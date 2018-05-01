PBT Extra: Jazz didn’t match up well with Rockets before Rubio went down. Now…

That Utah one just three fewer games and made it at least as deep into the playoffs as they did last season — when they had Gordon Hayward — is a testament to coach Quin Snyder, the Jazz defense, and the willingness of individual players to buy into the system. It’s been a great season for them.

Houston, however, is going to end it in the second round.

As I note in this PBT Extra, the Rockets can do something the Thunder could not — put out floor-spacing bigs who pull Rudy Gobert out of the paint. It opens up the lane and clears a path for drivers and cutters that Russell Westbrook never saw. James Harden and Chris Paul are not going to be as hot as they were from three all series, but they can knock down enough and set others up to keep the defense honest. Meanwhile, the Jazz continue to struggle to score — and without Ricky Rubio it doesn’t get easier.

Report: Spurs worried Kawhi Leonard’s group trying to get him to Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, 76ers

Those rumors of mutual interest between the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard? Maybe it’s time to take them seriously.

The Spurs apparently are.

Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Multiple league sources also told ESPN that the Spurs have grown worried that Leonard’s group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market like Los Angeles (Leonard’s hometown) or New York or Philadelphia (Robertson lives in New Jersey).

One source close to general manager R.C. Buford said the longtime executive admitted to him that he’s constantly losing sleep over how and why the relationship with Leonard has disintegrated.

I suggest reading Shelburne’s and Wight’s article in full. It’s the deepest dive yet into the disconnect between Leonard and the Spurs.

A big issue is clearly Leonard’s injury. San Antonio calls it quadriceps tendinopathy, but that’s not the only accepted diagnosis.

Shelburne and Wright:

Leonard’s camp believes his condition is the result of a series of contusions to the quadriceps that began with one very deep bruise in March 2016 that caused him to miss three games. Leonard was again listed with a “quad contusion” on the Feb. 6, 2017, injury report, when he was a late scratch before a game. But it wasn’t until the end of last season when the severity of the injury became apparent.

According to multiple sources, Leonard’s camp has come to believe the issue has more to do with an ossification or hardening in the area where the muscle has been repeatedly bruised and then an atrophying, which in turn affected the tendons connecting the muscle to the knee.

The treatment course for each diagnosis (a muscle issue vs. a tendon issue) is different, which has become another source of tension in the relationship.

That disagreement caused Leonard’s camp – his agent, Mitch Frankel, and uncle, Dennis Robertson – to send Leonard to New York to seek an outside opinion. Dr. Jonathan Glashow has reportedly run Leonard’s rehab since. Glashow is also the 76ers’ chief medical officer – a potential bigger draw for Philadelphia than Leonard’s uncle’s proximity.

The Clippers are already lining up trade offers for Leonard (as are many teams). It was also only a matter of time before the Knicks got mentioned. The New York boogeyman always looms.

And of course, there are the Spurs, who must work out issues big and small with Leonard. But it’s certainly not a forgone conclusion Leonard will leave his current team.

None of this is clear – not Leonard’s intentions, not the financial difficulties of his agency (again read the entire article), not San Antonio’s plans. But everyone is moving toward key decisions, and as that happens, more context is coming to light.

Jaylen Brown on Game 2: ‘I’ll be back. I’m playing’

Know this: Jaylen Brown wants to play.

He spent the second half of Game 7 on an exercise bike riding it like he was in the peloton through the Alps trying to convince Boston trainers his hamstring was just fine and he could go back in. He begged them again to let him lace up his sneakers and go in Game 1 against the Sixers on Monday, but to no avail, and he watched his teammates win in a suit on the sidelines.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston asked Brown about Game 2, set for Thursday night, and you can guess what he said.

“I’ll be back,” he told NBC Sports Boston. “I’m playing.”

“But there was some concern that I could re-aggravate it and it becomes a season-ending injury,” Brown said. “I’m basically trying to come back in two days from a two-week type injury.”

With injuries this season, since the minute Gordon Hayward went down, the Celtics have taken the long view. As they should. Hamstrings, in particular, are a muscle that a player can think is healed enough to push through and play on, but the re-injury shuts them down for much longer. What’s more important to the Celtics than having Brown for this series is him being healthy to work on his game this summer and come back improved — next season, when Hayward and Kyrie Irving are healthy, is the real target. If Brown aggravated his hamstring injury, he could miss a chunk of that valuable summer recuperating.

Maybe Brown is ready and goes in Game 3, he certainly wants to. However, the Celtics’ trainers are coming with a different perspective, and it will be their call.

PBT Extra: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors preview

Here’s the problem with predicting anything in this series: It’s hard to trust either team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have LeBron James playing like a guy who deserves to be in the all-time starting five, but the team around him can’t score consistently or do much else. The Cavaliers looked disinterested during the regular season and needed Herculean efforts from James in the playoffs — including 45 points in Game 7 — to get the win against the Pacers. Their play was anything near inspiring.

While the Raptors had the best record (59 wins) and were the most consistent team in the East during the season, at moments during the first round they back into the bad habits of isolation offense and unfocused defense. They eliminated Washington, but it was enough to spark the ghosts of Raptors past and make you wonder just how far this team can go.

Toronto is the better team, they are deeper and execute better, but the Cavaliers have LeBron and matchup advantages, something I get into in this PBT Extra. One team is going to come together, play better, win this series and leave it with a lot more confidence… just which one?

Celtics’ fans chant ‘not a rookie’ at Ben Simmons; Donovan Mitchell thinks it’s funny

The two-man race for Rookie of the Year — Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons vs. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — led to “Team Simmons vs. Team Mitchell” on social media, with each side taking shots at each other. One concept in particular had a foothold with Team Mitchell: That Simmons isn’t really a rookie. Simmons spent his first year under NBA contract never setting foot on an NBA court for a game, so by the NBA’s official definition, he’s a rookie (and that’s ultimately the only definition that matters). However, some Mitchell supporters — including the Jazz and Mitchell himself — promoted the theory it wasn’t fair to compare a guy who came straight out of college to a guy who spent a year hanging around an NBA team.

Celtics fans jumped all over that Monday night during Game 1 of their playoff series, chanting “not a rook-ie” at Simmons when he went to the free throw line.

Guess who found that funny?

Later, Celtics fans chanted “he’s a rook-ie” while their own Jayson Tatum was at the line. Tatum dropped 28 points on the Sixers (who will not have J.J. Redick or Marco Belinelli on his as much next game), showing why he is going to finish third in the Rookie of the Year voting this year. He was impressive.