Getty

LeBron James after marathon Game 7 effort: “I’m burnt right now” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James gave the Cleveland Cavaliers his all on Sunday. The King played a monumental 43 minutes in the Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring 45 points and only taking his first break off the floor after developing cramps late in the third quarter.

The performance was noteworthy, not just because of LeBron’s effort but because of how poorly his supporting cast — save for Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson — played during the game.

James was everywhere, and you could tell that he was slowing down as the game wore on. His cramps sent Twitter wondering about his absence, as James walked to the locker room late in the third with Cavaliers GM Koby Altman in tow.

He soon returned to the bench, but didn’t play in the fourth quarter until there were around eight minutes left. According to sideline reporters at the game, LeBron had gulped down several Gatorades and could be seen on the bench eating orange slices.

So, it’s understandable that after the game he was absolutely spent.

Via Twitter:

When you put it all on the line like that and will your team to victory like LeBron did, it’s understandable he’d be so wrecked. James gets a couple of days to recover as Game 1 of the upcoming series against the Toronto Raptors isn’t until Tuesday.

Somebody get that man a glass of Oregon pinot noir and some more orange slices. He deserves it.

Report: Suns fire Ty Corbin, no longer considering Jay Triano as head coach

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 30, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the several teams looking to interview myriad candidates for their vacant head coaching position. Now we can eliminate a few candidates.

Jay Triano, who served as the Suns’ interim coach after the team fired Earl Watson early in the season, has apparently been taken out of the running for the open position. Triano, 59, coached the Toronto Raptors from 2008-2011 and had a record of 21-58 this past season in Phoenix.

The news comes to us from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, who says the team has also removed assistant coach Ty Corbin from his position. Corbin was best known as the head coach of the Utah Jazz from 2010-2014.

Via Twitter:

The Suns have been linked to other coaching candidates such as recently-fired Charlotte Hornets maestro Steve Clifford, ex-Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, and Vinny Del Negro. Former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was recently linked to the Suns, but he is also apparently no longer in the running for the job.

Phoenix is likely looking at a second rung of coaching candidates. Now that the season is over for the Bucks, who Milwaukee chooses as their next head coach will have a ripple effect throughout the league. The Bucks gig is the most attractive one in the NBA thanks to their young roster and franchise cornerstone in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As teams get eliminated in the playoffs, the coaching carousel will begin to spin a bit faster. Who the Suns hire will have a significant impact on Devin Booker, so they will need to choose wisely.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown doubtful for Game 1 vs. 76ers

Getty
Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Monday night’s opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown strained his hamstring in Game 7 of Boston’s first-round series against Milwaukee. He said he was going to have an MRI, and Stevens says Sunday all tests came out OK.

The Celtics are already without stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, as well as Daniel Theis.

Stevens says it looks as though Brown could return later in the series.

Celtics run Drew Bledsoe video, fans chant ‘Who is Bledsoe?’ at Eric (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
4 Comments

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe maintained that he didn’t know who Terry Rozier was through most of the first round matchup between the Bucks and Boston Celtics.

He certainly knows who he is now.

Rozier was stunning, helping to close Milwaukee on Saturday in Game 7 in Boston with a line of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Rozier outplayed Bledsoe all series long, and the Celtics weren’t super enthused with Bledsoe’s obvious disrespect.

Before Game 7, Boston ran a video on the board at TD Garden with another Bledsoe — former New England Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe. Addressing the crowd, Drew Bledsoe introduced himself as “The Original Bledsoe”.

Then, as time wound down in the first quarter, Celtics fans started chanting, “Who is Bledsoe?” toward the Bucks point guard.

Via Twitter:

Eric Bledsoe did finish the game with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team took the loss and were bounced from the first round.

Rockets jump to early lead, cruise in Game 1 win over Jazz

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
4 Comments

If you’re the coach of an NBA team, you know what the Houston Rockets are going to try to do to you. Usually, you’re powerless to stop it. That was the position Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder found himself in on Sunday as his team took on the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their semifinal series against each other.

The Rockets played their usual game, putting the Jazz into poor defensive positions as they vacillated between crisp ball movement and devastating isolation play. Utah, meanwhile, just didn’t have the firepower to match Houston. The Jazz had to play without Ricky Rubio after he injured his hamstring, instead calling on Dante Exum to fill some of his minutes.

The result was that Houston played much the way we’ve seen them do all season long. The Rockets ran, getting out on the break and punishing the shorthanded Jazz from the 3-point line. Houston was 10-of-16 from beyond the arc in the first half alone, with PJ Tucker and Harden leading the way. The Rockets put Utah in a tough position, forcing switches and moving the ball. Harden & Co. used an 11-2 run to end the second quarter to take a 25-point lead into halftime.

Snyder made some adjustments during the break, allowing the Jazz to gain seven points on the Rockets in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell led the charge as Utah concentrated their attack in the painted area. Utah also did a better job defending the 3-point line to open the second half, although even with a redoubled effort they still only kept Houston to 36 percent from deep in the third quarter.

The Rockets stabilized, and although Utah continued to play better in the fourth quarter the visiting Jazz just couldn’t overcome the lead Houston built in the first half. At no point did the Snyder’s team unplug one of Houston’s weapons — the best the Jazz could manage was to turn down the volume.

As such, Harden scored a whopping 41 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Four of five Rockets starters scored in double figures, and as a team Houston shot 53 percent from the 3-point line.

Utah saw the Rockets concentrate on pushing its guards off the arc. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points, but went 1-of-7 from the 3-point line. Joe Ingles had 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists, but shot just 1-of-3 from deep. Jae Crowder scored 21 points in a great effort off the bench.

After a thrilling, heartening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last round, the Jazz got a quick taste of what it’s like to go up against a championship-caliber team locked into playoff mode. It won’t get any easier for Utah, either. They are likely to be without Rubio for Game 2 according to reports, and Mitchell turned his right ankle with 5:33 to go in the fourth on Sunday. Mitchell’s health will be something to keep an eye on as his tissue responds over the next few days.

Game 2 isn’t until Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST. Hopefully that will give Mitchell and Rubio time to rest up, and for Synder to adjust his offensive gameplan to get his scorers more opportunities. Like everyone else in the NBA, Snyder’s task next time out will be to find a way to stop Houston from bombing away from deep like they did on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets took care of Utah in easy fashion in Game 1, 110-96.