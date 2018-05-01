AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Knicks cap coaching interviews with Warriors assistant Mike Brown

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mike Brown won 62% of his games while head-coaching the Cavaliers and Lakers over seven-plus seasons. As lead assistant, he helped the Warriors win last season’s title and filled in for Steve Kerr at times.

LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson obviously factor prominently into Brown’s impressive record.

But Brown also worked his way up as a Spurs assistant. And his record of success, no matter the reason, shouldn’t be ignored.

All that should at least warrant an interview in the NBA’s widest coaching search, which the Knicks conducted.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

After talking with Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, the New York Knicks have completed interviews for the franchise’s head-coaching job and team officials are huddling to reach a consensus on the hiring of a candidate, league sources told ESPN.

The Knicks hope to hire a new coach this week, sources said.

The known candidates:

This is how to run a coaching search. Speak with many candidates of varying backgrounds. Make it a priority, not a vacation-interrupting chore.

The Knicks aren’t guaranteed to make the right choice. Even if they do, they could undermine him with a lacking roster.

But New York is giving itself the best chance of hiring the optimal coach by considering such a large pool.

Will Raptors finally get past LeBron James, Cavaliers?

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Before the Cavaliers and Raptors met in the 2016 Eastern Conference finals, Toronto coach Dwane Casey called Cleveland “probably the best team in the league right now.” That proved prescient, as the Cavs beat the Raptors in the most lopsided six-game series in NBA history then went on to win the NBA title.

After losing that series to the Cavaliers, Casey said: “We’re learning. We’re not where (the Cavaliers) are right now. We’re going to be.” Will that also come true? It didn’t last year, when Cleveland swept Toronto in the second round.

Maybe third time’s a charm.

The Cavs and Raptors will meet in the third straight postseason, beginning with Game 1 of their second-round series tonight in Toronto. If the Raptors are ever going to beat LeBron James, this ought to be the time.

Toronto has been better than Cleveland throughout the season. Better offense. Better defense. Better starters. Better bench.

On the other hand: LeBron.

LeBron has ruled the Eastern Conference for years. Count the Raptors among the teams he has tormented, and he doesn’t seem to fear them now.

The Cavaliers showed little urgency down the stretch to secure the No. 3 seed and get on the same side of the bracket as the injury-riddled Celtics. Do the Cavs believe they have Toronto figured out?

If so, it’s hard to doubt LeBron’s assessment. But it also might be just hubris.

The Raptors have revamped their offense and empowered their role players. They look better prepared for the playoffs, when Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and crew have faltered annually.

But Toronto didn’t exactly steamroll the Wizards in a 4-2 first-round series. Sure, Washington is better than the East’s typical No. 8 seed, and bench lynchpin Fred VanVleet was injured. (He’s healthy now.) But the Raptors weren’t exactly encouraging.

To be fair, neither was Cleveland in a 4-3 win over the Pacers. Strapped with his worst supporting cast since his first Cavs tenure, LeBron had to do nearly everything – in the first round. LeBron has had to shoulder such a heavy load before, but not in the first round like that in many years. And the Cavaliers were still outscored by 40 by Indiana, the third-worst point difference ever for a series victor.

That’s why this familiar matchup feels so unfamiliar.

LeBron is such a mainstay in the playoffs. He has been involved every instance of teams meeting in three straight postseasons in the last decade:

  • Cavaliers-Raptors (2016-18)
  • Cavaliers-Warriors (2015-17)
  • Heat-Pacers (2012-14)
  • Heat-Celtics (2010-12)

The big names are the same between Cleveland and Toronto: LeBron, Love, Lue, Lowry, DeRozan, Casey. LeBron’s teams build so clearly around him, not even Kyrie Irving‘s departure changes the Cavaliers’ identity.

Maybe their ability, though.

LeBron says he’s worn down. Perhaps, the deep Raptors can grind him into elimination.

But it often seems LeBron can simply will his team to victory no matter the odds, like he did against Toronto in the regular season. Especially if this series goes deep, LeBron has proven far more trustworthy in the clutch than the Raptors.

Is Toronto good enough to vanquish the Cavs quickly and not face those situations? Home-court advantage could help.

