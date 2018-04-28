Stephen Curry out for Game 1 vs. Pelicans, “very likely” for Game 2

Curry will change the dynamics of this series because of his gravity — even without the ball defenders have to stick with him on the perimeter, opening up lanes for drives and cuts from others. There’s a reason the Warriors were 15 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season.
However, even without him the Warriors present challenges to the Pelicans that New Orleans did not see in its first-round sweep of Portland, namely trying to guardKevin Durant. The Warriors would win this series either way.
A healthy Stephen Curry changes the dynamic dramatically, and it looks like the Warriors only need to wait one more game for that.
Last Two Minute Report backs referees, correct no call on Gobert challenging George
Years ago, one of the NBA’s point of emphasis with officials was to do away with jump shooters leaning in or jumping to the side into a defender to draw a foul. Since that point, consistency on that call has wavered, and with that shooters are leaning into defenders closing out to draw the foul has become the norm.
Which brings us to a critical moment at the end of Game 6 between the Jazz and Thunder Friday night. With 21 seconds left on the clock, OKC’s Paul George pump faked then went up for a three from straight on to try to tie the game while Utah’s Rudy Gobert contested. There was contact, but no foul was called.
The reasoning from the referees as to why no foul was called — logic backed in the Last Two Minute Report Saturday — was because George jumped to his right to draw the contact and it was not a natural shooting motion. From the Report:
“(Video from behind the basket) shows that George (OKC) draws Gobert (UTA) into the air on a pump fake and Gobert jumps to the side of George. George leans into Gobert and creates contact. It is not clear and conclusive on video whether contact would have occurred without George’s lean into Gobert.”
Here is the video angle they are referring to.
Here are two additional angles on Paul George's 3-point attempt late in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game. pic.twitter.com/MxuydqnY18
By the letter of the law, George does lean in and in a strict definition maybe is not a foul (I would say it is). Here’s my issue: All season long that has been called a foul, in almost every case. There is no consistency in this call. In fact, let’s look at Victor Oladipo‘s third foul from Game 2, drawn by Kevin Love in the Pacers/Cavs series:
That was called a foul, when Love clearly jumps several feet to his right to intentionally draw contact in a shooting motion that is not natural, and he gets the call. Love has gotten away with that very play and drawn a lot of calls all season long. And he’s not alone.
This is something the league’s competition committee needs to take up this summer, then pass it along to officials — where is the line on this? There needs to be consistency, all season long and through the postseason. George’s lean was not that far (he may have drawn contact without it, we’ll never know), but officials can’t call that all season long then not with a team trying to salvage its season.
The referees are human, mistakes happen, but what everyone wants is just consistency. Draw a line then use it.
Carmelo Anthony, would you come off the bench? “That’s out of the question”
In the playoffs, having a superstar player matters (if they step up), but what truly sets teams apart is their weaknesses — in the playoffs, those are exposed teams hammer them. Put a minus defender out there for extended periods and teams will isolate and attack him. Put a non-shooter out there and teams will help off him and make scoring much more difficult for the better offensive players.
Enter Carmelo Anthony. He averaged 11.8 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting overall and 21.4 percent from three. On defense late in the series, the Jazz went right at him on switches whenever they could (often with Donovan Mitchell attacking off the dribble and blowing right by him), to the point that coach Billy Donovan had to sit him for key stretches the last two games of their eventual first-round loss to the Jazz. The Thunder were -9.7 points per 100 possessions in that series when Anthony was on the court.
This summer Anthony has a $28 million player option, one everyone expects he will pick up (there is not near that kind of money available for him on the open market). He will return to the Thunder.
At his media availability after his exit interview on Saturday, Anthony was asked if he would take a lesser role, maybe coming off the bench (via Royce Young of ESPN).
Melo asked about possibly coming off the bench: "I'm not sacrificing no bench role. So that's out of the question."
Attitudes can change and shift over the summer. Billy Donovan was hired in part for his ability to relate to players, connect with them, and get them to buy into his plans. Donovan is also a smart coach, he saw what the rest of us saw, he understands what is happening on the court. It’s not some just-discovered secret around the league, mid-season a scout I knew used the term “washed” to describe Anthony. However, it’s not that simple. Anthony is one of the leaders in that locker room, someone highly respected by his peers, and a guy players don’t want to see just bumped to the side. Donovan has a lot of work ahead.
And that’s not even getting into the challenges around Paul George and his free agency. It’s going to be an interesting summer in OKC.
Ricky Rubio out for Game 1, likely 10 days or so, with hamstring strain
Now the Jazz step way up in class to take on the Houston Rockets, and they are again going to have to do it without Rubio for at least a while. Officially, he is out for Game 1 on Sunday, the team announced.
Ricky Rubio (left hamstring strain) is out tomorrow for Game 1 in Houston.
It’s going to be more than one game. Other reports on how long Rubio will be out vary from a week to two, in part because hamstrings heal slowly and are easy to re-aggravate if not right when the player comes back.
League sources: Jazz PG Ricky Rubio is OUT for Game 1 against Houston, and could miss as much as a few weeks with a hamstring injury
Rubio had played well against the Thunder, providing a secondary shot creator after Mitchell (on a team that struggles in that area). Rubio averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 assists per game in the last series, although he wasn’t efficient (true shooting percentage of 47.7). Still, his playmaking and willingness to take the shot kept defenses honest.
Without him, it becomes that much more difficult to beat a championship-level Rockets team.
Relive Donovan Mitchell’s 22-point third, 38-point Game 6 (VIDEO)
Two key players pushed the Jazz past the Thunder in round one. One was Rudy Gobert — his presence in the paint, his ability to protect the rim forced Russell Westbrook and the attacking Thunder to pull up for more jumpers, and be less efficient with their shots (even when they did get to the rim). Gobert was the most dominant player in this series.
The other was rookie Donovan Mitchell. Although it’s time to stop calling him a rookie because he doesn’t play like one. Mitchell carried the Jazz as the primary shot creator all series, and with Ricky Rubio out in Game 6 he went to another level in the second half. Mitchell exploded for 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the quarter, leading the Jazz to a win that eliminated the Thunder.
Relive what Mitchell did in the video above and savor it. We don’t see players and performances like this often.