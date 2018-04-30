Victor Oladipo’s “meaningless” three cost Las Vegas casinos millions

Game 7 was all but over. With :06 seconds left on the clock, George Hill hit his first free throw to make it a 105-98 Cavaliers lead, which was insurmountable. Hill missed the second and the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo got the ball and rather than dribble it out — as would happen in most regular-season games — he brought the ball up and buried an uncontested three. Final score, 105-101. That three didn’t change anything…
Except in Las Vegas (and online sportsbooks).
The Cavaliers were a 5 or 5.5 point favorite in this game (after opening at 6.5 points), and most of the money had been bet on the Pacers. That “meaningless” Oladipo three made a lot of bettors money and hurt casinos. From Darren Rovell and David Purdum of ESPN:
“It was probably a swing of $3 million to $5 million in Nevada,” said Johnny Avello, head of race and sportsbook for the Wynn in Las Vegas. “These types of things happen five or more times a week in our industry, whether it’s a two-run home run to cover the run line in the bottom of the ninth or an empty-net goal in the last minute of an NHL game.”
“We need the Cavs,” Westgate assistant manager Ed Salmons told ESPN shortly after tipoff. “The smart money was on the Pacers.”
At William Hill’s Nevada sportsbooks, 70 percent of the money bet on the point spread on the game was on the Pacers.
Nobody’s crying for the sportsbooks, which still bring in plenty of money for their hotel/casinos. Sometimes these late swings go their way, sometimes it’s the bettors that win. Sunday, people who put money on the Pacers got lucky.
And they can thank Oladipo for wanting to make the final score look better.
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the several teams looking to interview myriad candidates for their vacant head coaching position. Now we can eliminate a few candidates.
Jay Triano, who served as the Suns’ interim coach after the team fired Earl Watson early in the season, has apparently been taken out of the running for the open position. Triano, 59, coached the Toronto Raptors from 2008-2011 and had a record of 21-58 this past season in Phoenix.
The news comes to us from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, who says the team has also removed assistant coach Ty Corbin from his position. Corbin was best known as the head coach of the Utah Jazz from 2010-2014.
Via Twitter:
The Suns have been linked to other coaching candidates such as recently-fired Charlotte Hornets maestro Steve Clifford, ex-Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, and Vinny Del Negro. Former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was recently linked to the Suns, but he is also apparently no longer in the running for the job.
Phoenix is likely looking at a second rung of coaching candidates. Now that the season is over for the Bucks, who Milwaukee chooses as their next head coach will have a ripple effect throughout the league. The Bucks gig is the most attractive one in the NBA thanks to their young roster and franchise cornerstone in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As teams get eliminated in the playoffs, the coaching carousel will begin to spin a bit faster. Who the Suns hire will have a significant impact on Devin Booker, so they will need to choose wisely.
LeBron James gave the Cleveland Cavaliers his all on Sunday. The King played a monumental 43 minutes in the Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring 45 points and only taking his first break off the floor after developing cramps late in the third quarter.
The performance was noteworthy, not just because of LeBron’s effort but because of how poorly his supporting cast — save for Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson — played during the game.
James was everywhere, and you could tell that he was slowing down as the game wore on. His cramps sent Twitter wondering about his absence, as James walked to the locker room late in the third with Cavaliers GM Koby Altman in tow.
He soon returned to the bench, but didn’t play in the fourth quarter until there were around eight minutes left. According to sideline reporters at the game, LeBron had gulped down several Gatorades and could be seen on the bench eating orange slices.
So, it’s understandable that after the game he was absolutely spent.
Via Twitter:
When you put it all on the line like that and will your team to victory like LeBron did, it’s understandable he’d be so wrecked. James gets a couple of days to recover as Game 1 of the upcoming series against the Toronto Raptors isn’t until Tuesday.
Somebody get that man a glass of Oregon pinot noir and some more orange slices. He deserves it.
BOSTON (AP) Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Monday night’s opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brown strained his hamstring in Game 7 of Boston’s first-round series against Milwaukee. He said he was going to have an MRI, and Stevens says Sunday all tests came out OK.
The Celtics are already without stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, as well as Daniel Theis.
Stevens says it looks as though Brown could return later in the series.
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe maintained that he didn’t know who Terry Rozier was through most of the first round matchup between the Bucks and Boston Celtics.
He certainly knows who he is now.
Rozier was stunning, helping to close Milwaukee on Saturday in Game 7 in Boston with a line of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Rozier outplayed Bledsoe all series long, and the Celtics weren’t super enthused with Bledsoe’s obvious disrespect.
Before Game 7, Boston ran a video on the board at TD Garden with another Bledsoe — former New England Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe. Addressing the crowd, Drew Bledsoe introduced himself as “The Original Bledsoe”.
Then, as time wound down in the first quarter, Celtics fans started chanting, “Who is Bledsoe?” toward the Bucks point guard.
Via Twitter:
Eric Bledsoe did finish the game with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team took the loss and were bounced from the first round.