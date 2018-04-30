AP Photo/Joe Skipper

76ers’ Ersan Ilyasova on Heat games in Miami: ‘The gym was half-empty’

By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
The 76ers went 2-0 in Miami in their first-round win over the Heat.

Does that prepare Philadelphia to open its second-round series with the Celtics in Boston tonight?

Ersan Ilyasova, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“When we were in Miami … the gym was half-empty,” Sixers reserve Ersan Ilyasova said after the team’s practice. “But when you go to Boston, you will feel it. Even in the regular season, you know when you play that team, the arena is full, and they’re really committed fans.”

The Heat sold out both home games against Philadelphia, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Miami fans have a reputation for arriving late, and they’re prone to leaving early. They did en masse as the 76ers pulled away for a 20-point win in Game 3.

Boston fans will be more punctual. They’ll be less likely to leave early.

The simplest way to nullify them is play well. Build a big lead on the Celtics, and Boston fans will get quieter – just like everywhere else.

But surrender a run, and Celtics fans are quicker than average to get back into it.

Markieff Morris: Wizards better than Raptors; Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bucks better than Celtics

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
The Raptors beat the Wizards 4-2 in their first-round series. The Celtics beat the Bucks 4-3 in their first-round series.

But that didn’t stop players on Washington and Milwaukee from claiming superiority.

Wizards forward Markieff Morris, via Hoop District:

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, via ESPN:

I thought we were the better team. But, unfortunately, we cannot move to the second round. But it was a good series. But we have a better team.

Antetokounmpo has a much stronger case.

The Bucks pushed Boston – without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis, which is the team we’re judging – to seven games. The home team won all seven games. The Bucks outscored the Celtics by 12.3 points per game in Milwaukee – more than the Celtics’ advantage in Boston, 10.3 points per game. If this series were played on a neutral court – the theoretical best way to judge “better team” – the Bucks might have won.

Toronto was better than Washington all season and looked better throughout the series. That result wasn’t a fluke. The Wizards keep talking big, and – led by John Wall and Bradley Beal – they’re pretty talented. But they too rarely back it up. This seems like more of the same.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson: Playing Pelicans far more tiring than playing Spurs

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Dan FeldmanApr 30, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
The Warriors appeared to have very little trouble with the Pelicans in a Game 1 win.

But Golden State faced one major issue against New Orleans after beating the Spurs in the first round.

Klay Thompson, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“Man, it was tiring,” Klay Thompson said after scoring a game-high 27 points in a 123-101 win. “The Spurs, they are a little older, so they play a little more methodical. They try to beat us up in the half court and low block. This team is kind of like playing ourselves. It’s like, you make a bucket, you can’t relax. You have to sprint back, find a shooter and they are pushing the tempo. It’s a whole different ballgame.”

Draymond Green, via Haynes:

“Klay looked at me on the bench and said, ‘Man, Draymond, I got more tired tonight than I did in any game against the Spurs,'” Green said with a laugh. “That kind of sums it up. It’s a completely different tempo. They are really pushing the ball, like he said, and nonetheless, as long as we are getting back into transition and not giving up easy stuff, I think that plays into our hands.”

The Pelicans played at the NBA’s fastest pace during the regular season, the Spurs one of the slowest. San Antonio did a good job dictating tempo in the first-round series (easier with Stephen Curry out). The Warriors had far more possessions in Game 1 against New Orleans than any game against the Spurs.

Golden State can play well at multiple speeds. The Pelicans have only one gear, and – once Curry returns – it might be the one the Warriors are best at.

That doesn’t bode well for New Orleans once Thompson and crew get their legs under them.

It should also prepare the Warriors for the Rockets, who are slower than the typical Mike D’Antoni team but still crank up the pace at times.

Can Boston slow down Sixers, make this a series for grinders?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
In the regular season, the Miami Heat were one of the slowest teams in the NBA, averaging 97.75 possessions per game, 26th in the league. They were deliberate. Only 13.9 percent of their offensive possessions started in transition, 24th in the league. They entered the playoffs wanting the game to grind down.

However, in the first round Philadelphia controlled the tempo — the five games averaged 103 possessions, a pace the Sixers were comfortable with (they averaged 102.2 possessions per game in the regular season). For Miami in the playoffs, 18.6 percent of their offensive possessions started in transition, and while they were reasonably efficient in those moments, it was out of character. Philadelphia controlled how the games were played, and they won.

