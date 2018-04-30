AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Pending Bucks RFA Jabari Parker ‘ain’t going nowhere’

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

How does Jabari Parker fit in Milwaukee?

The Bucks spent half the season trying to answer that difficult question. Now, with Parker headed into restricted free agency, the stakes are even higher.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a resolution, though.

Antetokounmpo, via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Jabari ain’t going nowhere,” Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “He’s going to be here and he’s going to be ready for next season. And we will be all excited and playing in the new arena. And everyone is going to be having fun.”

Is this a message to the Bucks? Parker? Both?

Parker is talented, but multiple tears of his left ACL leave long-term questions. His 3-pointer – while significantly improved – isn’t totally reliable yet, and his defense is usually lacking. That limits how well he complements Antetokounmpo.

Parker clearly is unhappy with a smaller role. Will he ever get a satisfactorily large one in Milwaukee?

The Bucks are also near the luxury-tax line for next season. Getting Mirza Teletovic’s stretched salary excluded could provide breathing room, but that can’t happen until November – after the team must decide on Parker.

So, a split this summer could make sense.

But it’s uncertain Parker will draw a massive offer sheet. Milwaukee also doesn’t want to squander an asset.

Perhaps most importantly, the Bucks want to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Because they hold Parker’s restricted rights, they control this situation. And Antetokounmpo sounds pretty clear in his preference.

Steve Kerr calls Stephen Curry ‘probable’ for Game 2

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 5:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans by 22, and it wasn’t that close. Golden State pulled away in the second quarter and the game was never in question after that. New Orleans, better rested and with some adjustments ready, should be better in Game 2.

However, the Warriors are about to get a lot better — Stephen Curry is probable for Game 2. From NBC Sports Bay Area:

“He’s ready to go. He’s been cleared,” Kerr said.

Curry has been out since March 23 with an MCL sprain, his return opens things up. While the Warriors can score just fine without him — Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are elite offensive players — the Warriors offense is built around Curry. He moves the ball, moves off the ball, and other teams can’t ignore him inside 28 feet even if he doesn’t have the ball. That off-ball gravity pulling defenders toward him opens up everything in the Warriors offense. Golden State’s offense is 14.4 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court this season.

Curry likely will be eased back in a little, not playing anywhere near 40 minutes in his return. The Warriors don’t need him to, they just need him to shake the rust off, get his game conditioning back, and be ready for Houston in the next round. That is when it all has to come together.

PBT Extra: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics preview

By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
5 Comments

This is more than just the renewal of a classic NBA rivalry, it feels like the first pages of a new chapter in that storied book.

While we may get a lot of Philadelphia vs. Boston for supremacy in the East in the coming years, this encounter is different. Without Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward, the Celtics need to slow the pace, clog lanes, and grind this game down. They can do that better than Miami could — the Celtics are disciplined, don’t turn the ball over, and have talent like Al Horford that creates some matchup challenges.

In the end, the talent of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — and the guys around them such as J.J. Redick — will win out, but it won’t be easy. I get into all of that in this latest PBT Extra.

Heat president Pat Riley on Hassan Whiteside’s postseason: ‘He wasn’t ready. He wasn’t in great shape’

AP Photo/Alan Diaz
Associated PressApr 30, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
5 Comments

MIAMI (AP) — In the case of Hassan Whiteside, the enigmatic Heat center who was a nonfactor in the playoffs and complained about how he was being utilized by coach Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the entirety of the situation.

Whiteside dealt with injuries during the season and didn’t want to wear a knee brace that the Heat insisted upon, and Riley said that if Whiteside and Spoelstra need an intervention to solve their relationship issues – if any – he’ll handle it.

Riley also didn’t mince words, saying Whiteside needs to make changes.

“By the time we got to the playoffs I don’t think he was ready,” Riley said. “He wasn’t ready. He wasn’t in great shape. He wasn’t fully conditioned for a playoff battle mentally. He, and we, got our head handed to us. The disconnect between he and Spo, that’s going to take a discussion between them and it’s going to take thought on the part of coach and also Hassan.

“How will Hassan transform his thinking, 99 percent of it to get the kind of improvement that Spo wants so he can be effective? How can Spo transform his thinking when it comes to offense and defense and minutes or whatever?”

