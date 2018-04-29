Getty Images

John Wall wants Wizards to add athletic bigs, depth this offseason

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wizards came into this season looking like a team poised to take a step forward. Then they stumbled backward.

Due to a combination of injuries — John Wall played in just half the team’s games — and disinterested play against teams they should have beaten, the Wizards backed into the playoffs as the eighth seed with 43 wins, down from 49 the season before. Then the Wizards got unceremoniously bounced in the first round by a superior Raptors team.

Wall looked at what Toronto had in that series — depth, and a versatile lineup of big men — and said that’s the direction Washington needs to go this summer. Wall pulled no punches at his exit interview with the media, as reported by Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“Just got to add some pieces,” he said. “A lot, to be honest. There’s a lot that we can use… I think it’s pretty obvious. I don’t need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don’t really have an athletic big. I mean, Ian [Mahinmi] is older. [Marcin Gortat] is older. They’re not athletic guys, but they do the little things that permit their game to help as much as possible…

“I think it’s just figuring out what pieces can add to our team, what guys can stay and what guys can go, that make us, that really want to be here, that really want to win and really want to take that next step,” he said.

Wall added he wanted players who would push back when things got difficult, a kind of fight the Wizards didn’t show this season.

That all sounds good, but it’s going to be far more challenging to pull off than Wall may realize.

With Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter locked in as max contracts, Washington has a top-heavy payroll and $115.9 million on the books in guaranteed contracts for just eight players next season (Ian Mahinmi, Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris, Tomas Satoransky, and Kelly Oubre are the others). The salary cap next season is expected to be about $101 million. That means the Wizards have no cap space to go out and add free agents (outside of guys at the mid-level exception or at the minimum).

This is a roster that will pay the luxury tax this season with the fifth highest payroll in the league and will be pushing it again next season (the tax line is expected to be at about $121 million), and for the two seasons after that when Wall’s super-max extension kicks in. Plus this summer, Oubre is eligible for a contract extension off his rookie deal. Will ownership be willing to pay the tax again next season, or could there be some payroll trimming coming to our nation’s capital?

Gortat and Morris are on expiring contracts and could be shopped in trades, but how much of a return they would bring in a tight market with a lot of capped out teams is up for debate. Otto Porter’s no-trade clause ends in July, but that’s not a position where the Wizards are deep on the wing.

All of which is to say, Wall may want to see a roster shakeup, but with all the money spent on him and the other players at the top of the roster, Washington is more likely to run it back, just with a couple more young players, next season.

With LeBron’s pending free agency, Game 7 vs. Pacers takes on extra weight

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 8:03 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is on the brink of his earliest NBA playoff exit – and maybe another departure from Cleveland.

This Game 7 has a win-or-leave-home element.

After being bloodied and blown off the floor in Game 6 by the Pacers in Indianapolis, James and the Cavaliers staggered home with their roller-coaster season possibly headed toward a crash.

Only a win on Sunday over Indiana will prevent elimination and kick-start a summer in Cleveland that will center on James, who can opt out of his $35.6 million contract and become a free agent on July 1.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher. It’s the kind of game James lives to play.

“It’s just the love of the game and wanting to be remembered,” James said following a demoralizing 121-87 loss Friday night. “Game 7, I always said, is the two greatest words in sports. Us having a Game 7 on our floor, our fans are going to be truly excited to be a part of that. And hope our guys are excited about that as well, and understand that just don’t take those moments for granted.

“I’ve been a part of Game 7s for quite a while now and it’s just something that you wish you can get back and when you’re done playing the game.”

James has never lost a first-round series, going 12-0 with many of them sweeps on his way to winning three championships and seven straight appearances in the Finals.

But nothing has come easy for the 33-year-old or the Cavs, whose regular-season flaws – suspect defense, no reliable second scoring option – have been exposed by the young-and-hungry Pacers.

Indiana has taken it to Cleveland, and the fifth-seeded Pacers believe they can win one more and finally take down James, who has ended their season three times in the playoffs since 2013.

“We were confident even before this series started,” said Indiana All-Star Victor Oladipo, who snapped out of a shooting slump to score 28 in Game 6. “We’re still confident now. Game 7 is going to be a hostile environment. It’s going to be very emotional. But we’re looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be a dog fight.

“We know they’re going to be ready. And we have to be, too.”

Before losing Game 6, James’ teams had won 11 straight close-out games. The streak ending was hardly his fault.

The four-time MVP scored 22 points with seven rebounds and five rebounds in 31 minutes before sitting out the entire fourth quarter to rest when it became obvious the Cavs were not coming back. James has been brilliant throughout the series, averaging 32.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Trouble is, he’s been doing it all by himself.

Kevin Love, Cleveland’s other All-Star, is averaging just 11 points and shooting 32 percent (22 of 68) from the field. Love has been playing with a sprained left thumb, but his shot is broken.

Love scored seven points in Game 6 on 3-of-10 shooting – the third time he’s scored 10 points or fewer in the series – and he also took a beating from Indiana’s bigs.

After trading Kyrie Irving to Boston last summer and then dealing Isaiah Thomas, who was supposed to replace Irving, at the Feb. 8 deadline, the Cavs were counting on Love to pick up his game in the playoffs.

They’re still waiting.

“It’s not me, but it’s not about me, either,” Love said softly following Game 6. “I’ve done a lot of other good things. I know you guys will talk about the offense, but I just got to find a way to impact the game in different ways.”

