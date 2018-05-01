Joel Embiid on Sixers’ defensive effort vs. Celtics: “I thought we were all bad”

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the NBA viewing public on Monday when they dropped Game 1 to the Boston Celtics on the road. True, the Celtics had homecourt advantage but the Sixers looked like the best team in the Eastern Conference several times during their previous round series against the Miami Heat.

Plus, Philadelphia lost by 16 points, 117-101.

The Sixers had a defensive rating of 121.7 during Game 1, surprising given their regular season mark of 105 and the fact they were fourth in the NBA when it game to that stat.

Joel Embiid was central to that defense this season, but didn’t feel as though he had a good game against Boston. In fact, he thought it was downright awful. In his postgame conference, Embiid addressed Philadelphia’s defense.

Warning, some NSFW language ahead.

It starts on defense. I thought I was shitty. I thought we were all bad tonight. That’s not who we are, definitely. When everybody is on, we’re the best defensive team in the game. There’s a lot of stuff we gameplanned that we didn’t execute. Especially with Al [Horford] popping and him being wide open, that can’t happen. He’s a pretty good shooter so you’ve got to respect that. There’s a lot of adjustments we’ve got to make … correct them and we’ll be fine.

No doubt the Sixers are one of the more resilient teams in the East. The Heat gave them everything they could in an emotional series in the last round. They responded well for such a young team, and the Celtics are another big test.

Game 2 is on Thursday in Boston.

By Dane CarbaughMay 1, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George recently said it’s too soon for him to think about his pending free agency. We knew that was just talk, especially given the amount of time and server space that’s been dedicated to writing about rumors George is destined to choose somewhere more to his liking, probably the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, with the Thunder season over thanks to the Utah Jazz, we can talk openly once again about where George might be headed. And as we’ve heard before, there are rumblings that George is soon to make his exit from Oklahoma City.

Speaking on his radio show this week, ESPN’s Ryen Russillo said that his source close to the team believes George leaving the Thunder is all but a done deal.

Russillo: “Today is the first time I’ve heard from anybody that I trust that George is gone.”

To L.A.?

Russillo: “I don’t know where. It’s a ‘He’s gone’ deal.”

I heard (ESPN reporter) Royce Young say George thinks he’s leaning toward staying. George made it seem in the press conference after Game 6 that he genuinely was torn and maybe even wanted to stay…

Russillo: “I’m skeptical of sharing it […] because all of us watching (the press conference) were like, ‘Why would you even come back to this thing?’

“And I was like, Where is he going then? And (the source) was like, ‘All we know is that he’s gone.’ […]

“I know what Royce Young said, and I saw that coverage of it. Royce is fantastic and he would know better than I because he’s there.

“But Paul George also is somebody who knows what to say. But I wouldn’t trust anything he says.”

George going to the Lakers is the favorite hypothetical scenario, especially when you look at the other teams with enough cap space to sign him to a deal outright. It’s basically the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers are the most intriguing out of that group, obviously, but the rumor there is more about LeBron James.

So if George picks the Lakers, where does that leave the Thunder? It’s not a great position to be in considering the teams preparing for the Golden State Warriors’ window to close. That includes the Houston Rockets and younger teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves. OKC is sort of caught in the middle and they’re probably about to lose their second-best player.

The joke is that Sam Presti drafted three MVPs and managed to keep the worst one. That skips over the context of losing Kevin Durant, although trading James Harden in order to keep Serge Ibaka will not be a career highlight for the Thunder GM. More importantly, the roster construction for Oklahoma City is patchwork outside of Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Andre Roberson.

Hell, if Carmelo Anthony really does opt-in to the final year of his contract and continue to be a stickler about being a starter, the Thunder might take a bigger dip than we expect next year without George. Watching Westbrook go nuclear on people could be hard to indulgently watch if the team around him gets worse.

So while the grabbing headline here appears to be George, the continued degradation of the Thunder roster following a high water mark in 2012 and a quick tumble following Durant’s departure might be the real story long-term.

We’ll have to wait to see what George does, but no doubt it won’t be in the best interest of Thunder fans.

