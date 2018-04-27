AP Photo/Nick Wass

Report: Mike Budenholzer guaranteed the $13 million remaining on his Hawks contract

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Hawks and Mike Budenholzer parted ways.

It’ll cost Atlanta.

Jeff Schultz of The Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Budenholzer had two years and approximately $13 million remaining on his contract. He will get it all, which is a lump Hawks owner Tony Ressler did not want to swallow. But if Budenholzer is hired by another organization, which is expected — he’s currently a candidate for the New York Knicks’ job — his new salary will shrink the Hawks’ financial obligations.

This speaks to how badly Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk wanted a different coach and/or Atlanta’s confidence Budenholzer will land another job.

It made sense the Hawks would want a cheaper coach than Budenholzer. They’re just beginning their rebuild, and they don’t need someone with the cachet of a former Coach of the Year and former team president. They’d be fine with someone less-heralded and more focused on player development than winning immediately.

But now Atlanta is on track to pay that cheaper replacement and Budenholzer his full salary. That’s a cost increase, not a savings.

Unless Budenholzer gets hired elsewhere.

He seems interested. He reportedly really wants the Knicks job and previously spoke with the Suns. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bucks show serious interest once their season ends. The specter of compensating the Hawks now off the table should only help Budenholzer get hired.

This is a pretty great outcome for Budenholzer. He can more easily pursue preferable jobs, and he has his Atlanta salary as a fallback.

It’s far more uncertain for the Hawks, who come out ahead only if Budenholzer gets hired elsewhere – or if they just wanted him gone that badly.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard wants Gregg Popovich to lighten practice load

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Will the Spurs offer Kawhi Leonard a super-max extension? Would he sign it? If no to either, will San Antonio trade him?

Those are among the NBA’s biggest questions this offseason.

The first step is the Spurs and Leonard trying to repair their reportedly broken relationship.

Leonard missed nearly the entire season with a quad injury and spent significant time away from the team rehabbing. His handling of the injury is clearly a source of contention in San Antonio.

But it’s not the only issue.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

“Don’t you have to sign him,” asks one rival executive. “From what I understand, he wants (Gregg) Popovich to lighten up a little with practice and tweak some things. The Spurs may not want to change their ways, but this is Kawhi Leonard we’re talking about.”

This sounds explosive, but players resisting practice is commonplace. So is star players sometimes having the leverage to get their way on that issue.

Popovich is an excellent coach, but part of that is a willingness to discuss ideas and compromise with his stars. When LaMarcus Aldridge requested a trade last summer because he was unhappy with his offensive role, Popovich changed the offense for Aldridge.

Popovich is also a forward-thinker on player rest. He’s not trying to run anyone into the ground with a ton of practices and might be amenable to reducing practice time further.

It’s unclear what else Leonard wants to tweak. Both sides have been so secretive through this saga. But this finally a potential* glimpse into the larger disconnect.

*At best, this is hearsay — maybe accurate hearsay, but hearsay nonetheless. It’s also possible this anonymous rival executive is just trying to stir up things in hope of prying Leonard loose.

PBT Extra: Dwyane Wade’s return one of many questions for Heat

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Have we seen the last game of Dwyane Wade in a Miami Heat uniform?

Wade is the most emotional of a number of changes the Heat roster could see this summer. The toughest to deal with may be Hassan Whiteside and his future — coach Erik Spoelstra is trending more and more away from Whiteside as a big man, but moving the center in a trade with his salary will not be easy. Making moves to change this capped-out roster, in general, will not be easy, but the Heat have some decisions to make.

I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.

PBT Extra: After being swept, what’s next for Portland?

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
During the season, it seemed like the Trail Blazers were making progress. They were a top-10 defense, Damian Lillard was having his best season, Jusuf Nurkic was anchoring the paint, and role players such as Al-Farouq Aminu and Mo Harkless stepped up.

Then came the playoffs and the Pelicans swept the Trail Blazers out of the playoffs.

Now there are a lot of questions in Portland, about roster construction, style of play, and just how good a team with a Lillard and C.J. McCollum can ultimately be? This team is capped out, so making changes is not going to be easy. I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.

Close-knit Pacers’ bond gets tested with season on the line

Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 2:00 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have been winning together, losing together and fighting together all season.

Now they need to demonstrate their resilience once more as they try to save their season by rebounding from an emotional loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Nobody thought we’d be in this situation,” Victor Oladipo said, referring to the playoffs. “It’s important for us to stick together now because we’ve seen where it can go, where it can take us and it’s great.”

The immediate problem is recent history doesn’t bode well for the underdog Pacers, who trail 3-2 with Game 5 set for Friday in Indianapolis.

Cleveland swept Indiana in the first round last year, winning four games by a record low 16 total points. James has won 10 straight close-out games and has never lost a first-round series. Indiana, meanwhile, is trying to reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2014.

But the Pacers don’t care about stats, projections or conventional wisdom – as they’ve proven repeatedly this season.

Following last summer’s Paul George trade, Indiana seemed bound for the draft lottery. Instead, general manager Kevin Pritchard cobbled together a rare combination of proven, often overlooked veterans, emerging stars, good shooters and willing defenders.

It turned out to be a perfect fit.

Indiana won 48 games, six more than it did with George last season, and is a win away from forcing the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs into a decisive seventh game.

Cleveland has learned one lesson the hard way: The fifth-seeded Pacers won’t go away. They won 12 times after facing double-digit deficits and eight times after trailing by 15 or more during the regular season.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise Indiana has erased double-digit deficits in four straight game and wound up taking the lead or having a chance to win late in all four in this series.

“That team does not quit,” James said, moments after his buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Cleveland a 98-95 win to salvage a win Wednesday after Pacers wiped out a 12-point second half to deficit to tie the score in the final minute.

Playing hard until the final buzzer has become the norm for these Pacers.

And they’re savoring every precious second, too.

Nate McMillan recently called this one of the most enjoyable seasons he’s had as a head coach because he knows what he’ll get every day – energy from Oladipo and Lance Stephenson, steadiness from Darren Collison and Corey Joseph, leadership from Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic and an eagerness to develop from Myles Turner and other young players.

With each player embracing their role, the Pacers have formed a cohesive bond.

Six players actually approached Pritchard before the trade deadline and pleaded with the GM not to make any moves because they wanted to close out this season together. Pritchard said it a first for him, and kept the team intact.

“It kind of is like a college team bond,” said Young, one of the six players who approached Pritchard. “Typically you have a lot of NBA teams that don’t bond as well as you do in college when you’re living with each other and you’re around each other all the time. You know in the NBA, you spend time with your family, things like that.

“This team we all hang out together, we go to dinner together on the road. We do everything together.”

The difference has shown.

After enduring an early and sometimes uneven learning curve early this season, the Pacers finally got in sync in early January and played better than anyone, perhaps even McMillan or Pritchard could have anticipated.

From Jan. 6 through the end of the regular season, they went 29-15 and allowed 101.3 points per game and didn’t lose more than two in a row.

They moved up three spots in the Eastern Conference postseason pecking order and headed into their latest round against James having won three of the four regular-season matchups. The Pacers even routed the Cavs on their home court in Game 1.

Since then, though, the series has been all-out slugfest and James has gotten the knockout blow in three times.

Now, with their season on the line, the Pacers need to provide a unified front one more time Friday night just to keep this season alive.

They’re ready.

“Sure, we’ve still got something to prove. No one believes we can beat Cleveland,” Bogdanovic said. “It’s about trust in what we’ve got in each other.”

