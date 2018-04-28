Jaylen Brown tweaks hamstring, sits, but Celtics keep rolling and beat Bucks to advance

At this point, did anyone think another injury would set the Celtics back?

Gordon Hayward? Gone. Kyrie Irving? Gone. All season long the Boston Celtics have trusted their system, believed that the next man would step up, and went on to earn the No. 2 seed in the East — with the best defense in the NBA along the way.

So Jaylen Brown going out with a hamstring issue and not playing the second half, that was going to derail the Celtics?

The Celtics shut down the Bucks transition opportunities and forced them into the halfcourt, then got their own guys to step up — both Al Horford and Terry Rozier had 26 points.

The result was a comfortable 112-96 win for the Celtics in Game 7.

The win sends the Celtics on to the next round against the Sixers in a throwback, classic series — queue the Dr. J vs. Larry Bird clips.

The first-round loss for the Bucks leaves them in exactly the same place they have been three of the last four years and with questions about who will be their coach next season and what it will take to start advancing through the playoffs.

Those Bucks got good raw numbers from their key guys — Kris Middleton had 32 points on 18 shots, Eric Bledsoe had 23 points on 12 shots, and Giannis Antetokoumpo had 22 points on 17 shots. However, we keep expecting them to make a leap, and they have yet to do it. Unless there is a major surprise, there will be a new person trying to do that next season.

This was not a pretty game, the Celtics shot 1-of 12 from three in the first half, while the Bucks were 3-of-11 from deep in the first 24. That changed in the second half for the Celtics, who shot 57.1 percent from three from that range in the second half.

Jaylen Brown has been bothered by a sore hamstring for weeks and tried to play through it, but it eventually caught up with him. He had help from Baynes, Jayson Tatum showed off his improved handles. Others came in for small roles and make a play. He got help in Game 6 with Terry Rozier and Al Horford each scoring 26, and Jayson Tatum had 20

However, it was mostly the Celtics defense and discipline that won them this game. Those are things they can take into the second round against the Sixers, but Boston is going to have to play better to advance.