The Raptors have been building toward this moment for years. Trending the opposite direction, so have the Cavaliers.

Their paths cross again. How that goes seems more uncertain than ever.

Terry Rozier wears Drew Bledsoe Patriots jersey to Celtics-76ers Game 1 (video)

AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The starting point guards bickered in the Celtics-Bucks first-round series. Terry Rozier called Eric Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe” while speaking with the media. Asked about Rozier’s strong play, Bledsoe said he didn’t know who that was.

Rozier advanced to the second round.

He apparently took the Bledsoe feud with him.

The Boston point guard wore a Drew Bledsoe New England Patriots jersey to Celtics-76ers Game 1.

NBC Sports Boston:

Solid taunting – and Rozier backed it up with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Boston’s Game 1 win.

Rozier continues to play well while starting for an injured Kyrie Irving. Maybe Rozier will get his coveted full-time starting job soon enough.

PBT Extra: Jazz didn’t match up well with Rockets before Rubio went down. Now…

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

That Utah one just three fewer games and made it at least as deep into the playoffs as they did last season — when they had Gordon Hayward — is a testament to coach Quin Snyder, the Jazz defense, and the willingness of individual players to buy into the system. It’s been a great season for them.

Houston, however, is going to end it in the second round.

As I note in this PBT Extra, the Rockets can do something the Thunder could not — put out floor-spacing bigs who pull Rudy Gobert out of the paint. It opens up the lane and clears a path for drivers and cutters that Russell Westbrook never saw. James Harden and Chris Paul are not going to be as hot as they were from three all series, but they can knock down enough and set others up to keep the defense honest. Meanwhile, the Jazz continue to struggle to score — and without Ricky Rubio it doesn’t get easier.

Report: Spurs worried Kawhi Leonard’s group trying to get him to Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, 76ers

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

Those rumors of mutual interest between the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard? Maybe it’s time to take them seriously.

The Spurs apparently are.

Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Multiple league sources also told ESPN that the Spurs have grown worried that Leonard’s group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market like Los Angeles (Leonard’s hometown) or New York or Philadelphia (Robertson lives in New Jersey).

One source close to general manager R.C. Buford said the longtime executive admitted to him that he’s constantly losing sleep over how and why the relationship with Leonard has disintegrated.

I suggest reading Shelburne’s and Wight’s article in full. It’s the deepest dive yet into the disconnect between Leonard and the Spurs.

A big issue is clearly Leonard’s injury. San Antonio calls it quadriceps tendinopathy, but that’s not the only accepted diagnosis.

Shelburne and Wright:

Leonard’s camp believes his condition is the result of a series of contusions to the quadriceps that began with one very deep bruise in March 2016 that caused him to miss three games. Leonard was again listed with a “quad contusion” on the Feb. 6, 2017, injury report, when he was a late scratch before a game. But it wasn’t until the end of last season when the severity of the injury became apparent.

According to multiple sources, Leonard’s camp has come to believe the issue has more to do with an ossification or hardening in the area where the muscle has been repeatedly bruised and then an atrophying, which in turn affected the tendons connecting the muscle to the knee.

The treatment course for each diagnosis (a muscle issue vs. a tendon issue) is different, which has become another source of tension in the relationship.

That disagreement caused Leonard’s camp – his agent, Mitch Frankel, and uncle, Dennis Robertson – to send Leonard to New York to seek an outside opinion. Dr. Jonathan Glashow has reportedly run Leonard’s rehab since. Glashow is also the 76ers’ chief medical officer – a potential bigger draw for Philadelphia than Leonard’s uncle’s proximity.

The Clippers are already lining up trade offers for Leonard (as are many teams). It was also only a matter of time before the Knicks got mentioned. The New York boogeyman always looms.

And of course, there are the Spurs, who must work out issues big and small with Leonard. But it’s certainly not a forgone conclusion Leonard will leave his current team.

None of this is clear – not Leonard’s intentions, not the financial difficulties of his agency (again read the entire article), not San Antonio’s plans. But everyone is moving toward key decisions, and as that happens, more context is coming to light.