That word – transform – was a theme of sorts for Riley’s meeting with reporters. He started with a 15-minute monologue on how change has been a constant throughout his 23 seasons with the Heat, how the team landed transformative superstars like Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal in trades and Dwyane Wade through the draft and LeBron James and Chris Bosh in summertime deals.

Come July 1, the Heat will be active on those fronts again – noting that the fan base is clamoring for more.

“Well, we’ll give them more,” Riley said. “We’ll try to give them more. That’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve been here. That’s what Micky has been doing, trying to give you more if we can. But we’re not going to do anything that isn’t smart. We will never do anything that’s really going to hurt the franchise.”

Here’s what Riley is not going to do this summer: quit.

Everything else is on the table.

The Miami Heat president said Monday in his annual end-of-season assessment that no player on the team’s roster will be considered untouchable this offseason – if the right deal presents itself, that is – but quickly added the caveat that the franchise is not looking for a total revamp after going 44-38 in the regular season and making the playoffs.

“Show me the right name, and I could be all-in on everything,” Riley said. “You know me. But it’s got to be the right name … that doesn’t happen very often. Our core guys, we would like to keep together, there’s no doubt. We would like to keep them together and we’d like to add something to it, but that’s going to be a challenge.”

He also was clear on his own future: The 73-year-old Riley, who has spent a half-century in the NBA as a player, coach and executive, isn’t going anywhere until managing general partner Micky Arison tells him it’s time to vacate the president’s office.

In other words, the Hall of Famer’s competitive fires are still burning.

“There’s always something that brings you back in,” Riley said. “There’s something that sucks you back in. … I’m an active participant, and I’m going to stay that way to the chagrin probably of some of you and probably people in the organization.”

Riley held exit meetings with players Friday, three days after the Heat’s season ended in a five-game first-round ouster at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. He said he hasn’t yet broached the topic of retirement with Wade, for fear of planting that seed. He reiterated that the team wants to try to keep Wayne Ellington, even with the Heat somewhat handcuffed right now by salary-cap and luxury-tax challenges. Miami has $111 million already committed to the as-of-now seven highest-paid players on its books for next season.

NOTES: Before Riley spoke, the Heat said guard Tyler Johnson had surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Johnson was hurt in the opening seconds of Game 3 of the series against Philadelphia but finished the series. He will be in a cast for six weeks. The Heat expect him to be ready to begin camp in September.

 

Carmelo Anthony: Thunder had ‘no strategy to me being here, me being a part of the actual system’

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
16 Comments

Carmelo Anthony said he won’t come off the bench, but the Thunder forward isn’t just looking ahead with indignation.

He’s also looking back with indignation.

Anthony, via Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

“The player that they wanted me to be and needed me to be was for the sake of this season…Everything was just thrown together, and it wasn’t anything that was planned out,” Anthony said. “It wasn’t no strategy to me being here, me being a part of the actual system and what type of player and things like that.

“As far as being effective as that type of player, I don’t think I can be effective as that type of player. I think I was willing to accept that challenge and that role, but I think I bring a little bit more to the game as far as being more knowledgeable and what I still can do as a basketball player.”

Hanging over all this: Anthony holds a $27,928,140 early termination option for next season. If he’s that unhappy in Oklahoma City, he could decline it and sign elsewhere. Of course, he won’t get anywhere near that salary ever again.

So, this is probably the Thunder’s problem. Most likely, they’ll have an overpaid and demanding Anthony back.

The fundamental issue: After years of dominating the ball, Anthony is most comfortable playing that style. But he’s no longer good enough to warrant such a large role.

The simplest fix is Anthony coming off the bench. He might be good enough run the offense through when Russell Westbrook and Paul George sit. But Anthony’s pride won’t allow him to do that.

Smaller tweaks are possible. Oklahoma City didn’t acquire Anthony until just before training camp last year. This was a stark change. No rotation regular had a bigger reduction in seconds per touch and dribbles per touch. Perhaps, more time to prepare would pay dividends.

George could leave, though even just an Anthony-Westbrook pairing comes with complications. Anthony never played with such a high-usage teammate in New York.

But unless Anthony is willing to meet his team in the middle – coming off the bench, improving his off-ball game – there’s no quick fix in sight.