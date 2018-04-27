AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Steve Clifford says he wants to coach next season

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
The Hornets firing Steve Clifford was understandable. The coach was working for a new general manager (Mitch Kupchak) who didn’t hire him, and Clifford didn’t have a good enough record (36-46 each of the last two seasons) to protect himself.

It’s clear how these things go.

But once Charlotte made the move, it was very unclear what’d happen with Clifford. He missed about a quarter of the season with health issues. Perhaps, not coaching was best for him.

Clifford, in a Q&A with Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Q. What’s your feeling, as far as coaching?

A. My hope is to be a head coach again (in the NBA) next year. There is a lot of movement in the league. There are certainly jobs I’m interested in. I’m looking into it. I want to be involved in the NBA. I enjoy coaching a great deal (in general), but I also (particularly) enjoy the competition in this league.

Q. If you aren’t offered a head-coaching job, would you be receptive to being an NBA assistant again?

A. Definitely. That’s not something I would do right now, but if there’s not a head-coaching opportunity, that’s definitely something I would consider.

If Clifford is ready to coach, he should be a serious candidate for every team trying to win now.

The straightforward Clifford is a strong communicator. What he did with Charlotte’s 2016 team – which won 48 games and was brimming with expiring contracts – is one of the most underrated coaching jobs in recent memory. Clifford is an excellent defensive tactician, and he’s evolving offensively.

The Hornets might have just been unlucky lately. They had the point difference typical of a 42-40 team the last couple seasons but went 36-46 each year.

That said, Clifford probably could have done a better job with his rotations last season, even amid injury and a cap-pinched roster. Charlotte was too inept whenever Kemba Walker sat. More staggering could have helped.

Clifford is not a no-brainer hire. But he deserves major consideration around the league.

Wizards’ Otto Porter out for rest of Raptors series

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
The Wizards – down 3-2 to the Raptors in their first-round series entering tonight’s Game 6 – were already in a hole.

It just got deeper with Otto Porter sidelined.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Porter has been just so-so in this series, but at his best, he’s an ideal complementary player – a knockdown spot-up 3-point shooter and plus defender. There’s no chance of him regaining that form against Toronto now.

This vaults Kelly Oubre into a larger role. He’s already talking the talk. Now, it’s even more important he walks the walk. Oubre hasn’t been great in this series, either, but he has potential.

How Washington fills in the rest of its rotation will be trickier. Not only did Porter start at small forward, he unlocked more versatile lineups as a small-ball power forward. This will mean more Markieff Morris and Mike Scott at power forward, which means more Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi at center. The Wizards’ bigs will look more traditional. Washington also might use more three-guard lineups with three of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Ty Lawson and Tomas Satoransky.

Delon Wright: ‘I’ve got a quote ready’ for Kelly Oubre after Raptors beat Wizards

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
After Delon Wright helped the Raptors to a Game 5 win in Toronto, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre slighted Wright ahead of Game 6 in Washington:

“The next game is a different story. We’re back at home. Just like Delon doesn’t play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home,” Oubre said, sharing inspiration coupled with a touch of an insult. “You can kind of chalk it up as the same story.”

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

A taunt of taunting – what an appropriate response to Oubre’s diss/self-own.

It also got the ball rolling on a full-on trash-talk back-and-forth.

I don’t know what that means, but like with most things with Oubre, I find it delightful.

Rumor: Jimmy Butler could sign with Bulls in 2019

AP Photo/Matt Marton
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Bulls are reportedly targeting 2019 free agency to make a big splash.

How about a familiar name – Jimmy Butler, whom Chicago traded to the Timberwolves last summer?

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Decisions I make, the money, my contract, all of that will handle itself. I don’t ever worry about my money. I already have enough money for the rest of my life. It’s all about winning.’’

That’s why a return to the Bulls isn’t that far-fetched. After next season

Team president Michael Reinsdorf is a huge Butler fan, and the feeling is mutual. Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and a soon-to-be draft pick might need some tough love.

“I loved the city of Chicago, and I love the Reinsdorfs,’’ Butler said. “I’m forever grateful for them in taking a chance on me, allowing me to become the player that I am today. It’s still incredible to me that I got to hoop in a Bulls jersey. I got to play in the house that [Michael] Jordan built, that [Scottie] Pippen played, all that stuff. That’s because of the Reinsdorfs.

“If the time comes where I say, ‘You know what, I do want to end this thing in a Bulls jersey,’ I think that would be amazing. But it’s all about being wanted and winning.’’

“And no general manager Gar Forman?’’ Butler was asked.

He then laughed and limped away.

Cowley seems to have an in with Butler. Is this just an idea Cowley had and Butler not pooh-poohing it because the player realizes there’s no point in closing potential options? If so, this is pretty irrelevant. Or is this Butler planting the seeds of a legitimate possibility and Cowley using his knowledge as a Bulls beat writer to explain why it’s feasible? If so, that’s far more intriguing.

