PBT Extra: Now what for the Oklahoma City Thunder?

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Oklahoma City came nowhere near the goals it set entering the season — they thought they would be conference finals bound, at least. Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and some quality role players, this was going to work out.

It didn’t. This year’s Thunder had the same challenges of the Westbrook-led Thunder of the past couple of years, and that lack of versatility and inability to attack any way but straight ahead cost them. Now they head into a big offseason.

In this PBT Extra I talk about the biggest issue: Does Paul George remain in OKC? Either way, it creates some real challenges for this franchise going forward.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier put on show in first half

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 9:26 PM EDT
So about the idea that Boston is going to struggle to score against the Sixers…

That may prove to be true over the course of a long series, but it certainly was not accurate in Game 1 as the Celtics took a 56-45 lead into the half. Boston came in with a plan — “hunt Marco Belinelli and attack him” is clearly at the top of the scouting report — and they executed it, getting good ball movement and open looks. Then they drilled them, Boston hit 7-of-12 from three in the first half.

They also got big halves from Terry Rozier and rookie Jayson Tatum. Rozier had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the first half, and was making plays like this.

Tatum led all scorers with 16 and just seemed to do everything, starting with embarrassing Belinelli.

Then there was this emphatic dunk.

It’s just one half, but it went as well as the Celtics could have scripted a start to Game 1.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pending Bucks RFA Jabari Parker ‘ain’t going nowhere’

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
How does Jabari Parker fit in Milwaukee?

The Bucks spent half the season trying to answer that difficult question. Now, with Parker headed into restricted free agency, the stakes are even higher.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a resolution, though.

Antetokounmpo, via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Jabari ain’t going nowhere,” Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “He’s going to be here and he’s going to be ready for next season. And we will be all excited and playing in the new arena. And everyone is going to be having fun.”

Is this a message to the Bucks? Parker? Both?

Parker is talented, but multiple tears of his left ACL leave long-term questions. His 3-pointer – while significantly improved – isn’t totally reliable yet, and his defense is usually lacking. That limits how well he complements Antetokounmpo.

Parker clearly is unhappy with a smaller role. Will he ever get a satisfactorily large one in Milwaukee?

The Bucks are also near the luxury-tax line for next season. Getting Mirza Teletovic’s stretched salary excluded could provide breathing room, but that can’t happen until November – after the team must decide on Parker.

So, a split this summer could make sense.

But it’s uncertain Parker will draw a massive offer sheet. Milwaukee also doesn’t want to squander an asset.

Perhaps most importantly, the Bucks want to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Because they hold Parker’s restricted rights, they control this situation. And Antetokounmpo sounds pretty clear in his preference.

Steve Kerr calls Stephen Curry ‘probable’ for Game 2

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 5:49 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans by 22, and it wasn’t that close. Golden State pulled away in the second quarter and the game was never in question after that. New Orleans, better rested and with some adjustments ready, should be better in Game 2.

However, the Warriors are about to get a lot better — Stephen Curry is probable for Game 2. From NBC Sports Bay Area:

“He’s ready to go. He’s been cleared,” Kerr said.

Curry has been out since March 23 with an MCL sprain, his return opens things up. While the Warriors can score just fine without him — Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are elite offensive players — the Warriors offense is built around Curry. He moves the ball, moves off the ball, and other teams can’t ignore him inside 28 feet even if he doesn’t have the ball. That off-ball gravity pulling defenders toward him opens up everything in the Warriors offense. Golden State’s offense is 14.4 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court this season.

Curry likely will be eased back in a little, not playing anywhere near 40 minutes in his return. The Warriors don’t need him to, they just need him to shake the rust off, get his game conditioning back, and be ready for Houston in the next round. That is when it all has to come together.

PBT Extra: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics preview

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
This is more than just the renewal of a classic NBA rivalry, it feels like the first pages of a new chapter in that storied book.

While we may get a lot of Philadelphia vs. Boston for supremacy in the East in the coming years, this encounter is different. Without Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward, the Celtics need to slow the pace, clog lanes, and grind this game down. They can do that better than Miami could — the Celtics are disciplined, don’t turn the ball over, and have talent like Al Horford that creates some matchup challenges.

In the end, the talent of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — and the guys around them such as J.J. Redick — will win out, but it won’t be easy. I get into all of that in this latest PBT Extra.