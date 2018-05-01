Getty Images

LeBron James, Cavaliers clutch, while Raptors fold

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2018, 11:47 PM EDT
If Toronto loses this series, this is the game they will look back on with the most regret.

It was every Raptor nightmare about this series come to life — Toronto’s inability to beat LeBron James, the inability of their stars to close games after they had a lead, the inability of the Raptors to win the first game of a series, it all came true in the end Tuesday night, in just about the ugliest way possible. Toronto was in their own heads when it mattered most.

Toronto dominated early, led by double digits in the second half, but shot 5-of-24 in the fourth quarter and missed its last 11 shots in regulation. Then in overtime, they shot 3-of-7. Toronto missed every three they took in the final four minutes of regulation and in overtime. Then, at the end of regulation and overtime, when the Raptors needed a bucket, they turned to bench player Fred VanVleet to take the shot — not Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan.

The Cavaliers, as they have all season, showed poise down the stretch — their passes and shots looked like those of a confident team while the Raptors looked tight — and Cleveland took Game 1 in overtime, 113-112. It was a game where Cleveland never led in regulation but did when the buzzer finally sounded.

The Cavaliers lead the series 1-0 having won one on the road. Game 2 is Thursday night in Toronto.

LeBron James was brilliant as expected, 26 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds (and Tyronn Lue even got some rest for him during the game). Toronto chose from the outset to single-cover LeBron most of the night, primarily with OG Anunoby — and the rookie did a good job, LeBron needed 30 shots to get his 26 points. Anunoby is strong and LeBron couldn’t just overpower him, settling for more fade-aways than the Cavs would prefer.

However, the point of single-covering LeBron is to stay home on the supporting cast and not let them beat you, and the Raptors failed at that — J.R. Smith had 20 points, Kyle Korver 19, Jeff Green 16 and Tristan Thompson 14.

“Guys stepped up tonight, everybody stepped up,” LeBron said. “We got timely stops. They killed us on the glass, but we stuck with it, made timely shots, it’s a huge win for us.”

Lowry and DeRozan started strong but combined to go 3-of-11 in the second half. The Raptors vaunted bench was outscored by the Cavaliers maligned one 37-35.

“We know the head of the snake is DeMar and Kyle, but those six or seven guys that come off that bench are very productive. We knew we had to take them away and take them out of the game for us to be successful, it’s a good start for us this series.”

The best Raptor for much of the game was Jonas Valanciunas, who punished the Cavaliers for starting small with Kevin Love at center. In the third quarter, Valanciunas had 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting plus five boards, dominating inside. However, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue adjusted and put Tristan Thompson in against JV and in the fourth quarter the Raptors’ center was 1-of-7, including a series of point-blank putback misses.

The night started with such promise for Toronto at home.

Toronto shot 62 percent in the first quarter and was up 33-19 after one. Toronto’s offense is far more diverse than Indiana’s, the Raptors have a variety of shot creators, and that exposed the Cavaliers’ defense that had been a mess all season.

However, the Raptors couldn’t hold on to that and the Cavaliers tightened the game up in the second quarter. That was the theme all night, Toronto’s inability to put LeBron and the Cavaliers away. When the pressure was on, the Cavaliers made plays and the Raptors fumbled their chances.

Looking at the body language of Raptors players leaving the court, it’s fair to wonder if they fumbled away their chance to win this series.

Jazz will try to slow James Harden, Chris Paul in Game 2

Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — No one on the Utah Jazz is using the word “stop” when referring to what they’ll try to do to James Harden in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets’ star scored 41 points in a Game 1 rout.

They’re simply searching for ways to slow him down a bit after he’s averaged almost 36 points a game in five meetings this season.

“He is a (heck) of a player so it’s going to be tough, but we feel like we can just try to make it a bit tough on him for the whole (time) he’s out there,” Utah’s Joe Ingles said.

Harden made seven 3-pointers in Game 1, leaving the Jazz focused on limiting him from long range.

“Just make him a driver,” rookie Donovan Mitchell said. “He loves getting back to that 3. They got comfortable in the first half and they went up 30. So just being able to make them uncomfortable and not let them dictate what we do on defense. Make sure we dictate what they do.”

Coach Mike D’Antoni isn’t concerned about anything that the Jazz might throw at Harden on Wednesday and believes the only thing that can keep Harden from a big game is, well, Harden.

“There’s no answer. He’s seen it all,” D’Antoni said. “Now, he might play bad and that’s because he’s human. But there’s nothing that you can conceivably come up with that can stop one of the best offensive players ever.”