The idea of LeBron James returning to Cleveland seemed preposterous a year before it happened, but there were signs. In hindsight, we should have taken them more seriously.

By 2019, the young Bulls might be ready to win. Chicago is on track to have major cap space that offseason. The fit makes some sense on paper.

It’s just a little weird with Butler having already been a Bull.

Pelicans’ big question vs. Warriors: Who guards Kevin Durant?

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

We all know the biggest unknown hanging over the second-round playoff series between New Orleans and Golden State: Stephen Curry. Does he return Saturday night when Game 1 tips off — he left that door open Thursday — or will it be later in the series, like Game 3 or 5? When he does, how healthy is he? Is Curry 100 percent, or more like 85 percent? We all know the bottom line, the Warriors offense becomes unguardable and the team is 15 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court, and at whatever level he changes the series upon his return.

But that is far from the Pelicans’ only challenge in this series.

The other big question: Who guards Kevin Durant?

The most obvious answer here is Anthony Davis, who is an All-Defensive team level big man with the length and quickness to make this a legit matchup. Davis has the skills make life difficult for Durant, how many other people can you say that about?

However, it’s not tenable for the Pelicans to leave AD on Durant for most of the game for two reasons. One, Durant is very good at drawing fouls when he attacks with the ball, and the Pelicans cannot afford to risk Davis in foul trouble, he’s too vital on both ends. The other problem, Durant will pull Davis out to the arc to cover him, leaving Nikola Mirotic as the primary rim defender — and that means a string of lay-ups and dunks off drives and back cuts by the Warriors.

Expect Davis to be on Durant for critical stretches — say the final few possessions of a close game — but not for the entire game.

If not Davis, then who? In the last meeting between these teams (April 7, a Pelicans win), coach Alvin Gentry went with his second best defender, guard Jrue Holiday. Throughout the season and through the first round of the playoffs, Holiday has played at an All-Defensive Team level (he was on my second team ballot). The problem is he’s 6’4” and gives up five to eight inches to Durant (official listed hight vs. reality), and in that April meeting Durant had 41 points. KD just created a little space and shot unbothered over the top of Holiday all game long. Plus, Holiday needs to spend time on Klay Thompson — and Curry, whenever he returns — or the Pelicans risk the Golden State guards beating them.

If not Holiday or Davis, that leaves a buffet of unappealing choices for Gentry. Darius Miller likely will get time, and he’s at least tall (a 6’8” forward), the same is true of Solomon Hill (6’7″). However, neither are great defenders. The Pelicans often play E’Twaun Moore at the three, but that’s a recipe for disaster on Durant. Gentry has few good options on the table here.

The flip side of this equation is a problem for the Warriors: Who guards Anthony Davis?

Since DeMarcus Cousins went down Davis has played at an MVP level and that continued against Portland in the first round, when he averaged 33 points per game with a ridiculous true shooting percentage of 64.9. He’s not fair. And he’s going to get his against Golden State.

The difference is the Warriors have bodies — and with that, a lot of fouls — to throw at Davis. Draymond Green will likely start on Davis and get the majority of the minutes, using his physicality and length to get under Davis’ skin (or at least Green will try to, Davis is pretty much unflappable). After Green, expect Durant to get time on Davis — remember what a good job KD did on LeBron James in last year’s NBA Finals. When focused, Durant is a good defender, and he spent time guarding Davis (and doing it relatively well) in that April matchup. After that expect Kevon Looney and JaVale McGee to both get some spot time on Davis — and those two will be asked to be physical, use their fouls, and wear Davis down. That’s the ultimate goal, to wear on Davis and make him work hard for everything.

There are other fascinating matchups to watch in this series.

Holiday vs. Thompson is right at the top of the list. During the Pelicans’ sweep of the Blazers, Gentry was touting Holiday as the third best two-way player in the game, behind LeBron and Kawhi Leonard. Thompson has a place in that conversation as well — one of the game’s best shooters and he’s the guy who gets matched up on the opposition’s best guard night in and night out. These two are going to be matched up on each other and make each other work for their buckets. Holiday was on fire in the last series — he had 41 points on 23 shots in the close out game as a force for the series — while Thompson “quietly” shot better than 50 percent from three against the Spurs. This matchup isn’t going to decide the series, but it’s going to be fun.

If the Pelicans are going to put a real scare into the Warriors, they will need monster series from Mirotic — spacing the floor and drilling threes — and “playoff” Rajon Rondo. Those are the X-factors who, if they are having big games, will force the Warriors into adjustments they don’t want. Those two were phenomenal last series, but this is a different level of competition.

Especially once Stephen Curry returns.