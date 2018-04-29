AP

LeBron James scores 45 as Cavaliers edge Pacers in Game 7

By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
4 Comments

The best team may not have won on Sunday as the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers played in a deciding Game 7, but the most impressive player certainly did. In a stunning performance, LeBron James played 43 minutes as The King advanced yet again while the Cavaliers beat the Pacers, 105-101.

The game started quick for Cleveland as they jumped out to an impressive 31-19 lead after one quarter. Indiana’s defense struggled, and their offense reverted to some of their worst habits — poor ball movement, one-on-one dribbling, and a lack of rebounding. The Pacers settled in the second quarter as Darren Collison helped lead the way.

Indiana remained unafraid of the Cavaliers as they have all series long. Despite needing to surmount an 11-point lead to start the third quarter, the Pacers rallied back. Their offense looked more fluid, and their switches on defense pristine. Indiana finally took the lead off an Oladipo steal and quick outlet to Bogdanovic with 7:12 left, setting the table for an exciting finish at The Q.

Cleveland fans had to hold their collective breath to end the third quarter as James exited the game for the first time to head back to the locker room. He soon returned to the bench for the start of the fourth, and reports from the sideline were that he was suffering from cramps. Perhaps the most critical stretch of the game for Indiana came with James out of the lineup. The Pacers failed to make up any ground with LeBron out, and when he finally did check back in 8:25 the game felt all but decided.

Kevin Love was magnificent, particularly in the fourth quarter where he scored eight of his 14 points. Love hit clutch 3-pointers and midrange jumpers as the Pacers rotational defense began to break down. Indiana’s defensive chances took another hit when Myles Turner fouled out on a questionable call with 4:33 to go in the fourth.

The deciding plays of the game came three minutes to go. Bojan Bogdanovic lost his handle on a ball, creating a scoring opportunity that the Cavaliers turned into free throws. Oladipo would hit a jumper 30 seconds later, but Collison missed an opportunity to hit a 3-pointer and make it 98-95 in favor of the Cavaliers with two minutes remaining. Domantas Sabonis fouled LeBron on the rebound, and Indiana never recovered.

Oladipo led the way for the Pacers with 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Collison provided 23 points and two assists. Bogdanovic, a strong performer for Indiana throughout the series, was limited to just three points.

For Cleveland it was all James, who scored 45 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. Tristan Thompson finished with 15 points on five-of-six shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds. LeBron’s 45 points are the second-most all-time in a Game 7 of the playoffs.

They probably don’t deserve it, but the Cavaliers are moving on to the next round to face the Toronto Raptors. Game 1 will be in Canada on Tuesday, May 1 at 5 p.m. PST.

Add Juwan Howard to lengthy list of Knicks coaching candidates

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

David Blatt. Mike Budenholzer. Mark Jackson. James Borrego. David Fizdale. Jerry Stackhouse. Kenny Smith. Mike Woodson. Jay Larranaga.

The Knicks have cast a very wide net in the search for their next coach, and now you can add another name to the list: Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

From Ian Begley and Zach Lowe at ESPN:

Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard will interview with the New York Knicks for their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Who is the frontrunner? Budenholzer has this job at the top of his list and reportedly impressed in his interview. Begley reports Fizdale and Stackhouse also left strong impressions with their interviews. Blatt played his college basketball with Knicks president Steve Mills at Princeton, which undoubtedly is an advantage.

The Knicks need a coach who can both connect with young star Kristaps Porzingis, and put the big man in better positions to take advantage of his rare skill set. They also need a guy who can establish a strong culture and identity in the locker room — what kind of team are the Knicks? They’ve felt adrift for a few seasons now, they need a direction.

Then they need ownership to stay out of the way and let that culture take root over several years. Good luck with that.

Utah’s defense slowed Thunder, but Rockets a whole new level

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

HOUSTON (AP) — Utah’s tough defense excelled against almost everyone in the league this season.

The Jazz could not, however, find a way to slow down Houston’s high-powered offense.

Utah tied for first in the league in the regular season by allowing just 99.8 points per game, but the Rockets averaged 116.3 points against the Jazz in a 4-0 sweep of the season series.

Now the Jazz will get another shot at the top-seeded Rockets when they open the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday after outdoing the big three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to eliminate the Thunder in Game 6 on Friday night.

Utah had no answer for MVP front-runner James Harden in the regular season. He averaged 34.3 points against the Jazz, highlighted by a 56-point performance in a 137-110 win in November that set a career-high he has since bested.

“They’re such a unique team,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We have to compete, (that’s) the main thing. … They’re so good. They’ve been the best team in the league all year. They’ve beat us. We know how good they are.”

Despite their success against Utah, the Rockets raved about what the team has done in limiting many of the NBA’s top offenses, with Harden saying they are a “very, very, very good defensive team.”

The Jazz don’t do anything exotic. Harden said it’s simply good, fundamental basketball.

“They’ve got scrappy defenders and they funnel everything to (Rudy) Gobert,” Harden said. “A 7-foot-2 guy that’s top-3 in shot-blocking and contesting and making shots tough, so that’s pretty much it.”

Both the Rockets and the fifth-seeded Jazz are in the semifinals for the second straight year. The Rockets, who beat the Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round to advance, lost to the Spurs last season, and Utah was eliminated by Golden State.

Coach Mike D’Antoni said facing Minnesota’s defense, anchored by Karl-Anthony Towns, was a good warmup for the looks they’ll see against the Jazz and Gobert, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

But in the end, the veteran coach believes the Rockets’ success will have more to do with them than anything the Jazz do.

“We’re going to score,” he said of his team, which ranked second in scoring in the regular season. “To me it depends on us. I just think that we do what we do against anybody and we’re going to score some points if we play well.”

