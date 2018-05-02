Charles Barkley: ‘I apologize to Draymond Green… I meant what I said’

Kokoskov is the NBA’s first European non-interim coach. Kiki VanDeWeghe, a Nets interim coach in 2010, was born in West Germany – but grew up in California. After growing up in Europe and having to convince NBA teams he was more than just a mentor for foreign players, Kokoskov is a trailblazer.
This is a hire that suggests patience. Let Kokoskov focus on what he does best – teaching – while he learns other aspects of being an NBA head coach. In that time, the Suns young prospects can also find their way.
But the Suns haven’t sounded patient, general Ryan McDonough talking of diving into free agency this summer. Big spending on veterans would create big immediate expectations for Kokoskov.
Is this a tweak to the plan? An incohesive strategy?
Navigating these types of questions is the duty of an NBA head coach. It’s Kokoskov’s job now.
Report: David Fizdale has ‘gained serious traction’ in Knicks coaching search
LeBron James latest free-throw routine had him stepping into the lane before the ball hit rim – a violation. But he’d been getting away with it throughout the playoffs.
Until last night.
LeBron was whistled for a lane violation in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ Game 1 win over the Raptors. He looked bewildered by the call, though many fans had been waiting for it.
That was LeBron’s final free throw of the game – he was 1-for-6 from the line – so we’ll have to wait until Game 2 tomorrow to see how he adjusts. But he better adjust, because officials are apparently cracking down.
Report: Clippers’ Wesley Johnson opts into $6.1 million next season
Wise move. In what will be a tight financial market for free agents, Johnson wasn’t going to find more money from another team.
Johnson, the former No. 4 overall pick (in front of DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George and others) was an on-and-off starter among the shifting Clippers lineups last season, averaging 5.4 points a game with a below-average 51.2 true shooting percentage and a PER of 9.8 that is the kind of number seen from guys barely hanging on in the league. He’s a streaky offensive player who plays solid defense.
That wouldn’t earn him $6.1 million on the open market, better for him to come back to the Clippers next season and improve his value before he hits the market in 2019.