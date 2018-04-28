Getty Images

Last Two Minute Report backs referees, correct no call on Gobert challenging George

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Years ago, one of the NBA’s point of emphasis with officials was to do away with jump shooters leaning in or jumping to the side into a defender to draw a foul. Since that point, consistency on that call has wavered, and with that shooters are leaning into defenders closing out to draw the foul has become the norm.

Which brings us to a critical moment at the end of Game 6 between the Jazz and Thunder Friday night. With 21 seconds left on the clock, OKC’s Paul George pump faked then went up for a three from straight on to try to tie the game while Utah’s Rudy Gobert contested. There was contact, but no foul was called.

The reasoning from the referees as to why no foul was called — logic backed in the Last Two Minute Report Saturday — was because George jumped to his right to draw the contact and it was not a natural shooting motion. From the Report:

“(Video from behind the basket) shows that George (OKC) draws Gobert (UTA) into the air on a pump fake and Gobert jumps to the side of George. George leans into Gobert and creates contact. It is not clear and conclusive on video whether contact would have occurred without George’s lean into Gobert.”

Here is the video angle they are referring to.

By the letter of the law, George does lean in and in a strict definition maybe is not a foul (I would say it is). Here’s my issue: All season long that has been called a foul, in almost every case. There is no consistency in this call. In fact, let’s look at Victor Oladipo‘s third foul from Game 2, drawn by Kevin Love in the Pacers/Cavs series:

That was called a foul, when Love clearly jumps several feet to his right to intentionally draw contact in a shooting motion that is not natural, and he gets the call. Love has gotten away with that very play and drawn a lot of calls all season long. And he’s not alone.

This is something the league’s competition committee needs to take up this summer, then pass it along to officials — where is the line on this? There needs to be consistency, all season long and through the postseason. George’s lean was not that far (he may have drawn contact without it, we’ll never know), but officials can’t call that all season long then not with a team trying to salvage its season.

The referees are human, mistakes happen, but what everyone wants is just consistency. Draw a line then use it.

Carmelo Anthony, would you come off the bench? “That’s out of the question”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
7 Comments

In the playoffs, having a superstar player matters (if they step up), but what truly sets teams apart is their weaknesses — in the playoffs, those are exposed teams hammer them. Put a minus defender out there for extended periods and teams will isolate and attack him. Put a non-shooter out there and teams will help off him and make scoring much more difficult for the better offensive players.

Enter Carmelo Anthony. He averaged 11.8 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting overall and 21.4 percent from three. On defense late in the series, the Jazz went right at him on switches whenever they could (often with Donovan Mitchell attacking off the dribble and blowing right by him), to the point that coach Billy Donovan had to sit him for key stretches the last two games of their eventual first-round loss to the Jazz. The Thunder were -9.7 points per 100 possessions in that series when Anthony was on the court.

This summer Anthony has a $28 million player option, one everyone expects he will pick up (there is not near that kind of money available for him on the open market). He will return to the Thunder.

At his media availability after his exit interview on Saturday, Anthony was asked if he would take a lesser role, maybe coming off the bench (via Royce Young of ESPN).

So… there’s that.

Attitudes can change and shift over the summer. Billy Donovan was hired in part for his ability to relate to players, connect with them, and get them to buy into his plans. Donovan is also a smart coach, he saw what the rest of us saw, he understands what is happening on the court. It’s not some just-discovered secret around the league, mid-season a scout I knew used the term “washed” to describe Anthony. However, it’s not that simple. Anthony is one of the leaders in that locker room, someone highly respected by his peers, and a guy players don’t want to see just bumped to the side. Donovan has a lot of work ahead.

And that’s not even getting into the challenges around Paul George and his free agency. It’s going to be an interesting summer in OKC.

