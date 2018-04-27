Associated Press

LeBron James doing all he can, detonates dunk on Pacers’ defense (VIDEO)

Indiana is getting more out of Victor Oladipo early and making enough plays in the first half to have a lead in the second quarter over Cleveland.

It’s not that LeBron James isn’t trying — he is once again carrying the Cavaliers as far as he can. That includes a monster dunk on the Pacers and Domantas Sabonis.

LeBron is a beast. The question is will that be enough in Game 6?

Indianapolis Mayor bans goaltending in the city

I so want to see this enforced: Uniformed officers parked at the National Institute For Fitness and Sport, or maybe Garfield Park on a warm day, waiting for some guy to goaltend on a shot, then rushing out, taking him down and arresting him. That would be an excellent use of police manpower.

In a not-that-serious crass political move that probably plays well with his base, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett has banned goaltending in the city.

Obviously, this is in response to LeBron Jamesgoaltend on Victor Oladipo with five seconds left in a tie game Wednesday night (in its Last Two Minute Report the league confirmed it was a goaltend and missed call). Who cares if the call is moot — LeBron hit a three at the other end that would have trumped the two on the goaltend, plus Indy had plenty of other things that cost them the game before that play — it plays well and that’s all that matters.

Indiana heads home for a must-win Game 6 Friday night.

Report: Suns bring in Steve Clifford, James Borrego as part of coaching search

The Suns went way down the road with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer in their search for their next coach, but that fell apart.

So the Suns and GM Ryan McDonough are back hard at the coaching search. They talked to Jason Kidd (who lives in Phoenix now) and Vinny Del Negro (that noise you hear is the screams of Suns fans). Those two are just the start of the search ramping back up, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Those two were not alone.

Both Clifford and Borrego would bring structure and defense to a Suns organization that could use. Nurse may be busy for a few more weeks (at least), but he could bring a better offensive system to a team that could use it. Which one of them — or Kidd or Del Negro or David Fizdale, who also has spoken to the Suns about the job —  would be best at developing young talent is the critical question for the Suns. They have a potential young All-Star in Devin Booker who can fill it up, but a lot of other young question marks such as Josh Jackson (who came on the second half of last season), Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, and a high draft pick this year.

Another factor: How much is owner Robert Sarver willing to spend? By reputation and history, that may not be enough to lure an experienced coach.

Rajon Rondo: “I want to be a general manager, and I want to be a head coach”

Rajon Rondo is notoriously combative and hard on head coaches — Rondo is ultra-competitive, has a high basketball IQ, and thinks things should be done a certain way. If a coach wants to take a different approach, he has to convince Rondo that’s a good idea. Rondo is not a “you say jump, I say how high” kind of guy. Just ask Rick Carlisle.

Someday, Rondo wants to be the guy a point guard is yelling at. Or, he wants to be the guy picking the coach and the point guard who will yell at each other.

Rondo is not ready to retire — “playoff Rondo” is in full bloom this spring — but when he does he wants to say involved in the NBA, either as a coach or GM, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

“I want to be a general manager, and I want to be a head coach,” Rondo said. “Definitely both.”

It’s a little difficult to envision.

Not because Rondo couldn’t do the job — he absolutely can. He’s a coach on the court now and a guy who studies film and opponents — he knows how to attack defenses and how to win (even if his body can’t execute what his mind sees like it once could). He also knows players, personnel, and chemistry.

However, being an NBA coach in the modern NBA is to put your ego aside — the elite players are both the stars and the guys with the power. If a top player wants a coach gone, well, we’ve seen how that battle goes many times. The best coaches get players to buy in, and know how to put their ego aside for the betterment of the team — even Gregg Popovich retooled his offense this season to better accommodate LaMarcus Aldridge. Could Rondo do that? Oh, and he’d have to talk to the media every day during the season (often multiple times a day), which is no coach’s favorite part of the job, but it’s part of it.

General Manager is an even more diplomatic position than coach.

Still, if I were a coach or GM, I’d be willing to bring Rondo into the fold once his playing days are done and see if he can mold into the job (and mold the job to himself a little). He’s got the mind for it, that’s not in doubt.

John Wall: “I kinda like ran out of gas a little bit” at end of Game 5

John Wall played the entire second half in Game 5 in Toronto, a game that was within a few points (always single digits) one way or another, until midway through the fourth when Toronto went on a 12-0 run, created some space, and held on for the 108-98 win. As it has been all series, in the fourth the Wizards just could not generate points out of their half-court sets — in 22 half-court possessions in the fourth quarter, the Wizards scored on six of them in Game 5 (stats via Synergy Sports). Toronto pushed the ball, scored more on their chances, and took the 3-2 series lead.

What happened in the fourth? Part of it is John Wall got tired, which is why he went 2-of-7 shooting with a couple of turnovers in the fourth, something he admitted to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I definitely do, I feel like that,” Wall said when asked if he feels he can take over a playoff game at any point after the Wizards’ shootaround today. “But at the same time, I think last game I kinda like ran out of gas a little bit the last five minutes and I gotta do a better job of — not taking time off — but letting other guys create or create for other guys and let those guys make plays at times.

“So [during] those last five minutes, kind of like Game 4 here, I can have the energy to make plays for myself but also for my teammates. I think that kind of hurt us in the last game.”

Wall needs to trust his teammates. Which is both true and going to be harder to do Friday night in a must-win Game 6 at home.

Bradley Beal has made plays in transition in this series, and his catch-and-shoot game never went away, but he’s not been able to create — when he’s been the pick-and-roll ball handler the Wizards have scored a dreadful 0.667 points per possession. Beal is finishing, but not creating. Otto Porter will not play the rest of this series following surgery on his knee. That leaves Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris, and Ty Lawson to create shots not generated by Wall.

All of which is to say: The Wizards need a couple big games from Wall if they are going to upset the Raptors and get out of the first round. To get that, coach Scott Brooks has got to find a way to get Wall a little more rest (they trusted Tomas Satoransky during the season and he held it down, Brooks should consider it again).