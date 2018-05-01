Grizzlies make it official: Give Bickerstaff new deal, remove interim tag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to make J.B. Bickerstaff their next head coach, removing the interim tag from his title.
The Grizzlies did not disclose terms Tuesday of Bickerstaff’s new deal. He will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.
Bickerstaff was the associate head coach when Memphis fired David Fizdale in late November of his second season. Guard Mike Conley had season-ending surgery to repair his left heel and Achilles tendon, and the Grizzlies finished the season at 22-60 for the second-worst record in the NBA behind only Phoenix.
They had to win their regular season home finale to avoid the worst record since relocating to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. But they should wind up with their highest draft pick since 2009.
“J.B. did an admirable job as interim head coach last season in what was a challenging set of circumstances,” general manager Chris Wallace said in a statement. “J.B. has connected with our players and earned their respect throughout his time in Memphis, and we have been pleased with his role in developing our young players. We are excited to see him coach with a full offseason and a healthy roster next season.”
This will be the first time Bickerstaff has been hired as head coach without an interim tag. He finished the 2015-16 season as the interim coach in Houston after Kevin McHale was fired, and he went 37-34 with the Rockets. Bickerstaff said at the end of the season that he had been discussing his future with management and wanted to return.
“I feel like we have started something,” he said. “We have started to build a culture. You want to be part of a group that you like. I think there’s going to be a tremendous bump next year, health permitting. I would love to be a part of it.”
Conley is expected back healthy, and the Grizzlies still have center Marc Gasol with a handful of young players like Dillon Brooks who got plenty of playing time under Bickerstaff.
Bickerstaff also was an assistant coach with Minnesota between 2007 and 2011 and worked for his father, Bernie, with the Charlotte Bobcats between 2004 and 2007. He was director of operations for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team after playing two seasons. He started his college career at Oregon State.
The Trail Blazers have lost 10 straight playoff games, including this year becoming the highest seed (No. 3) to get swept in a best-of-seven first-round series. Portland had the NBA’s fifth-highest salary. Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen was investigating earlier this season where to assign blame.
So, of course, rumors swirled about Portland coach Terry Stotts’ job security.
But it appears Stotts will last another year.
Marc Stein of The New York Times in his newsletter:
The latest word in coaching circles is that the Blazers prefer to keep Stotts heading into the final year of his contract
Damian Lillard probably saved Stotts’ job. The star guard has vigorously supported Stotts, and the Trail Blazers want to keep their franchise player happy.
But this won’t erase the questions in Portland.
The payroll is bloated for years to come. Starting center Jusuf Nurkic will be a restricted free agent this summer. Stotts must show he can make adjustments in the playoffs.
Will Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey lose his job? Will someone have a change of heart on Stotts – no announcement has been made – and conduct a coaching search? Will Lillard remain content in Portland?
Stotts has done well with this team, particularly developing a bond with Lillard. Stotts deserves to remain coach. But succeeding in the final year of his contract won’t be easy.
It happened to Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta. It happened to Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Stan Van Gundy doesn’t want it to happen to him.
Budenholzer and Rivers were coaches with player/personnel control over their teams who were stripped of their front office responsibilities and were left with one job as the coach. Apparently, hat’s Pistons’ owner Tom Gores wants to do in some way in Detroit — something that had been rumored around the league for a while — but Van Gundy doesn’t want to join the trend, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores wants Stan Van Gundy to return as coach for the final year of his contract, but prefers that scenario include structural changes to the franchise’s front office, league sources told ESPN.
As president of basketball operations and coach, Van Gundy has had full authority on player personnel and staffing — but Gores has suggested changes that, so far, Van Gundy is resisting, league sources said….
Van Gundy and (day-to-day GM Jeff) Bower engineered the Blake Griffin trade in February, but played without starting point guard Reggie Jackson and Griffin for much final stretch of a 39-43 season because of injury. Together, Griffin and Jackson were 8-4. With Jackson in the lineup, the Pistons were 27-18 on the season.
When healthy, the Pistons are certainly a playoff team in the East. However, Van Gundy bet big on good players with injury histories — Griffin is at the front of that line — and there are a lot of teams around the league who could say “if we stayed healthy/things broke right we could have made the playoffs.” On the other side, there are teams with strong cultures that dealt with a lot of injuries — Boston, Utah, San Antonio — this season and are still playing.
What role Bowers would play in a revamped front office is unclear.
The Pistons also have former super agent Arn Tellem in their building. He was hired away from his agency to help run the business side of the Detroit operation and to guide the team into the new, downtown Little Ceasers arena they started playing in last October. With that part of his job complete, there are a lot of other front offices around the league who expect Tellem to ultimately get control of the Pistons’ basketball operations side. However, that has not happened yet, And may not ever.
Gores may be searching for a smooth transition where there is not one. What happens next is up in the air, but at the end of the day it’s Gores’ call.
The Pacers’ season ended at 3:52 p.m. Sunday.
Just 17 minutes later, Victor Oladipo reached out to his trainer to “take it to another level:”
What a great example of Oladipo’s determination. He has built himself into a star.
And then there’s 39-year-old Dirk Nowitzki.
The Mavericks season ended April 11. Twenty days later he reached out to his trainer with the same question as Oladipo: “When do we start?”
The response:
The Warriors beat the Pelicans by 22 in Game 1.
Now, Golden State is adding a two-time MVP still in his prime to the lineup.
Warriors:
Stephen Curry was targeting tonight for his return for a while. So, everything is on track.
Curry opens so much for the Warriors’ offense with his elite shooting. The attention he attracts is immense – and he’s still a highly efficient scorer on his own.
Where will New Orleans hide Rajon Rondo now? Will Jrue Holiday primarily defend Curry or Klay Thompson (or Kevin Durant)?
The Pelicans were in a hole already. The questions they face get even tougher now.