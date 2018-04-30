PBT Extra: Now what for the Oklahoma City Thunder?

So about the idea that Boston is going to struggle to score against the Sixers…

That may prove to be true over the course of a long series, but it certainly was not accurate in Game 1 as the Celtics took a 56-45 lead into the half. Boston came in with a plan — “hunt Marco Belinelli and attack him” is clearly at the top of the scouting report — and they executed it, getting good ball movement and open looks. Then they drilled them, Boston hit 7-of-12 from three in the first half.

They also got big halves from Terry Rozier and rookie Jayson Tatum. Rozier had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the first half, and was making plays like this.

Tatum led all scorers with 16 and just seemed to do everything, starting with embarrassing Belinelli.

Then there was this emphatic dunk.

It’s just one half, but it went as well as the Celtics could have scripted a start to Game 1.