By Kurt HelinMay 1, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Nick Calathes had an eventful couple of seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, but not for the reasons he would have hoped. First, he got into a confrontation with Tony Allen that led to Allen’s suspension for a game. Then, Calathes was suspended for 20 games for violation of the NBA’s drug policy — he tested positive for Tamoxifen, which is banned because it is a masking agent for PEDs, but he said was in the baldness treatment (Rogaine or minoxidil) that he took to deal with hair loss and was not a steroid issue at all.

Since he left the Grizzlies without a new deal in the summer of 2015 — they offered him a non-guaranteed deal he would hot take — he has played in the Greek league and put up big numbers. Now, he’s looking to come back to the NBA and land a job as a reserve point guard, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Guard Nick Calathes, a 6-foot-6 MVP candidate for EuroLeague power Panathinaikos of Athens, plans to rejoin the NBA as a free agent this summer, sources told ESPN.

One of the EuroLeague’s finest playmaking guards, Calathes is expected to attract significant NBA interest as a backup point guard.

Calathes was solid playmaking guard but not a good three-point shooter while in Memphis the first time around. That shooting issue has not changed, he is hitting 29.3 percent from deep this season for his Greek squad.

“Significant” is a relative term, but for the former second-round pick (No. 45) who was raised in Florida, he may well be able to land a deal as a number of teams like tall guards and want someone reliable off the bench. It’s not going to be a big, long-term deal in this market, but he’ll find something.

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to make J.B. Bickerstaff their next head coach, removing the interim tag from his title.

The Grizzlies did not disclose terms Tuesday of Bickerstaff’s new deal. He will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.

Bickerstaff was the associate head coach when Memphis fired David Fizdale in late November of his second season. Guard Mike Conley had season-ending surgery to repair his left heel and Achilles tendon, and the Grizzlies finished the season at 22-60 for the second-worst record in the NBA behind only Phoenix.

They had to win their regular season home finale to avoid the worst record since relocating to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. But they should wind up with their highest draft pick since 2009.

“J.B. did an admirable job as interim head coach last season in what was a challenging set of circumstances,” general manager Chris Wallace said in a statement. “J.B. has connected with our players and earned their respect throughout his time in Memphis, and we have been pleased with his role in developing our young players. We are excited to see him coach with a full offseason and a healthy roster next season.”

This will be the first time Bickerstaff has been hired as head coach without an interim tag. He finished the 2015-16 season as the interim coach in Houston after Kevin McHale was fired, and he went 37-34 with the Rockets. Bickerstaff said at the end of the season that he had been discussing his future with management and wanted to return.

“I feel like we have started something,” he said. “We have started to build a culture. You want to be part of a group that you like. I think there’s going to be a tremendous bump next year, health permitting. I would love to be a part of it.”

Conley is expected back healthy, and the Grizzlies still have center Marc Gasol with a handful of young players like Dillon Brooks who got plenty of playing time under Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff also was an assistant coach with Minnesota between 2007 and 2011 and worked for his father, Bernie, with the Charlotte Bobcats between 2004 and 2007. He was director of operations for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team after playing two seasons. He started his college career at Oregon State.

 

By Dan FeldmanMay 1, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
The Trail Blazers have lost 10 straight playoff games, including this year becoming the highest seed (No. 3) to get swept in a best-of-seven first-round series. Portland had the NBA’s fifth-highest salary. Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen was investigating earlier this season where to assign blame.

So, of course, rumors swirled about Portland coach Terry Stotts’ job security.

But it appears Stotts will last another year.

Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:

The latest word in coaching circles is that the Blazers prefer to keep Stotts heading into the final year of his contract

Damian Lillard probably saved Stotts’ job. The star guard has vigorously supported Stotts, and the Trail Blazers want to keep their franchise player happy.

But this won’t erase the questions in Portland.

The payroll is bloated for years to come. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic will be a restricted free agent this summer. Stotts must show he can make adjustments in the playoffs.

Will Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey lose his job? Will someone have a change of heart on Stotts – no announcement has been made – and conduct a coaching search? Will Lillard remain content in Portland?

Stotts has done well with this team, particularly developing a bond with Lillard. Stotts deserves to remain coach. But succeeding in the final year of his contract won’t be easy.