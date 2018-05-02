Getty Images

Andre Iguodala got a lucky bounce to finish his dunk (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The big story out of Game 2 between Golden State and New Orleans is that Stephen Curry is back and he’s still very good at basketball. You knew it would be his night when he hit his tunnel shot. The Pelicans showed some fight, made some plays and this was contested until the end, but it also concluded with the expected outcome.

Maybe the most dramatic thing all game was this Andre Iguodala dunk — which he almost missed but got a lucky bounce.

That is one of my favorite highlights of the postseason so far.

Report: Pacers’ Cory Joseph to opt into $8 million for next season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Indiana Pacers have some interesting choices to make this summer as they try to build upon a surprisingly successful 48-win season where they pushed LeBron James the Cleveland Cavaliers to the limit in the first round. Among the questions will be what happens with Thad Young, who has a player option of $13.7 million (he is expected to opt-out, but the Pacers will try to re-sign him to a longer-term deal). Indiana also wants to add another high-level scorer to go with Victor Oladipo and may be well positioned to do it — they will have the cap space to take on a contract another team wants to dump, so long as the sweetener is a player the Pacers want.

One thing we know for sure: Cory Joseph will be back at the point. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Guard Cory Joseph will return to the Indiana Pacers, exercising the $7.95 million player option on his contract for the 2018-19 season, league sources told ESPN…

Joseph signed a four-year, $30 million deal with Toronto in 2015, and he was traded to the Pacers in the offseason.

This is good for the Pacers. Joseph was a solid player off the bench for the Pacers playing 27 minutes a night and averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 assists per games, and he hit 35.3 percent from three (but had a below-average true shooting percentage of 50.3). In the playoffs, when Darren Collison was struggling, coach Nate McMillan leaned more and more on Joseph.

For Joseph, this is the smart play financially. It’s going to be a tight free agent market and he may well not get more money or much more in terms of years this summer. However, in the summer of 2019 there is expected to be more money available, which is when he will hit free agency.

Jazz will try to slow James Harden, Chris Paul in Game 2

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

HOUSTON (AP) — No one on the Utah Jazz is using the word “stop” when referring to what they’ll try to do to James Harden in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets’ star scored 41 points in a Game 1 rout.

They’re simply searching for ways to slow him down a bit after he’s averaged almost 36 points a game in five meetings this season.

“He is a (heck) of a player so it’s going to be tough, but we feel like we can just try to make it a bit tough on him for the whole (time) he’s out there,” Utah’s Joe Ingles said.

Harden made seven 3-pointers in Game 1, leaving the Jazz focused on limiting him from long range.

“Just make him a driver,” rookie Donovan Mitchell said. “He loves getting back to that 3. They got comfortable in the first half and they went up 30. So just being able to make them uncomfortable and not let them dictate what we do on defense. Make sure we dictate what they do.”

Coach Mike D’Antoni isn’t concerned about anything that the Jazz might throw at Harden on Wednesday and believes the only thing that can keep Harden from a big game is, well, Harden.

“There’s no answer. He’s seen it all,” D’Antoni said. “Now, he might play bad and that’s because he’s human. But there’s nothing that you can conceivably come up with that can stop one of the best offensive players ever.”

Harden led the NBA in scoring in the regular season by averaging a career-high 30.4 points a game and ranks second behind LeBron James this postseason with 31 points a game.

Houston’s Trevor Ariza, a player known for his defense, has the task of guarding Mitchell in this series. He was asked what he would try if he had to guard Harden. There was a long pause before Ariza let out a loud sigh and said with a laugh: “I’d figure out a way to slow him down.”

But the veteran is happy to be playing with Harden and not against him.

“I’m glad I don’t have that problem right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t tell them what I think. I would let them try to figure it out on their own.”

The top-seeded Rockets expect to see a different team than they did in Game 1 after the Jazz had only about 36 hours between the end of Game 6 against the Thunder and the start of this series.

“I think a couple days’ rest will help them and we’ll get the best they’ve got,” D’Antoni said.

The Jazz refused to use fatigue as an excuse for their poor performance in Game 1, but they did admit that they were feeling better about this game with a little bit of rest. Mitchell said having two days to break down film and work on their game plan has also been beneficial.

Despite trailing by double digits for most of Sunday’s game, the Jazz don’t seemed daunted or discouraged entering Game 2.

“A lot of people have been hitting me up saying: “Try to keep your head up. It’s only Game 1,”‘ Mitchell said. “And my head was never down. I don’t think any of our heads were ever down. It’s just one game out of a long series … I think being down 0-1 last series and seeing how we came back and responded definitely gives you a sense of more hope than if this would have been the opening round.”

The Jazz will try and even the series without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who sat out Game 1 and is out indefinitely with a strained left hamstring. The Rockets believe Rubio’s absence changed things for Mitchell. He scored a playoff-high 38 points in Game 6 to lead Utah to the win before scoring 21, which were his fewest of the postseason, on Sunday.

“It makes Donovan handle the ball more than they would like,” Ariza said of Rubio’s injury. “He’s their dominant scorer at this point so when he has to handle the ball and get everybody involved in the game it kind of takes away from him scoring the ball all the time or being aggressive all the time.”

 

Report: Kawhi Leonard back in San Antonio, meeting with Spurs not set, yet

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s one of the biggest — if not THE biggest — question of the offseason:

Can the San Antonio Spurs mend their frayed relationship with Kawhi Leonard? I think they will, once the sides just sit down and talk, because the Spurs ultimately want to keep an MVP-level NBA talent and Leonard wants that $219 million designated veteran extension only the Spurs can offer. That much money can smooth over a lot of problems. However, if they can’t work it out 29 teams will be lined up with trade offers and things will get interesting.

Whatever happens, it starts with the Leonard and his “group” — primarily his uncle and agent — sitting down and talking with the Spurs. Leonard is back in San Antonio now at least, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Gregg Popovich has more important things going on in his life right now than meeting with Leonard, he’s still grieving the loss of his wife of four decades. The meeting not going to happen immediately. However, it will happen and things will be decided one way or another before the NBA Draft, because if the Spurs decide they have to move Leonard in a trade they will want to do it while this year’s picks are still on the table.

Rajon Rondo wipes his sweat on ball before it goes to Draymond Green

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
3 Comments

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo were having quite a night during the Warriors’ Game 2 win Tuesday.

First, there was this little exchange of words at the end of the first half (which caused Charles Barkley to say he wants to see someone punch Green in the face).

Rondo and Draymond going at it. 👀

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

Then in the second half, Green was shooting two free throws when Rondo walked out and grabbed the ball between shots and wiped his sweat all over the ball before it went back to Green for the second shot.

That is just so Rondo. Playoff Rondo, if you prefer.