Now enter the Boston Celtics, another team that wants to play slow and physical. Boston averaged just half a possession more per game than Miami during the regular season (98.24 possessions per game) and they were not a terribly efficient team in transition (25th in the NBA).

Can the Sixers and their young, athletic team once again push the tempo in this series, force the Celtics to play faster, and get Boston out of character? Or, are the more disciplined Celtics going to grind the games down to a crawl against the 76ers?

It’s one of the key things to watch in the second-round series, which tips off in Boston Tuesday night with Game 1.

Philadelphia is a blur in motion — and not just in transition. They have surrounded Joel Embiid‘s post game and Ben Simmons‘ slashing with shooters and guys who work hard off screens and plays off the ball to get open. J.J. Redick, who averaged 20 points per game against Miami, epitomizes this, but in that first series Dario Saric and Marco Belinelli each averaged 16.6 points per game. Philly isn’t tough to guard just because of their stars (although that helps).

That Philly offense is going to test Boston’s defense — but this isn’t the Heat, either. The Celtics had the best defense in the NBA during the regular season, with the dogged Marcus Smart on the perimeter and the underrated Al Horford in the paint protecting the rim. (Boston will miss Jaylen Brown, who is doubtful for Game 1 with a sore hamstring.) Boston made things difficult for the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round and forced Milwaukee to trust its other scorers, and it can do something similar to Simmons and Embiid — this is going to be a more difficult series for the Philly stars. As they did the last series, the Sixers will need to trust they can get more out of Redick, Belinelli, Ersan Ilyasova and others.

Embiid — still fighting his mask, being worn after he fractured the orbital bone in his face late in the regular season — struggled some in the regular season when matched up against Horford, shooting less than 40 percent in those contests. The Celtics also can change up and be physical with Embiid by putting Aron Baynes on him for stretches. Embiid was a defensive force against the Heat but his offense was still rusty (although it looked better in Game 5), how big a series the Sixers’ center can have also will be key in determining the outcome. The Sixers need more from Embiid. They need to limit their turnovers against a Boston defense that is opportunistic.

What impressed me most about Philadelphia in the first round was how they handled the physicality and pressure of the playoffs — they didn’t look like a young team that had won 28 games the season before (or 10 the season before that). They kept their heads about them. Boston is the next level in that test — starting with the Celtics crowd, which is a lot more vocal and challenging than the Heat fans. On the court this is the next level of test — like Miami, Boston is a veteran and disciplined team that knows who it is and how it wants to play, they are just better at it and more talented than the Heat. Even without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, this Boston team creates challenges the young Sixers need to prove they can handle.

I predict they will — I’ll take the Sixers in six — but don’t underestimate the Celtics. Brad Stevens will have his team well prepared for the task at hand. In the end, just expect all that young Sixers talent to win out.

Victor Oladipo’s ‘meaningless’ three cost Las Vegas casinos millions

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 30, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Game 7 was all but over. With :06 seconds left on the clock, George Hill hit his first free throw to make it a 105-98 Cavaliers lead, which was insurmountable. Hill missed the second and the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo got the ball and rather than dribble it out — as would happen in most regular-season games — he brought the ball up and buried an uncontested three. Final score, 105-101. That three didn’t change anything…

Except in Las Vegas (and online sportsbooks).

The Cavaliers were a 5 or 5.5 point favorite in this game (after opening at 6.5 points), and most of the money had been bet on the Pacers. That “meaningless” Oladipo three made a lot of bettors money and hurt casinos. From Darren Rovell and David Purdum of ESPN:

“It was probably a swing of $3 million to $5 million in Nevada,” said Johnny Avello, head of race and sportsbook for the Wynn in Las Vegas. “These types of things happen five or more times a week in our industry, whether it’s a two-run home run to cover the run line in the bottom of the ninth or an empty-net goal in the last minute of an NHL game.”

“We need the Cavs,” Westgate assistant manager Ed Salmons told ESPN shortly after tipoff. “The smart money was on the Pacers.”

At William Hill’s Nevada sportsbooks, 70 percent of the money bet on the point spread on the game was on the Pacers.

Nobody’s crying for the sportsbooks, which still bring in plenty of money for their hotel/casinos. Sometimes these late swings go their way, sometimes it’s the bettors that win. Sunday, people who put money on the Pacers got lucky.

And they can thank Oladipo for wanting to make the final score look better.