 

John Wall wants Wizards to add athletic bigs, depth this offseason

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Wizards came into this season looking like a team poised to take a step forward. Then they stumbled backward.

Due to a combination of injuries — John Wall played in just half the team’s games — and disinterested play against teams they should have beaten, the Wizards backed into the playoffs as the eighth seed with 43 wins, down from 49 the season before. Then the Wizards got unceremoniously bounced in the first round by a superior Raptors team.

Wall looked at what Toronto had in that series — depth, and a versatile lineup of big men — and said that’s the direction Washington needs to go this summer. Wall pulled no punches at his exit interview with the media, as reported by Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“Just got to add some pieces,” he said. “A lot, to be honest. There’s a lot that we can use… I think it’s pretty obvious. I don’t need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don’t really have an athletic big. I mean, Ian [Mahinmi] is older. [Marcin Gortat] is older. They’re not athletic guys, but they do the little things that permit their game to help as much as possible…

“I think it’s just figuring out what pieces can add to our team, what guys can stay and what guys can go, that make us, that really want to be here, that really want to win and really want to take that next step,” he said.

Wall added he wanted players who would push back when things got difficult, a kind of fight the Wizards didn’t show this season.

That all sounds good, but it’s going to be far more challenging to pull off than Wall may realize.

With Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter locked in as max contracts, Washington has a top-heavy payroll and $115.9 million on the books in guaranteed contracts for just eight players next season (Ian Mahinmi, Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris, Tomas Satoransky, and Kelly Oubre are the others). The salary cap next season is expected to be about $101 million. That means the Wizards have no cap space to go out and add free agents (outside of guys at the mid-level exception or at the minimum).

This is a roster that will pay the luxury tax this season with the fifth highest payroll in the league and will be pushing it again next season (the tax line is expected to be at about $121 million), and for the two seasons after that when Wall’s super-max extension kicks in. Plus this summer, Oubre is eligible for a contract extension off his rookie deal. Will ownership be willing to pay the tax again next season, or could there be some payroll trimming coming to our nation’s capital?

Gortat and Morris are on expiring contracts and could be shopped in trades, but how much of a return they would bring in a tight market with a lot of capped out teams is up for debate. Otto Porter’s no-trade clause ends in July, but that’s not a position where the Wizards are deep on the wing.

All of which is to say, Wall may want to see a roster shakeup, but with all the money spent on him and the other players at the top of the roster, Washington is more likely to run it back, just with a couple more young players, next season.

With LeBron’s pending free agency, Game 7 vs. Pacers takes on extra weight

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 8:03 AM EDT
2 Comments

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is on the brink of his earliest NBA playoff exit – and maybe another departure from Cleveland.

This Game 7 has a win-or-leave-home element.

After being bloodied and blown off the floor in Game 6 by the Pacers in Indianapolis, James and the Cavaliers staggered home with their roller-coaster season possibly headed toward a crash.

Only a win on Sunday over Indiana will prevent elimination and kick-start a summer in Cleveland that will center on James, who can opt out of his $35.6 million contract and become a free agent on July 1.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher. It’s the kind of game James lives to play.

“It’s just the love of the game and wanting to be remembered,” James said following a demoralizing 121-87 loss Friday night. “Game 7, I always said, is the two greatest words in sports. Us having a Game 7 on our floor, our fans are going to be truly excited to be a part of that. And hope our guys are excited about that as well, and understand that just don’t take those moments for granted.

“I’ve been a part of Game 7s for quite a while now and it’s just something that you wish you can get back and when you’re done playing the game.”

James has never lost a first-round series, going 12-0 with many of them sweeps on his way to winning three championships and seven straight appearances in the Finals.

But nothing has come easy for the 33-year-old or the Cavs, whose regular-season flaws – suspect defense, no reliable second scoring option – have been exposed by the young-and-hungry Pacers.

Indiana has taken it to Cleveland, and the fifth-seeded Pacers believe they can win one more and finally take down James, who has ended their season three times in the playoffs since 2013.

“We were confident even before this series started,” said Indiana All-Star Victor Oladipo, who snapped out of a shooting slump to score 28 in Game 6. “We’re still confident now. Game 7 is going to be a hostile environment. It’s going to be very emotional. But we’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be a dog fight.

“We know they’re going to be ready. And we have to be, too.”

Before losing Game 6, James’ teams had won 11 straight close-out games. The streak ending was hardly his fault.

The four-time MVP scored 22 points with seven rebounds and five rebounds in 31 minutes before sitting out the entire fourth quarter to rest when it became obvious the Cavs were not coming back. James has been brilliant throughout the series, averaging 32.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Trouble is, he’s been doing it all by himself.

Kevin Love, Cleveland’s other All-Star, is averaging just 11 points and shooting 32 percent (22 of 68) from the field. Love has been playing with a sprained left thumb, but his shot is broken.

Love scored seven points in Game 6 on 3-of-10 shooting – the third time he’s scored 10 points or fewer in the series – and he also took a beating from Indiana’s bigs.

After trading Kyrie Irving to Boston last summer and then dealing Isaiah Thomas, who was supposed to replace Irving, at the Feb. 8 deadline, the Cavs were counting on Love to pick up his game in the playoffs.

They’re still waiting.

“It’s not me, but it’s not about me, either,” Love said softly following Game 6. “I’ve done a lot of other good things. I know you guys will talk about the offense, but I just got to find a way to impact the game in different ways.”

Fortunately, the Cavs have James, who is 4-2 in Game 7s and hasn’t lost a series finale since 2008 in his first stint with Cleveland. He’s averaged 33.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in Game 7, and he needs to eclipse those numbers to keep the Cavs’ season alive and delay a decision that already has Cleveland fans on edge.

 