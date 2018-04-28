Associated Press

Ricky Rubio out for Game 1, likely 10 days or so, with hamstring strain

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Friday night — thanks to a massive second half from Donovan Mitchell, good ball movement that got other players good looks, and a suffocating defense — the Utah Jazz were able to get by without Ricky Rubio and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now the Jazz step way up in class to take on the Houston Rockets, and they are again going to have to do it without Rubio for at least a while. Officially, he is out for Game 1 on Sunday, the team announced.

It’s going to be more than one game. Other reports on how long Rubio will be out vary from a week to two, in part because hamstrings heal slowly and are easy to re-aggravate if not right when the player comes back.

Rubio tried to take it in stride.

No Rubio will likely mean Dante Exum starts, with more run for Alec Burks and others.

Rubio had played well against the Thunder, providing a secondary shot creator after Mitchell (on a team that struggles in that area). Rubio averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 assists per game in the last series, although he wasn’t efficient (true shooting percentage of 47.7). Still, his playmaking and willingness to take the shot kept defenses honest.

Without him, it becomes that much more difficult to beat a championship-level Rockets team.

 

Relive Donovan Mitchell’s 22-point third, 38-point Game 6 (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Two key players pushed the Jazz past the Thunder in round one.  One was Rudy Gobert — his presence in the paint, his ability to protect the rim forced Russell Westbrook and the attacking Thunder to pull up for more jumpers, and be less efficient with their shots (even when they did get to the rim). Gobert was the most dominant player in this series.

The other was rookie Donovan Mitchell. Although it’s time to stop calling him a rookie because he doesn’t play like one. Mitchell carried the Jazz as the primary shot creator all series, and with Ricky Rubio out in Game 6 he went to another level in the second half. Mitchell exploded for 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the quarter, leading the Jazz to a win that eliminated the Thunder.

Relive what Mitchell did in the video above and savor it. We don’t see players and performances like this often.

Report: Knicks focusing on Mike Budenholzer, David Blatt with background checks

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
There’s a little dance going on right now with the top available coaching candidates: They are all interviewing for jobs, but with one eye trained on Milwaukee. If they lose in Game 7 to Boston, it’s expected that Joe Prunty will be out and the most coveted available job in the NBA will hit the open market. Even if the Bucks advance there’s a chance that job comes open.

Of the jobs currently available, the one with the brightest lights is the New York Knicks, who have cast a very wide net and spoken with just about everyone available right now, but they seem to be focusing on at least two candidates, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

There could be other coaches in the mix still in New York.

David Blatt, the former Cavaliers coach pushed aside by LeBron James, wants another shot in the NBA. Blatt had an 83-40 record as a coach in Cleveland, has a system that would fit the modern NBA game (with a lot of off-ball movement and up-tempo play), and has the advantage of having played in college at Princeton with Knicks coach Steve Mills. The challenge was player relationships. Blatt wanted to be the smartest guy in the room and put his ego out in front demanding players respect him for all his success in Europe. It instantly turned players off. This isn’t Europe where the coach has dictatorial powers over players and the organization, in the NBA the elite players have the ultimate power. Once he lost LeBron — and he did that pretty quickly — it was only a matter of time. Did Blatt learn from that experience? Does his time in Europe make him a better fit to coach Kristaps Porzingis?

Budenholzer, who wants this job badly, is the kind of detail-oriented, culture-building coach the Knicks could really use — if they give him the time and space to do the job (all eyes on owner James Dolan, not the most patient of men). Budenholzer was Gregg Popovich’s long-time lead assistant in San Antonio who had success as a coach in Atlanta, until the team lost Al Horford and Paul Millsap in successive years in free agency (Budenholzer, who was GM also, deserves blame for that). He could bring what the Knicks need, if he were allowed to build it.

The Knicks need a coach who can establish an identity and build a culture and style around Kristaps Porzingis. Then they need to give that coach the room and time — three years or more — to actually build what is needed. Blatt and Budenholzer might well be up for that task. A lack of continuity of system and style is the Knicks second-biggest organizational problem, and it stems from their biggest one (which isn’t changing).

