Jaylen Brown tweaks hamstring, sits, but Celtics keep rolling and beat Bucks to advance

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
At this point, did anyone think another injury would set the Celtics back?

Gordon Hayward? Gone. Kyrie Irving? Gone. All season long the Boston Celtics have trusted their system, believed that the next man would step up, and went on to earn the No. 2 seed in the East — with the best defense in the NBA along the way.

So Jaylen Brown going out with a hamstring issue and not playing the second half, that was going to derail the Celtics?

The Celtics shut down the Bucks transition opportunities and forced them into the halfcourt, then got their own guys to step up — both Al Horford and Terry Rozier had 26 points.

The result was a comfortable 112-96 win for the Celtics in Game 7.

The win sends the Celtics on to the next round against the Sixers in a throwback, classic series — queue the Dr. J vs. Larry Bird clips.

The first-round loss for the Bucks leaves them in exactly the same place they have been three of the last four years and with questions about who will be their coach next season and what it will take to start advancing through the playoffs.

Those Bucks got good raw numbers from their key guys — Kris Middleton had 32 points on 18 shots, Eric Bledsoe had 23 points on 12 shots, and Giannis Antetokoumpo had 22 points on 17 shots. However, we keep expecting them to make a leap, and they have yet to do it. Unless there is a major surprise, there will be a new person trying to do that next season.

This was not a pretty game, the Celtics shot 1-of 12 from three in the first half, while the Bucks were 3-of-11 from deep in the first 24. That changed in the second half for the Celtics, who shot 57.1 percent from three from that range in the second half.

Jaylen Brown has been bothered by a sore hamstring for weeks and tried to play through it, but it eventually caught up with him. He had help from Baynes, Jayson Tatum showed off his improved handles. Others came in for small roles and make a play. He got help in Game 6 with Terry Rozier and Al Horford each scoring 26, and Jayson Tatum had 20

However, it was mostly the Celtics defense and discipline that won them this game. Those are things they can take into the second round against the Sixers, but Boston is going to have to play better to advance.

Stephen Curry out for Game 1 vs. Pelicans, “very likely” for Game 2

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
Stephen Curry wants to play. He’s put in the work on his rehab after spraining his MCL. He practiced 5-of-5 with the team with no ill effects. He all but begged coach Steve Kerr.

But Stephen Curry is not playing in Game 1 of the second round against New Orleans.

However, expect him in Game 2. From Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Curry will change the dynamics of this series because of his gravity — even without the ball defenders have to stick with him on the perimeter, opening up lanes for drives and cuts from others. There’s a reason the Warriors were 15 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season.

However, even without him the Warriors present challenges to the Pelicans that New Orleans did not see in its first-round sweep of Portland, namely trying to guard Kevin Durant. The Warriors would win this series either way.

A healthy Stephen Curry changes the dynamic dramatically, and it looks like the Warriors only need to wait one more game for that.

Last Two Minute Report backs referees, correct no call on Gobert challenging George

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Years ago, one of the NBA’s point of emphasis with officials was to do away with jump shooters leaning in or jumping to the side into a defender to draw a foul. Since that point, consistency on that call has wavered, and with that shooters are leaning into defenders closing out to draw the foul has become the norm.

Which brings us to a critical moment at the end of Game 6 between the Jazz and Thunder Friday night. With 21 seconds left on the clock, OKC’s Paul George pump faked then went up for a three from straight on to try to tie the game while Utah’s Rudy Gobert contested. There was contact, but no foul was called.

The reasoning from the referees as to why no foul was called — logic backed in the Last Two Minute Report Saturday — was because George jumped to his right to draw the contact and it was not a natural shooting motion. From the Report:

“(Video from behind the basket) shows that George (OKC) draws Gobert (UTA) into the air on a pump fake and Gobert jumps to the side of George. George leans into Gobert and creates contact. It is not clear and conclusive on video whether contact would have occurred without George’s lean into Gobert.”

Here is the video angle they are referring to.

By the letter of the law, George does lean in and in a strict definition maybe is not a foul (I would say it is). Here’s my issue: All season long that has been called a foul, in almost every case. There is no consistency in this call. In fact, let’s look at Victor Oladipo‘s third foul from Game 2, drawn by Kevin Love in the Pacers/Cavs series:

That was called a foul, when Love clearly jumps several feet to his right to intentionally draw contact in a shooting motion that is not natural, and he gets the call. Love has gotten away with that very play and drawn a lot of calls all season long. And he’s not alone.

This is something the league’s competition committee needs to take up this summer, then pass it along to officials — where is the line on this? There needs to be consistency, all season long and through the postseason. George’s lean was not that far (he may have drawn contact without it, we’ll never know), but officials can’t call that all season long then not with a team trying to salvage its season.

The referees are human, mistakes happen, but what everyone wants is just consistency. Draw a line then use it.

Carmelo Anthony, would you come off the bench? “That’s out of the question”

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
In the playoffs, having a superstar player matters (if they step up), but what truly sets teams apart is their weaknesses — in the playoffs, those are exposed teams hammer them. Put a minus defender out there for extended periods and teams will isolate and attack him. Put a non-shooter out there and teams will help off him and make scoring much more difficult for the better offensive players.

Enter Carmelo Anthony. He averaged 11.8 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting overall and 21.4 percent from three. On defense late in the series, the Jazz went right at him on switches whenever they could (often with Donovan Mitchell attacking off the dribble and blowing right by him), to the point that coach Billy Donovan had to sit him for key stretches the last two games of their eventual first-round loss to the Jazz. The Thunder were -9.7 points per 100 possessions in that series when Anthony was on the court.

This summer Anthony has a $28 million player option, one everyone expects he will pick up (there is not near that kind of money available for him on the open market). He will return to the Thunder.

At his media availability after his exit interview on Saturday, Anthony was asked if he would take a lesser role, maybe coming off the bench (via Royce Young of ESPN).

So… there’s that.

Attitudes can change and shift over the summer. Billy Donovan was hired in part for his ability to relate to players, connect with them, and get them to buy into his plans. Donovan is also a smart coach, he saw what the rest of us saw, he understands what is happening on the court. It’s not some just-discovered secret around the league, mid-season a scout I knew used the term “washed” to describe Anthony. However, it’s not that simple. Anthony is one of the leaders in that locker room, someone highly respected by his peers, and a guy players don’t want to see just bumped to the side. Donovan has a lot of work ahead.

And that’s not even getting into the challenges around Paul George and his free agency. It’s going to be an interesting summer in OKC.

Ricky Rubio out for Game 1, likely 10 days or so, with hamstring strain

By Kurt HelinApr 28, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Friday night — thanks to a massive second half from Donovan Mitchell, good ball movement that got other players good looks, and a suffocating defense — the Utah Jazz were able to get by without Ricky Rubio and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now the Jazz step way up in class to take on the Houston Rockets, and they are again going to have to do it without Rubio for at least a while. Officially, he is out for Game 1 on Sunday, the team announced.

It’s going to be more than one game. Other reports on how long Rubio will be out vary from a week to two, in part because hamstrings heal slowly and are easy to re-aggravate if not right when the player comes back.

Rubio tried to take it in stride.

No Rubio will likely mean Dante Exum starts, with more run for Alec Burks and others.

Rubio had played well against the Thunder, providing a secondary shot creator after Mitchell (on a team that struggles in that area). Rubio averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 assists per game in the last series, although he wasn’t efficient (true shooting percentage of 47.7). Still, his playmaking and willingness to take the shot kept defenses honest.

Without him, it becomes that much more difficult to beat a championship-level Rockets team.

 