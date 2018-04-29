Getty

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown doubtful for Game 1 vs. 76ers

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Monday night’s opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown strained his hamstring in Game 7 of Boston’s first-round series against Milwaukee. He said he was going to have an MRI, and Stevens says Sunday all tests came out OK.

The Celtics are already without stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, as well as Daniel Theis.

Stevens says it looks as though Brown could return later in the series.

Celtics run Drew Bledsoe video, fans chant ‘Who is Bledsoe?’ at Eric (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe maintained that he didn’t know who Terry Rozier was through most of the first round matchup between the Bucks and Boston Celtics.

He certainly knows who he is now.

Rozier was stunning, helping to close Milwaukee on Saturday in Game 7 in Boston with a line of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Rozier outplayed Bledsoe all series long, and the Celtics weren’t super enthused with Bledsoe’s obvious disrespect.

Before Game 7, Boston ran a video on the board at TD Garden with another Bledsoe — former New England Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe. Addressing the crowd, Drew Bledsoe introduced himself as “The Original Bledsoe”.

Then, as time wound down in the first quarter, Celtics fans started chanting, “Who is Bledsoe?” toward the Bucks point guard.

Eric Bledsoe did finish the game with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists, but his team took the loss and were bounced from the first round.

Rockets jump to early lead, cruise in Game 1 win over Jazz

By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
If you’re the coach of an NBA team, you know what the Houston Rockets are going to try to do to you. Usually, you’re powerless to stop it. That was the position Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder found himself in on Sunday as his team took on the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their semifinal series against each other.

The Rockets played their usual game, putting the Jazz into poor defensive positions as they vacillated between crisp ball movement and devastating isolation play. Utah, meanwhile, just didn’t have the firepower to match Houston. The Jazz had to play without Ricky Rubio after he injured his hamstring, instead calling on Dante Exum to fill some of his minutes.

The result was that Houston played much the way we’ve seen them do all season long. The Rockets ran, getting out on the break and punishing the shorthanded Jazz from the 3-point line. Houston was 10-of-16 from beyond the arc in the first half alone, with PJ Tucker and Harden leading the way. The Rockets put Utah in a tough position, forcing switches and moving the ball. Harden & Co. used an 11-2 run to end the second quarter to take a 25-point lead into halftime.

Snyder made some adjustments during the break, allowing the Jazz to gain seven points on the Rockets in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell led the charge as Utah concentrated their attack in the painted area. Utah also did a better job defending the 3-point line to open the second half, although even with a redoubled effort they still only kept Houston to 36 percent from deep in the third quarter.

The Rockets stabilized, and although Utah continued to play better in the fourth quarter the visiting Jazz just couldn’t overcome the lead Houston built in the first half. At no point did the Snyder’s team unplug one of Houston’s weapons — the best the Jazz could manage was to turn down the volume.

As such, Harden scored a whopping 41 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Four of five Rockets starters scored in double figures, and as a team Houston shot 53 percent from the 3-point line.

Utah saw the Rockets concentrate on pushing its guards off the arc. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points, but went 1-of-7 from the 3-point line. Joe Ingles had 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists, but shot just 1-of-3 from deep. Jae Crowder scored 21 points in a great effort off the bench.

After a thrilling, heartening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last round, the Jazz got a quick taste of what it’s like to go up against a championship-caliber team locked into playoff mode. It won’t get any easier for Utah, either. They are likely to be without Rubio for Game 2 according to reports, and Mitchell turned his right ankle with 5:33 to go in the fourth on Sunday. Mitchell’s health will be something to keep an eye on as his tissue responds over the next few days.

Game 2 isn’t until Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST. Hopefully that will give Mitchell and Rubio time to rest up, and for Synder to adjust his offensive gameplan to get his scorers more opportunities. Like everyone else in the NBA, Snyder’s task next time out will be to find a way to stop Houston from bombing away from deep like they did on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets took care of Utah in easy fashion in Game 1, 110-96.

LeBron James scores 45 as Cavaliers edge Pacers in Game 7

By Dane CarbaughApr 29, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
The best team may not have won on Sunday as the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers played in a deciding Game 7, but the most impressive player certainly did. In a stunning performance, LeBron James played 43 minutes as The King advanced yet again while the Cavaliers beat the Pacers, 105-101.

The game started quick for Cleveland as they jumped out to an impressive 31-19 lead after one quarter. Indiana’s defense struggled, and their offense reverted to some of their worst habits — poor ball movement, one-on-one dribbling, and a lack of rebounding. The Pacers settled in the second quarter as Darren Collison helped lead the way.

Indiana remained unafraid of the Cavaliers as they have all series long. Despite needing to surmount an 11-point lead to start the third quarter, the Pacers rallied back. Their offense looked more fluid, and their switches on defense pristine. Indiana finally took the lead off an Oladipo steal and quick outlet to Bogdanovic with 7:12 left, setting the table for an exciting finish at The Q.

Cleveland fans had to hold their collective breath to end the third quarter as James exited the game for the first time to head back to the locker room. He soon returned to the bench for the start of the fourth, and reports from the sideline were that he was suffering from cramps. Perhaps the most critical stretch of the game for Indiana came with James out of the lineup. The Pacers failed to make up any ground with LeBron out, and when he finally did check back in 8:25 the game felt all but decided.

Kevin Love was magnificent, particularly in the fourth quarter where he scored eight of his 14 points. Love hit clutch 3-pointers and midrange jumpers as the Pacers rotational defense began to break down. Indiana’s defensive chances took another hit when Myles Turner fouled out on a questionable call with 4:33 to go in the fourth.

The deciding plays of the game came three minutes to go. Bojan Bogdanovic lost his handle on a ball, creating a scoring opportunity that the Cavaliers turned into free throws. Oladipo would hit a jumper 30 seconds later, but Collison missed an opportunity to hit a 3-pointer and make it 98-95 in favor of the Cavaliers with two minutes remaining. Domantas Sabonis fouled LeBron on the rebound, and Indiana never recovered.

Oladipo led the way for the Pacers with 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Collison provided 23 points and two assists. Bogdanovic, a strong performer for Indiana throughout the series, was limited to just three points.

For Cleveland it was all James, who scored 45 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. Tristan Thompson finished with 15 points on five-of-six shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds. LeBron’s 45 points are the second-most all-time in a Game 7 of the playoffs.

They probably don’t deserve it, but the Cavaliers are moving on to the next round to face the Toronto Raptors. Game 1 will be in Canada on Tuesday, May 1 at 5 p.m. PST.

Add Juwan Howard to lengthy list of Knicks coaching candidates

By Kurt HelinApr 29, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
David Blatt. Mike Budenholzer. Mark Jackson. James Borrego. David Fizdale. Jerry Stackhouse. Kenny Smith. Mike Woodson. Jay Larranaga.

The Knicks have cast a very wide net in the search for their next coach, and now you can add another name to the list: Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

From Ian Begley and Zach Lowe at ESPN:

Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard will interview with the New York Knicks for their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Who is the frontrunner? Budenholzer has this job at the top of his list and reportedly impressed in his interview. Begley reports Fizdale and Stackhouse also left strong impressions with their interviews. Blatt played his college basketball with Knicks president Steve Mills at Princeton, which undoubtedly is an advantage.

The Knicks need a coach who can both connect with young star Kristaps Porzingis, and put the big man in better positions to take advantage of his rare skill set. They also need a guy who can establish a strong culture and identity in the locker room — what kind of team are the Knicks? They’ve felt adrift for a few seasons now, they need a direction.

Then they need ownership to stay out of the way and let that culture take root over several years. Good luck with that.