Harden led the NBA in scoring in the regular season by averaging a career-high 30.4 points a game and ranks second behind LeBron James this postseason with 31 points a game.

Houston’s Trevor Ariza, a player known for his defense, has the task of guarding Mitchell in this series. He was asked what he would try if he had to guard Harden. There was a long pause before Ariza let out a loud sigh and said with a laugh: “I’d figure out a way to slow him down.”

But the veteran is happy to be playing with Harden and not against him.

“I’m glad I don’t have that problem right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t tell them what I think. I would let them try to figure it out on their own.”

The top-seeded Rockets expect to see a different team than they did in Game 1 after the Jazz had only about 36 hours between the end of Game 6 against the Thunder and the start of this series.

“I think a couple days’ rest will help them and we’ll get the best they’ve got,” D’Antoni said.

The Jazz refused to use fatigue as an excuse for their poor performance in Game 1, but they did admit that they were feeling better about this game with a little bit of rest. Mitchell said having two days to break down film and work on their game plan has also been beneficial.

Despite trailing by double digits for most of Sunday’s game, the Jazz don’t seemed daunted or discouraged entering Game 2.

“A lot of people have been hitting me up saying: “Try to keep your head up. It’s only Game 1,”‘ Mitchell said. “And my head was never down. I don’t think any of our heads were ever down. It’s just one game out of a long series … I think being down 0-1 last series and seeing how we came back and responded definitely gives you a sense of more hope than if this would have been the opening round.”

The Jazz will try and even the series without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who sat out Game 1 and is out indefinitely with a strained left hamstring. The Rockets believe Rubio’s absence changed things for Mitchell. He scored a playoff-high 38 points in Game 6 to lead Utah to the win before scoring 21, which were his fewest of the postseason, on Sunday.

“It makes Donovan handle the ball more than they would like,” Ariza said of Rubio’s injury. “He’s their dominant scorer at this point so when he has to handle the ball and get everybody involved in the game it kind of takes away from him scoring the ball all the time or being aggressive all the time.”

 

Report: Kawhi Leonard back in San Antonio, meeting with Spurs not set, yet

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
It’s one of the biggest — if not THE biggest — question of the offseason:

Can the San Antonio Spurs mend their frayed relationship with Kawhi Leonard? I think they will, once the sides just sit down and talk, because the Spurs ultimately want to keep an MVP-level NBA talent and Leonard wants that $219 million designated veteran extension only the Spurs can offer. That much money can smooth over a lot of problems. However, if they can’t work it out 29 teams will be lined up with trade offers and things will get interesting.

Whatever happens, it starts with the Leonard and his “group” — primarily his uncle and agent — sitting down and talking with the Spurs. Leonard is back in San Antonio now at least, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Gregg Popovich has more important things going on in his life right now than meeting with Leonard, he’s still grieving the loss of his wife of four decades. The meeting not going to happen immediately. However, it will happen and things will be decided one way or another before the NBA Draft, because if the Spurs decide they have to move Leonard in a trade they will want to do it while this year’s picks are still on the table.

Rajon Rondo wipes his sweat on ball before it goes to Draymond Green

By Kurt HelinMay 2, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo were having quite a night during the Warriors’ Game 2 win Tuesday.

First, there was this little exchange of words at the end of the first half (which caused Charles Barkley to say he wants to see someone punch Green in the face).

Rondo and Draymond going at it. 👀

Then in the second half, Green was shooting two free throws when Rondo walked out and grabbed the ball between shots and wiped his sweat all over the ball before it went back to Green for the second shot.

That is just so Rondo. Playoff Rondo, if you prefer.

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green: “I want to punch his ass in the face”

By Dane CarbaughMay 2, 2018, 3:09 AM EDT
Draymond Green was up to his old tricks again on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans. As the first half ended between the two Western Conference rivals, Green and Rajon Rondo had words while their respective teammates were headed to the locker room.

Then, Green got tangled up with Pelicans star Anthony Davis in the third quarter. The two wound up flipping over each other several times, and officials decided to give each a foul despite Green clearly initiating the contact.

That didn’t sit right with TNT commentator Charles Barkley, who said during the halftime report that he wished he could punch Green in the face.

No, really.

Of course, Green was asked about Barkley’s comments after the Warriors dispatched the Pelicans, 121-116. The Warriors forward said that Barkley was essentially blowing smoke, and that if he wanted to try and punch him in the face in person he has many opportunities to throughout the year, presumably when the two are in relative proximity to each other.

“You old and it is what it is,” said Green.

The Barkley-Draymond beef is real, you guys.

Golden State has a 2-0 lead heading back to New Orleans on Friday.