Paul George on summer free agency plans: “It’s too soon”

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Let the Paul George free agency speculation begin.

It’s the cloud that’s hung over the Thunder all season. George had just one year left on his contract when Oklahoma City traded Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for him last summer, with the goal being to put together a contender and give George nothing but reasons to stay.

Friday night, the Thunder were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Utah Jazz. How does that factor into his decision this summer? Does George plan on staying with the Thunder? After the loss Friday he was not answering that question, as Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript noted:

Only George knows what he plans to do this summer (and he may well not know what he wants to do this soon after the season). Here are three things we do know:

• George has said on multiple occasions this season he could picture himself staying in Oklahoma City. He’s enjoyed the city and the experience with the Thunder organization. That matters.

• Around the league, most people I have spoken with — including those in front offices — still expect him to bolt to Los Angeles and become a Laker this summer. The Thunder’s struggles in the first round just strengthened that sentiment.

• Oklahoma City’s financial situation will factor into George’s decision. Russell Westbrook‘s extension kicks in next season at $35.4 million, Carmelo Anthony almost certainly will opt into his $27.9 million, George would get a max extension just over $30 million, Steven Adams is owed $24.2 million, Andre Roberson $10 million, and that plus rounding out the roster will bring the payroll up to the $150 million range. Throw in $100 million or so in luxury tax — the Thunder would be paying the repeater tax — and you’re talking north of $250 million in payroll. That’s a sum that would make the Knicks or Lakers look to shed salary even if the team was a contender — Oklahoma City is a much smaller market and this team is not a contender. The Thunder are capped out and it will be difficult to make trades or other moves that frees up money to bring in the kind of role players and veterans this team needs. Is this roster enough to keep George in OKC?

Maybe. But George isn’t ready to talk about it yet.

Celtics counting on home-court edge over Bucks in Game 7

Associated PressApr 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics knew they would be playing at TD Garden Saturday night, either against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the first round or the Philadelphia 76ers in the opener of Round 2.

Well, the Bucks maintained the home-court advantage that has held up throughout this series and defeated the Celtics in Milwaukee Thursday night, setting up Game 7 in Boston Saturday.

“We work hard all season to put ourselves in a position for home court, so we have a great opportunity on Saturday,” Al Horford said after the Bucks pulled out a 97-86 win Thursday night that kept the Bucks’ season alive.

“Game 7 at TD Garden is what you play for,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens, whose team won a seventh game against the Washington Wizards in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bucks, the seventh seed trying to upset No. 2, have lost eight straight series since winning two in 2001 and are 0-17 all-time when trailing a series 0-2. The Celtics are 35-0 when leading a series 2-0 and, of course, have all those banners hanging in the rafters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, slowed by the Celtics in Game 5, scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Thursday’s win that kept Milwaukee’s hopes of playing more games at the Bradley Center before the team moves to a new building next door.

“We’re a team that has shown a lot of resiliency all year,” interim coach Joe Prunty said. “We’ve had a game this year, twice, where we’ve been down 20 and found a way to come back and win both times. We continue to battle. We fight.”

The Bucks have won three of the last four games to stay in this series. They did split a pair of regular season games in Boston before going 0-3 there in the playoffs.

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in the series, blamed himself for the Game 5 loss in Boston and felt the need to take over in Game 6. He wasn’t a one-man wrecking crew but seemed to score every time it was needed.

“I thought he played great,” said Prunty. “I don’t think he forced anything. I think he took opportunities that were there for him. He knows the spots to get to, but we also have to give him spacing around him to make sure we are in the right spots so that he has room to operate. … Overall, Giannis played an outstanding game. One of his best plays was the offensive rebound where he pretty much just jumped up, put his arms up, made a play that very few people in this league can make.”

Said teammate Thon Maker: “He showed that (takeover ability) tonight. He proved to himself he’s comfortable where he’s at. He’s humble, he knows what he’s capable of. He said it this morning that he’s going to take shots he’s comfortable with, not shots he don’t work on.”

Boston’s Marcus Morris, who took a knee to the thigh in Game 6, was asked if he thought the injury was serious. “Even if it was, you’d have to cut my leg off for me not to play (Saturday),” he said.