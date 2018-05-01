PBT Extra: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors preview

Here’s the problem with predicting anything in this series: It’s hard to trust either team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have LeBron James playing like a guy who deserves to be in the all-time starting five, but the team around him can’t score consistently or do much else. The Cavaliers looked disinterested during the regular season and needed Herculean efforts from James in the playoffs — including 45 points in Game 7 — to get the win against the Pacers. Their play was anything near inspiring.

While the Raptors had the best record (59 wins) and were the most consistent team in the East during the season, at moments during the first round they back into the bad habits of isolation offense and unfocused defense. They eliminated Washington, but it was enough to spark the ghosts of Raptors past and make you wonder just how far this team can go.

Toronto is the better team, they are deeper and execute better, but the Cavaliers have LeBron and matchup advantages, something I get into in this PBT Extra. One team is going to come together, play better, win this series and leave it with a lot more confidence… just which one?

Know this: Jaylen Brown wants to play.

He spent the second half of Game 7 on an exercise bike riding it like he was in the peloton through the Alps trying to convince Boston trainers his hamstring was just fine and he could go back in. He begged them again to let him lace up his sneakers and go in Game 1 against the Sixers on Monday, but to no avail, and he watched his teammates win in a suit on the sidelines.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston asked Brown about Game 2, set for Thursday night, and you can guess what he said.

“I’ll be back,” he told NBC Sports Boston. “I’m playing.”

“But there was some concern that I could re-aggravate it and it becomes a season-ending injury,” Brown said. “I’m basically trying to come back in two days from a two-week type injury.”

With injuries this season, since the minute Gordon Hayward went down, the Celtics have taken the long view. As they should. Hamstrings, in particular, are a muscle that a player can think is healed enough to push through and play on, but the re-injury shuts them down for much longer. What’s more important to the Celtics than having Brown for this series is him being healthy to work on his game this summer and come back improved — next season, when Hayward and Kyrie Irving are healthy, is the real target. If Brown aggravated his hamstring injury, he could miss a chunk of that valuable summer recuperating.

Maybe Brown is ready and goes in Game 3, he certainly wants to. However, the Celtics’ trainers are coming with a different perspective, and it will be their call.

The two-man race for Rookie of the Year — Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons vs. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — led to “Team Simmons vs. Team Mitchell” on social media, with each side taking shots at each other. One concept in particular had a foothold with Team Mitchell: That Simmons isn’t really a rookie. Simmons spent his first year under NBA contract never setting foot on an NBA court for a game, so by the NBA’s official definition, he’s a rookie (and that’s ultimately the only definition that matters). However, some Mitchell supporters — including the Jazz and Mitchell himself — promoted the theory it wasn’t fair to compare a guy who came straight out of college to a guy who spent a year hanging around an NBA team.

Celtics fans jumped all over that Monday night during Game 1 of their playoff series, chanting “not a rook-ie” at Simmons when he went to the free throw line.

Guess who found that funny?

Later, Celtics fans chanted “he’s a rook-ie” while their own Jayson Tatum was at the line. Tatum dropped 28 points on the Sixers (who will not have J.J. Redick or Marco Belinelli on his as much next game), showing why he is going to finish third in the Rookie of the Year voting this year. He was impressive.

Game plan discipline.

Boston had it Monday night in Game 1. They slowed the game way down, a pace of 99 possessions (well off the Sixers preferred pace). On defense, they took away transition buckets, particularly the threes, on which the Sixers thrive. In the halfcourt, Philly loves to move off the ball on curls and plays to get quick looks, but Boston cut a lot of those off. The shots the Sixers wanted weren’t there, and they shot 47.2 percent from three.

On offense, Boston did to Philly what the Sixers do to others — run enough actions that the defense loses focus and opens things up. That and they went right at Marco Belinelli whenever they could.

The result was a Terry Rozier with 29 points and seven threes, Jayson Tatum with 28 points, and a comfortable 117-101 win for a Boston team that was supposed to struggle to score in this series. Not in Game 1, despite Jaylen Brown sitting on the bench with a hamstring injury.

The Celtics lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 Thursday night in Boston.

“We’re a well-coached team, we’re going to play hard regardless of who is out there on the floor,” Rozier said after the game. “Obviously we’ve been showing that (all season). We’ve got to keep it going, we’ve got to pay attention to details.”

It’s going to be difficult to keep it going at this pace, everything worked for Boston. The Celtics shot 17-of-36 from three as a team, and got 26 points from Al Horford, who knocked down a couple of threes (as did Aron Baynes) to pull Joel Embiid away from the basket and open up lanes.

For Boston, it was the kind of night where Marcus Smart could outrebound Joel Embiid and get the and-1.

The young Sixers did not look ready for the moment, they were out of synch from the start. This isn’t the first round of the playoffs anymore, things ratchet up. The TD Garden in Boston is a far more raucous environment than Miami (who Philly handled in the first round), and the Boston players are more talented than the Heat’s squad.

“I don’t know if the time off hurt us (six days between games), but it sure felt like we were playing a good team today,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, adding later “Defensively, offensively, this isn’t who we are. This was a very poor game from us.”

Embiid had 31 points on 21 shots and was a handful for Boston’s defense. However, the Celtics were 5-of-26 from three (19.2 percent) and were just missing looks all game. Redick finished with 20 points, and Ben Simmons had 18.

A key for the Sixers in this series is to force missed shots and turnovers, then convert those into transition buckets — Philadelphia played at a fast pace all season long and averaged 103 possessions per game in the first round, but were held under 100 in this one (99). Take away the easy buckets and the Sixers do not put up points the same way, and it’s something they need to focus on for the next game.

But more importantly, the Sixers were just not dialed in mentally. Robert Covington could well end up on the NBA All-Defensive team this season for his play, but he lost his man multiple times in Game 1. It was an epidemic.

It went that way from the start. The first half went about as well as the Celtics could have scripted it. Boston defends well and the Sixers seemed to rush their play, leading to a series of quick turnovers (three by Simmons), while Redick started 1-of-6 from the floor. The Celtics didn’t double and challenged the Sixers to beat them one-on-one, and Philly’s ball movement was cut off.

Meanwhile, the Celtics showed incredible game-plan discipline, and clearly at the top of their scouting report was “attack Marco Belinelli at every opportunity” because they hunted him out. The result was plays like this from Tatum.

The result was a 56-45 Boston lead at the half. Tatum had 16 at the break, Horford 12, and Rozier had 13 points and 7 rebounds. Those guys continued that shooting and play through the second half, and now they have a lead in this series.

So about the idea that Boston is going to struggle to score against the Sixers…

That may prove to be true over the course of a long series, but it certainly was not accurate in Game 1 as the Celtics took a 56-45 lead into the half. Boston came in with a plan — “hunt Marco Belinelli and attack him” is clearly at the top of the scouting report — and they executed it, getting good ball movement and open looks. Then they drilled them, Boston hit 7-of-12 from three in the first half.

They also got big halves from Terry Rozier and rookie Jayson Tatum. Rozier had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the first half, and was making plays like this.

Tatum led all scorers with 16 and just seemed to do everything, starting with embarrassing Belinelli.

Then there was this emphatic dunk.

It’s just one half, but it went as well as the Celtics could have scripted a start to Game 1.

 