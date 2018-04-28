Paul George on summer free agency plans: “It’s too soon”

It’s the cloud that’s hung over the Thunder all season. George had just one year left on his contract when Oklahoma City traded Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for him last summer, with the goal being to put together a contender and give George nothing but reasons to stay.
Here's Paul George's full quote on the possibility of returning to the Thunder: "It’s too soon. I would love to remain a Thunder, but that’s what the summer is for. So, we’ll address that in the summer." pic.twitter.com/PBiUT1lD2y
• Around the league, most people I have spoken with — including those in front offices — still expect him to bolt to Los Angeles and become a Laker this summer. The Thunder’s struggles in the first round just strengthened that sentiment.
• Oklahoma City’s financial situation will factor into George’s decision. Russell Westbrook‘s extension kicks in next season at $35.4 million, Carmelo Anthony almost certainly will opt into his $27.9 million, George would get a max extension just over $30 million, Steven Adams is owed $24.2 million, Andre Roberson $10 million, and that plus rounding out the roster will bring the payroll up to the $150 million range. Throw in $100 million or so in luxury tax — the Thunder would be paying the repeater tax — and you’re talking north of $250 million in payroll. That’s a sum that would make the Knicks or Lakers look to shed salary even if the team was a contender — Oklahoma City is a much smaller market and this team is not a contender. The Thunder are capped out and it will be difficult to make trades or other moves that frees up money to bring in the kind of role players and veterans this team needs. Is this roster enough to keep George in OKC?
Maybe. But George isn’t ready to talk about it yet.
Celtics counting on home-court edge over Bucks in Game 7
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics knew they would be playing at TD Garden Saturday night, either against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the first round or the Philadelphia 76ers in the opener of Round 2.
Well, the Bucks maintained the home-court advantage that has held up throughout this series and defeated the Celtics in Milwaukee Thursday night, setting up Game 7 in Boston Saturday.
“We work hard all season to put ourselves in a position for home court, so we have a great opportunity on Saturday,” Al Horford said after the Bucks pulled out a 97-86 win Thursday night that kept the Bucks’ season alive.
“Game 7 at TD Garden is what you play for,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens, whose team won a seventh game against the Washington Wizards in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Bucks, the seventh seed trying to upset No. 2, have lost eight straight series since winning two in 2001 and are 0-17 all-time when trailing a series 0-2. The Celtics are 35-0 when leading a series 2-0 and, of course, have all those banners hanging in the rafters.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, slowed by the Celtics in Game 5, scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Thursday’s win that kept Milwaukee’s hopes of playing more games at the Bradley Center before the team moves to a new building next door.
“We’re a team that has shown a lot of resiliency all year,” interim coach Joe Prunty said. “We’ve had a game this year, twice, where we’ve been down 20 and found a way to come back and win both times. We continue to battle. We fight.”
The Bucks have won three of the last four games to stay in this series. They did split a pair of regular season games in Boston before going 0-3 there in the playoffs.
Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in the series, blamed himself for the Game 5 loss in Boston and felt the need to take over in Game 6. He wasn’t a one-man wrecking crew but seemed to score every time it was needed.
“I thought he played great,” said Prunty. “I don’t think he forced anything. I think he took opportunities that were there for him. He knows the spots to get to, but we also have to give him spacing around him to make sure we are in the right spots so that he has room to operate. … Overall, Giannis played an outstanding game. One of his best plays was the offensive rebound where he pretty much just jumped up, put his arms up, made a play that very few people in this league can make.”
Said teammate Thon Maker: “He showed that (takeover ability) tonight. He proved to himself he’s comfortable where he’s at. He’s humble, he knows what he’s capable of. He said it this morning that he’s going to take shots he’s comfortable with, not shots he don’t work on.”
Boston’s Marcus Morris, who took a knee to the thigh in Game 6, was asked if he thought the injury was serious. “Even if it was, you’d have to cut my leg off for me not to play (Saturday),” he said.
Did Rudy Gobert foul Paul George on three with game on line?
Somehow it feels appropriate that the Thunder’s season ended after a chaotic series of plays where their highly-paid stars just could not knock down the shot.
But it’s Paul George‘s shot where there was contact with Rudy Gobert that has everyone buzzing — it looked like a foul, but the referees kept their whistles silent.
To set the scene, the Thunder were down three and were taking the ball out of bounds with 24 seconds left, and George got the ball with Rudy Gobert switched onto him. George pump faked, Gobert bit and George leaned into him and took the shot expecting a whistle that never came.
That looks like a clear foul, but it’s not how the referees saw it — and they have video angles to back up their point. The argument is that George jumped to his right to draw the contact and it was not a natural shooting motion, therefore no foul.
The Last Two Minute Report will come out Saturday, we’ll see what it says.
Still, to my eyes, that’s a foul. Did George lean into Gobert on that shot? Yes. However, all season long that much of a lean (and far more egregious examples of guys leaping into contact) was called a foul. Not this time. This wasn’t a Kevin Love special where the shooter went three feet to his right to draw a call. Gobert was close. Got to call that, to me.
That call is not why the Thunder lost. They fell because as a team they shot 0-of-7 in the final minute and was 2-of-11 in the final three minutes. George can go look in the mirror, finishing 5 points on 2-of-16 shooting, with more turnovers than points on the night. Carmelo Anthony had just 7 points and was a defensive liability. The Thunder offense was predictable. It was not one call that cost the Thunder the game, it was the previous 47 minutes, they couldn’t pull away in the first half when the Thunder offense was a mess (it missed Ricky Rubio) and it came back to bite them.
Frustrated Westbrook snaps at Jazz fans as he leaves court. Twice.
