Frustrated Westbrook snaps at Jazz fans as he leaves court. Twice.

Jazz fans have a reputation around the league for… well, yelling the kinds of things their upstanding Mormon parents would not approve of. It’s a rough crowd, and after the game Westbrook called them out on it.
Russell Westbrook BLASTS OFF on Jazz fans after Game 6 loss: "I don't confront fans. Fans confront me. Here in Utah, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said. … It's something that needs to be brought up… I don't play that s—. … It needs to be put to a stop." pic.twitter.com/FrD0cdzogI
We’ll see if the league comes down on Westbrook for this. The suits in New York are not fans of players turning on fans, with good reason. But there are lines that cannot be crossed by fans, and there is context, and that has to be taken into consideration. This looks like a “no foul, play on” kind of moment to me.
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz outlast red-hot Westbrook for win, eliminate Thunder
The Thunder are about to enter one long, hot summer. One that could be the summer of their discontent.
However, before that can begin, the Thunder players and their fans are going to have to get over a terrible call that cost them the chance to tie the game late in Utah and possibly keep their season alive
Make no mistake, the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell earned the 96-91 win in Game 6 at home Friday night. Mitchell exploded for 22 points in the third quarter on his way to a career playoff high 38 points for the game — he looks nothing like a rookie. It was enough to hold off another molten-hot lava night from Russell Westbrook who had 46 points and had to shoulder the entire Thunder offense with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony cratering in a big game.
The win gave Utah a 4-2 series win. Next up for the Jazz, the Rockets starting Sunday in Houston.
To get there the Jazz did get some help from the referees late.
The Thunder were down 13 midway through the fourth but made a late push behind Westbrook to get it within three with less than a minute left. That’s when there was a frantic series of threes and missed lay-ups by the Thunder — misses by Westbrook, by George, by seemingly everybody — and with each miss a Thunder player pulled in or tapped out the rebound to a teammate. Five times it happened.
On that final, fateful attempt, George got the ball out top, pump-faked, got Rudy Gobert in the air (the big man had switched on to him), and Gobert clearly fouls George in the act of shooting.
No whistle. The officials said after the game that Gobert jumped to the right of George, and PG13 jumped into him to draw the contact. Looking at other angles of the replay, George leans into Gobert some, but that’s still a foul in my book. The officials missed that one. We’ll see what the league says in the Last Two Minute Report, and whatever it is it will change nothing.
That play also is not why the Thunder lost. OKC shot 0-of-7 in the final minute and was 2-of-11 in the final three minutes. George had 5 points on 2-of-16 shooting, with more turnovers than points on the night. Carmelo Anthony had just 7 points and was such a defensive liability Billy Donovan had to sit him for crucial stretches. The Thunder offense was predictable, and defensively they had holes that the Jazz were able to exploit. It was not one call that cost the Thunder the game, it was the previous 47 minutes. It was an entire season of not quite coming together right all meshed into one game.
Utah certainly did exploit those OKC holes, starting with Mitchell.
“After Game 5 (when Utah blew a 25 point lead) there was some question if we could handle it, but the character of this team is incredible,” Michell said. “We all played well, we all did what we were supposed to do and everybody came up big.”
Mostly that was Mitchell that came up big. As he has all season, he took on the Utah offense when it needed him to after a dreadful first half, one where Ricky Rubio went to the locker room with a hamstring injury not to return.
Actually, Utah won the first half. Sure, it was tied 41-41 at the break, but that felt like an upset in and of itself. With Rubio out the Utah offense struggled to get into its sets and create good looks. George played good defense in the first half, making life difficult for Mitchell, and with that pressure Utah turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of their possessions in the first half. Plus the Jazz were just 7-of-16 inside three feet of the rim in the first 24 minutes. As a team, the Jazz shot 39 percent in the first half. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook had 15 points and five assists.
And yet, after a couple Joe Ingles threes and a driving Mitchell bucket late, it was 41-41 after 24 minutes. The Thunder blew their chance to take control of this game.
Mitchell came out on fire after the break and scored first 10 points of the second half for Jazz — each of those involving having ‘Melo’s man set the screen to get a switch — and he kept piling it on as the Jazz stretched their lead out to double digits. For the third quarter Mitchell was 8-o-9 for 22 points, and the Jazz scored 37 in the frame.
The only reason the Thunder were not blown out of the building is Westbrook would not let them be — he had 20 points of his own in the third alone and was knocking down threes like a Curry.
There are those that will complain about Westbrook’s efficiency — he had 46 points but on 43 shots — however in this game, they needed it. With George and Anthony combining for just 12 points, if Westbrook doesn’t go HAM this ends in a blowout.
It still wasn’t enough. And the loss leads into what will be one interesting summer in OKC.
For the Thunder, this loss has to leave a bad taste in Paul George’s mouth as he heads into free agency. Around the league, most sources expect him to leave for Los Angeles, although that is no lock. If George stays and gets a max contract (anything less and he certainly leaves), and Carmelo Anthony opts into his $28 million for next season as expected, all just as Westbrook’s new max deal kicks in, things are going to get expensive in OKC. Considering payroll and luxury tax for being way over the salary cap (and the Thunder will be in the repeater tax, too) bringing back this roster would lead to a more than $250 million payroll. That’s a number that would make the Lakers or Knicks look to shed salary even if they had contenders, let alone the small market Thunder with a team that isn’t going to bring home a ring. If the big three come back, expect the Thunder so have to shed some good role players just to save money.