Ricky Rubio out for Game 1, likely 10 days or so, with hamstring strain

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Friday night — thanks to a massive second half from Donovan Mitchell, good ball movement that got other players good looks, and a suffocating defense — the Utah Jazz were able to get by without Ricky Rubio and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now the Jazz step way up in class to take on the Houston Rockets, and they are again going to have to do it without Rubio for at least a while. Officially, he is out for Game 1 on Sunday, the team announced.

It’s going to be more than one game. Other reports on how long Rubio will be out vary from a week to two, in part because hamstrings heal slowly and are easy to re-aggravate if not right when the player comes back.

Rubio tried to take it in stride.

No Rubio will likely mean Dante Exum starts, with more run for Alec Burks and others.

Rubio had played well against the Thunder, providing a secondary shot creator after Mitchell (on a team that struggles in that area). Rubio averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 assists per game in the last series, although he wasn’t efficient (true shooting percentage of 47.7). Still, his playmaking and willingness to take the shot kept defenses honest.

Without him, it becomes that much more difficult to beat a championship-level Rockets team.

 

Relive Donovan Mitchell’s 22-point third, 38-point Game 6 (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Two key players pushed the Jazz past the Thunder in round one.  One was Rudy Gobert — his presence in the paint, his ability to protect the rim forced Russell Westbrook and the attacking Thunder to pull up for more jumpers, and be less efficient with their shots (even when they did get to the rim). Gobert was the most dominant player in this series.

The other was rookie Donovan Mitchell. Although it’s time to stop calling him a rookie because he doesn’t play like one. Mitchell carried the Jazz as the primary shot creator all series, and with Ricky Rubio out in Game 6 he went to another level in the second half. Mitchell exploded for 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the quarter, leading the Jazz to a win that eliminated the Thunder.

Relive what Mitchell did in the video above and savor it. We don’t see players and performances like this often.

Report: Knicks focusing on Mike Budenholzer, David Blatt with background checks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

There’s a little dance going on right now with the top available coaching candidates: They are all interviewing for jobs, but with one eye trained on Milwaukee. If they lose in Game 7 to Boston, it’s expected that Joe Prunty will be out and the most coveted available job in the NBA will hit the open market. Even if the Bucks advance there’s a chance that job comes open.

Of the jobs currently available, the one with the brightest lights is the New York Knicks, who have cast a very wide net and spoken with just about everyone available right now, but they seem to be focusing on at least two candidates, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

There could be other coaches in the mix still in New York.

David Blatt, the former Cavaliers coach pushed aside by LeBron James, wants another shot in the NBA. Blatt had an 83-40 record as a coach in Cleveland, has a system that would fit the modern NBA game (with a lot of off-ball movement and up-tempo play), and has the advantage of having played in college at Princeton with Knicks coach Steve Mills. The challenge was player relationships. Blatt wanted to be the smartest guy in the room and put his ego out in front demanding players respect him for all his success in Europe. It instantly turned players off. This isn’t Europe where the coach has dictatorial powers over players and the organization, in the NBA the elite players have the ultimate power. Once he lost LeBron — and he did that pretty quickly — it was only a matter of time. Did Blatt learn from that experience? Does his time in Europe make him a better fit to coach Kristaps Porzingis?

Budenholzer, who wants this job badly, is the kind of detail-oriented, culture-building coach the Knicks could really use — if they give him the time and space to do the job (all eyes on owner James Dolan, not the most patient of men). Budenholzer was Gregg Popovich’s long-time lead assistant in San Antonio who had success as a coach in Atlanta, until the team lost Al Horford and Paul Millsap in successive years in free agency (Budenholzer, who was GM also, deserves blame for that). He could bring what the Knicks need, if he were allowed to build it.

The Knicks need a coach who can establish an identity and build a culture and style around Kristaps Porzingis. Then they need to give that coach the room and time — three years or more — to actually build what is needed. Blatt and Budenholzer might well be up for that task. A lack of continuity of system and style is the Knicks second-biggest organizational problem, and it stems from their biggest one (which isn’t changing).