Jazz fans have a reputation around the league for… well, yelling the kinds of things their upstanding Mormon parents would not approve of. It’s a rough crowd, and after the game Westbrook called them out on it.
Russell Westbrook BLASTS OFF on Jazz fans after Game 6 loss: "I don't confront fans. Fans confront me. Here in Utah, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said. … It's something that needs to be brought up… I don't play that s—. … It needs to be put to a stop." pic.twitter.com/FrD0cdzogI
We’ll see if the league comes down on Westbrook for this. The suits in New York are not fans of players turning on fans, with good reason. But there are lines that cannot be crossed by fans, and there is context, and that has to be taken into consideration. This looks like a “no foul, play on” kind of moment to me.
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz outlast red-hot Westbrook for win, eliminate Thunder
The Thunder are about to enter one long, hot summer. One that could be the summer of their discontent.
However, before that can begin, the Thunder players and their fans are going to have to get over a terrible call that cost them the chance to tie the game late in Utah and possibly keep their season alive
Make no mistake, the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell earned the 96-91 win in Game 6 at home Friday night. Mitchell exploded for 22 points in the third quarter on his way to a career playoff high 38 points for the game — he looks nothing like a rookie. It was enough to hold off another molten-hot lava night from Russell Westbrook who had 46 points and had to shoulder the entire Thunder offense with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony cratering in a big game.
The win gave Utah a 4-2 series win. Next up for the Jazz, the Rockets starting Sunday in Houston.
To get there the Jazz did get some help from the referees late.
The Thunder were down 13 midway through the fourth but made a late push behind Westbrook to get it within three with less than a minute left. That’s when there was a frantic series of threes and missed lay-ups by the Thunder — misses by Westbrook, by George, by seemingly everybody — and with each miss a Thunder player pulled in or tapped out the rebound to a teammate. Five times it happened.
On that final, fateful attempt, George got the ball out top, pump-faked, got Rudy Gobert in the air (the big man had switched on to him), and Gobert clearly fouls George in the act of shooting.
No whistle. The officials said after the game that Gobert jumped to the right of George, and PG13 jumped into him to draw the contact. Looking at other angles of the replay, George leans into Gobert some, but that’s still a foul in my book. The officials missed that one. We’ll see what the league says in the Last Two Minute Report, and whatever it is it will change nothing.
That play also is not why the Thunder lost. OKC shot 0-of-7 in the final minute and was 2-of-11 in the final three minutes. George had 5 points on 2-of-16 shooting, with more turnovers than points on the night. Carmelo Anthony had just 7 points and was such a defensive liability Billy Donovan had to sit him for crucial stretches. The Thunder offense was predictable, and defensively they had holes that the Jazz were able to exploit. It was not one call that cost the Thunder the game, it was the previous 47 minutes. It was an entire season of not quite coming together right all meshed into one game.
Utah certainly did exploit those OKC holes, starting with Mitchell.
“After Game 5 (when Utah blew a 25 point lead) there was some question if we could handle it, but the character of this team is incredible,” Michell said. “We all played well, we all did what we were supposed to do and everybody came up big.”
Mostly that was Mitchell that came up big. As he has all season, he took on the Utah offense when it needed him to after a dreadful first half, one where Ricky Rubio went to the locker room with a hamstring injury not to return.
Actually, Utah won the first half. Sure, it was tied 41-41 at the break, but that felt like an upset in and of itself. With Rubio out the Utah offense struggled to get into its sets and create good looks. George played good defense in the first half, making life difficult for Mitchell, and with that pressure Utah turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of their possessions in the first half. Plus the Jazz were just 7-of-16 inside three feet of the rim in the first 24 minutes. As a team, the Jazz shot 39 percent in the first half. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had 15 points and five assists.
And yet, after a couple Joe Ingles threes and a driving Mitchell bucket late, it was 41-41 after 24 minutes. The Thunder blew their chance to take control of this game.
Mitchell came out on fire after the break and scored first 10 points of the second half for Jazz — each of those involving having ‘Melo’s man set the screen to get a switch — and he kept piling it on as the Jazz stretched their lead out to double digits. For the third quarter Mitchell was 8-o-9 for 22 points, and the Jazz scored 37 in the frame.
The only reason the Thunder were not blown out of the building is Westbrook would not let them be — he had 20 points of his own in the third alone and was knocking down threes like a Curry.
There are those that will complain about Westbrook’s efficiency — he had 46 points but on 43 shots — however in this game, they needed it. With George and Anthony combining for just 12 points, if Westbrook doesn’t go HAM this ends in a blowout.
It still wasn’t enough. And the loss leads into what will be one interesting summer in OKC.
For the Thunder, this loss has to leave a bad taste in Paul George’s mouth as he heads into free agency. Around the league, most sources expect him to leave for Los Angeles, although that is no lock. If George stays and gets a max contract (anything less and he certainly leaves), and Carmelo Anthony opts into his $28 million for next season as expected, all just as Westbrook’s new max deal kicks in, things are going to get expensive in OKC. Considering payroll and luxury tax for being way over the salary cap (and the Thunder will be in the repeater tax, too) bringing back this roster would lead to a more than $250 million payroll. That’s a number that would make the Lakers or Knicks look to shed salary even if they had contenders, let alone the small market Thunder with a team that isn’t going to bring home a ring. If the big three come back, expect the Thunder so have to shed some good role players just to save money.
The Jazz played better as a team all series, with lock-down defense and enough offense to get the win. Just as they had all season. They were able to make Westbrook think as he drove the rim on Rudy Gobert, and their defense kept Oklahoma City’s stars in check.
Whether they can do that against the Rockets is another question, but they earned the chance to try.