck in Game 2 on Thursday.

Joel Embiid on Sixers’ defensive effort vs. Celtics: “I thought we were all bad”

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the NBA viewing public on Monday when they dropped Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on the road. True, the Celtics had homecourt advantage but the Sixers looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference several times during their previous round series against the Miami Heat.

Plus, Philadelphia lost by 16 points, 117-101.

The Sixers had a defensive rating of 121.7 during Game 1, surprising given their regular season mark of 105 and the fact they were fourth in the NBA when it game to that stat.

Joel Embiid was central to that defense this season, but didn’t feel as though he had a good game against Boston. In fact, he thought it was downright awful. In his postgame conference, Embiid addressed Philadelphia’s defense.

Warning, some NSFW language ahead.

Via YouTube:

It starts on defense. I thought I was shitty. I thought we were all bad tonight. That’s not who we are, definitely. When everybody is on, we’re the best defensive team in the game. There’s a lot of stuff we gameplanned that we didn’t execute. Especially with Al [Horford] popping and him being wide open, that can’t happen. He’s a pretty good shooter so you’ve got to respect that. There’s a lot of adjustments we’ve got to make … correct them and we’ll be fine.

No doubt the Sixers are one of the more resilient teams in the East. The Heat gave them everything they could in an emotional series in the last round. They responded well for such a young team, and the Celtics are another big test.

Game 2 is on Thursday in Boston.