The Jazz played better as a team all series, with lock-down defense and enough offense to get the win. Just as they had all season. They were able to make Westbrook think as he drove the rim on Rudy Gobert, and their defense kept Oklahoma City’s stars in check.
Whether they can do that against the Rockets is another question, but they earned the chance to try.
Ricky Rubio leaves game with hamstring injury, will not return
This is a blow to a Utah offense that struggles to create good offense (something that has been a particular problem in the early stages of Game 6). Rubio has averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 assists per game, and while he hasn’t been efficient (true shooting percentage of 47.7) he has scored enough to keep the OKC defense honest and open things up. He outplayed Westbrook, leading to Westbrook saying he would shut Rubio down (then played out of control trying to do so the next game).
Without Rubio, the Thunder defenders can focus more on stopping Donovan Mitchell.
Bloodied and beaten, LeBron James and Cavaliers drop Game 6 to Pacers
And, when LeBron usually delivers a knockout punch, he failed to finish off the Pacers.
LeBron lost for the first time in his last 12 closeout games, the Cavaliers falling 121-87 to Indiana in Game 6 Friday.
At 3-3, this is already the worst first-round series by a LeBron team. He won his previous 12, most via sweep and only two requiring six games.
He’ll try to avoid his first first-round elimination in Game 7 Sunday in Cleveland. Home teams have won 80% of Game 7s, but home teams in series between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds (like this one) are just 3-4 in Game 7s. That’s a small sample, but it speaks to the competitiveness in even matchups like this.
And Indiana is certainly making it competitive.
Oladipo (28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals) was the best player on the court. Six of his teammates scored double figures in the most lopsided win in Pacers history.
On the other hand, it’s becoming only more clear – as if it weren’t already – LeBron must singlehandedly carry the Cavs to the second round if they’re going to get here. He has scored 46, 32 and 44 points in wins and 24, 28 and now 22 points in losses this series.
Neither LeBron nor Oladipo played in the fourth quarter, the result clear much sooner. Stephenson ran on court to strum an air guitar during third-quarter play, either believing a timeout had been called or just not caring.
The Pacers are playing loose, hard and effectively. They’ve outscored Cleveland by 44 in this series.
The Cavaliers should be favored Sunday. But Indiana has pushed and pushed and pushed and isn’t stopping.
For second straight game, Raptors own fourth and defeat Wizards, take series 4-2
With its season on the line in the fourth quarter of an elimination game, the Wizards had nothing. Their offense was stagnant and relied too much on their two stars to create everything off the dribble for everyone. Their bench was no help. A season of inconsistent (in part due to injuries) and at times disinterested play caught up with them.
Washington shot 25 percent in the fourth quarter, John Wall was 0-of-4 and again looked gassed, the Wizards allowed the Raptors to pull down eight offensive rebounds in the fourth alone, and they allowed the Toronto to start the quarter on an 11-2 at the hands of the Raptors’ deep bench. After that Toronto never looked back.
The result was a 102-92 Toronto win that eliminates Washington from the postseason and sends the Raptors on to the next round (to face the winner of the Pacers/Cavaliers series).
“We knew they were going to make a run, they were on their home floor, we just had to stay aggressive,” Kyle Lowry said of the Raptors in the fourth. “We needed this game. We wanted to win this game bad.”
After a rough first trip to Washington earlier this series — where the Wizards won Games 3 and 4 and doubt started to creep into the minds of Raptors’ fans (and maybe players) — this was redemption. In Game 5 and again Friday night in Game 6, back in Washington, the Raptors trusted what won them 59 games in the regular season: They defended well (particularly in transition), they shared the ball on offense, and they leaned on their bench, which had Fred VanVleet back for the first time this series.
It was that bench that started the fourth for Toronto with an 11-2 run, aided by the Wizards 0-4 shooting. The Raptors were doing it on both ends, playing good defense, then turning those misses and turnovers into buckets going the other way.
“Our bench is always my favorite part, I love those guys to death,” Lowry said. “Freddy came back and gave us some juice, Pascal (Siakam) was guarding 17 people, we got CJ (Miles) and those guys. and they were great.”
The Raptors also got 24 points on 15 shots from an energized Kyle Lowry, which made up for an off night from DeMar DeRozan (16 points on 18 shots). Those stars shared the ball and that led to eight Raptors with at least seven points.
Washington should look at this series and how they got beat as a model going forward. Toronto reshaped its offense last offseason to share the ball more, run more motion and actions off the ball, and not just rely on its stars. They focused nightly on defense and playing the right way. And the Raptors had the best bench in the league and trusted it. Washington needs all of those things.
Early in the first quarter, energized by the crowd, it seemed as of the Wizards might force a Game 7. The Wizards got seven quick transition points, playing fast yearly and get up by 11 on 7-of-9 shooting. Then reality set in, the Raptors did better with transition defense to slow the game down and the Wizards shot just 3-of-15 the rest of the quarter. Still, the Wizards were up 30-20 after one as the Raptors just could not hit shots.
The return of VanVleet instantly settled Toronto’s second unit down, led to good decisions and clean looks, including a couple of lobs.
The Raptors closed the gap in the second quarter (a couple of times), led by Lowry’s 10 points in the quarter, to make it a 53-50 Wizards lead at the half.
Bradley Beal put on a show with 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Wizards in front by a few. Beal finished the game with 32 points on 22 shots. Wall had 23 points but on 9-of-22 shooting and with eight assists (and four turnovers).
Then came the fourth, the Raptors bench, and their rested stars. After that, it was all over, and the Wizards fans were leaving early.
Toronto goes home and will get to rest for a few days, then watch Game 7 between the Pacers and Cavaliers on Sunday.