Fortunately, the Cavs have James, who is 4-2 in Game 7s and hasn’t lost a series finale since 2008 in his first stint with Cleveland. He’s averaged 33.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in Game 7, and he needs to eclipse those numbers to keep the Cavs’ season alive and delay a decision that already has Cleveland fans on edge.

 

Warriors use big second quarter to pull away, rout Pelicans

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 2:08 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —  Kevin Durant had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Draymond Green dazzled all over the floor with his fourth career postseason triple-double, and the Golden State Warriors thoroughly overmatched the New Orleans Pelicans for a 123-101 win in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals Saturday night.

Green finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks and just with his hustle and energy helped the defending champions pull away with a superb, decisive second quarter.

Now, they likely get Stephen Curry back for Game 2 on Tuesday night and all that he brings – even if in a limited role initially.

Anthony Davis had 21points and 10 rebounds, scoring 10 in the first quarter before having a tougher time generating shots the rest of the way to finish 9 for 20. Jrue Holiday was held to 4-for-14 shooting and 11 points.

Golden State again played without two-time MVP Curry, who has been sidelined since March 23 with a sprained left knee. Coach Steve Kerr called it “very likely” Curry would play Game 2 in the best-of-seven series.

Klay Thompson, who led Golden State with 27 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half that made it 76-48. But New Orleans ended the second on a 7-0 run and Darius Miller‘s 73-foot heave at the halftime buzzer counted after review, getting the Pelicans within 76-55 at the break. They hit another buzzer-beater to end the third but it was way too late.

Rajon Rondo had nine points and dished out 11 assists for New Orleans.

But once Golden State got going in transition, Oracle Arena started rocking and the Pelicans couldn’t keep pace – with tempo being something the Warriors know is key this series. They opened the second with a 13-5 burst and were on their way.

Davis, who averaged 33 points, 12 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in a first-round sweep of Portland, made 5 of 7 shots in the opening period.

Green has been brilliant on the boards as Golden State keeps taking its defense up a level. He had games of 19 and 18 rebounds in the final two matchups of a five-game series with San Antonio in the first round.

Nick Young started at forward for the Warriors while 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala remained in the starting lineup in place of Curry as Golden State won a franchise-record 13th straight postseason home game.

The Warriors swept the Pelicans in the only other playoff meeting between the franchises in the 2015 first round as Golden State went on to capture its first championship in 40 years.

 

 

Jaylen Brown tweaks hamstring, sits, but Celtics keep rolling and beat Bucks to advance

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
At this point, did anyone think another injury would set the Celtics back?

Gordon Hayward? Gone. Kyrie Irving? Gone. And those are just the big names. All season long the Boston Celtics have trusted their system, believed that the next man would step up, and went on to earn the No. 2 seed in the East — with the best defense in the NBA along the way.

So Jaylen Brown going out with a hamstring issue and not playing the second half of Game 7 against the Bucks, was that really going to derail the Celtics?

Nope. The Celtics shut down the Bucks transition opportunities and forced them into the halfcourt, then got their own guys to step up — both Al Horford and Terry Rozier had 26 points, leading a systemic attack.

The result was a comfortable 112-96 win for the Celtics in Game 7 Saturday night in Boston.

The win sends the Celtics on to the next round against the Sixers in a throwback, classic series — queue the Dr. J vs. Larry Bird clips.

The first-round loss for the Bucks leaves them in exactly the same place they have been three of the last four years and with questions about who will be their coach next season and what it will take to start advancing through the playoffs.

Those Bucks got good raw numbers from their key guys — Kris Middleton had 32 points on 18 shots, Eric Bledsoe had 23 points on 12 shots, and Giannis Antetokoumpo had 22 points on 17 shots. It wasn’t enough, in part because they couldn’t get stops. Which was a reflection of the entire season. We keep expecting them to make a leap, and they have yet to do it. Can a new coach change that? We likely will see.

As Game 7s tend to be, this was not a pretty game, the Celtics shot 1-of 12 from three in the first half, while the Bucks were 3-of-11 from deep in the first 24 minutes. That changed in the second half for the Celtics, who shot 57.1 percent from three from that range in the second half.

Jaylen Brown has been bothered by a sore hamstring for weeks and tried to play through it, but it eventually caught up with him and he sat out the second half. He had help from Aron Baynes, while Jayson Tatum showed off his improved handles. Others came in for small roles and made plays, such as Terry Rozier and Al Horford each scoring 26, and Jayson Tatum with 20.

However, it was mostly the Celtics defense and discipline that won them this game. Those are things they can take into the second round against the Sixers, but Boston is going to have to play better to advance.

Stephen Curry out for Game 1 vs. Pelicans, “very likely” for Game 2

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
Stephen Curry wants to play. He’s put in the work on his rehab after spraining his MCL. He practiced 5-of-5 with the team with no ill effects. He all but begged coach Steve Kerr.

But Stephen Curry is not playing in Game 1 of the second round against New Orleans.

However, expect him in Game 2. From Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Curry will change the dynamics of this series because of his gravity — even without the ball defenders have to stick with him on the perimeter, opening up lanes for drives and cuts from others. There’s a reason the Warriors were 15 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season.

However, even without him the Warriors present challenges to the Pelicans that New Orleans did not see in its first-round sweep of Portland, namely trying to guard Kevin Durant. The Warriors would win this series either way.

A healthy Stephen Curry changes the dynamic dramatically, and it looks like the Warriors only need to wait one more game for that.