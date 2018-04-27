AP Photo/Darren Abate

Kevin Durant: If I take another $10 million pay cut, Warriors ‘going to start taking advantage of me’

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Warriors. He has already confirmed that.

But for how much?

For most players of his caliber, it’d be simple. The max salary – projected to be about $35 million – would be his salary. The only question would be whether he takes another 1+1 deal (with a 5% raise to the option year and the ability to sign for five years and 8% raises on his next contract with Golden State or a four-year deal (with 8% raises).

With Durant, there’s much more uncertainty.

He took a big pay cut last summer – some of it for no clear reason. Durant’s max salary was $34,682,550. By accepting $31,848,120 or less, he allowed the Warriors to keep Andre Iguodala‘s and Shaun Livingston‘s Bird Rights and more easily re-sign the pair. But Durant went even further – signing for $25,000,000.

That’s a $9,682,550 reduction from his true max and a $6,848,120 from the Non-Bird max that would have facilitated re-signing Iguodala and Livingston.

Durant, via Warriors Plus/Minus

Money has never been the sole reason why I made any decision. I just try to make a good basketball decision. And I’m sure, hopefully, the organization does right by me, as well. That stuff always has to align. But, for the most part, I try just to let my play do the talking and handle all that stuff. And we’ll talk about the details later.

Would he take another pay cut? Durant:

$10 million? Would that be smart?

Podcast host Tim Kawakami noted he wouldn’t have thought Durant would take such a big pay cut last year. Durant:

Me either. But I thought that, at that time, it was a good deal. But that’s not setting a good precedent for me if I’m like, “Man, I’m taking 10.” Now, they’re going to start taking advantage of me. You know what I’m saying? I know it’s a business, too. So, I’ve got a business to handle as well.

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t see myself taking that big of a cut.

Durant’s pay cut was obviously a short-term boon for the Warriors. They re-signed Iguodala and Livingston because of a portion of it. The additional reduction Durant took roughly covered Nick Young‘s salary – or, if you believe Golden State would have signed Young anyway, went straight into ownership’s pockets (multiplied by the luxury-tax savings).

But I’ve long wondered what the pay cut would mean for Durant and Golden State long-term.

Would he be more or less willing to take future pay cuts because of this one? How many pay cuts would he take? If it were a one-time offer, could the Warriors have waited for a different year? Was 2017 the only year he was willing?

Stephen Curry is already guaranteed a super-max contract through 2022. Klay Thompson will be a free agent in 2019, Draymond Green in 2020. Both will be due raises. In the highly likely event the Warriors pay the luxury tax next season, they’d face the repeater rate in 2020.

This team will get expensive in a hurry – to the point it could become unaffordable.

Durant taking a pay cut later, considering the luxury-tax implications, would go much further than it did this year. But if he wants every dollar from now on – which increasingly sounds like his approach – Golden State could face some tough decisions.

Rumor: Kawhi Leonard wants Gregg Popovich to lighten practice load

AP Photo/Darren Abate
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Will the Spurs offer Kawhi Leonard a super-max extension? Would he sign it? If no to either, will San Antonio trade him?

Those are among the NBA’s biggest questions this offseason.

The first step is the Spurs and Leonard trying to repair their reportedly broken relationship.

Leonard missed nearly the entire season with a quad injury and spent significant time away from the team rehabbing. His handling of the injury is clearly a source of contention in San Antonio.

But it’s not the only issue.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

“Don’t you have to sign him,” asks one rival executive. “From what I understand, he wants (Gregg) Popovich to lighten up a little with practice and tweak some things. The Spurs may not want to change their ways, but this is Kawhi Leonard we’re talking about.”

This sounds explosive, but players resisting practice is commonplace. So is star players sometimes having the leverage to get their way on that issue.

Popovich is an excellent coach, but part of that is a willingness to discuss ideas and compromise with his stars. When LaMarcus Aldridge requested a trade last summer because he was unhappy with his offensive role, Popovich changed the offense for Aldridge.

Popovich is also a forward-thinker on player rest. He’s not trying to run anyone into the ground with a ton of practices and might be amenable to reducing practice time further.

It’s unclear what else Leonard wants to tweak. Both sides have been so secretive through this saga. But this finally a potential* glimpse into the larger disconnect.

*At best, this is hearsay — maybe accurate hearsay, but hearsay nonetheless. It’s also possible this anonymous rival executive is just trying to stir up things in hope of prying Leonard loose.

Report: Mike Budenholzer guaranteed the $13 million remaining on his Hawks contract

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Hawks and Mike Budenholzer parted ways.

It’ll cost Atlanta.

Jeff Schultz of The Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Budenholzer had two years and approximately $13 million remaining on his contract. He will get it all, which is a lump Hawks owner Tony Ressler did not want to swallow. But if Budenholzer is hired by another organization, which is expected — he’s currently a candidate for the New York Knicks’ job — his new salary will shrink the Hawks’ financial obligations.

This speaks to how badly Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk wanted a different coach and/or Atlanta’s confidence Budenholzer will land another job.

It made sense the Hawks would want a cheaper coach than Budenholzer. They’re just beginning their rebuild, and they don’t need someone with the cachet of a former Coach of the Year and former team president. They’d be fine with someone less-heralded and more focused on player development than winning immediately.

But now Atlanta is on track to pay that cheaper replacement and Budenholzer his full salary. That’s a cost increase, not a savings.

Unless Budenholzer gets hired elsewhere.

He seems interested. He reportedly really wants the Knicks job and previously spoke with the Suns. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bucks show serious interest once their season ends. The specter of compensating the Hawks now off the table should only help Budenholzer get hired.

This is a pretty great outcome for Budenholzer. He can more easily pursue preferable jobs, and he has his Atlanta salary as a fallback.

It’s far more uncertain for the Hawks, who come out ahead only if Budenholzer gets hired elsewhere – or if they just wanted him gone that badly.

PBT Extra: Dwyane Wade’s return one of many questions for Heat

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Have we seen the last game of Dwyane Wade in a Miami Heat uniform?

Wade is the most emotional of a number of changes the Heat roster could see this summer. The toughest to deal with may be Hassan Whiteside and his future — coach Erik Spoelstra is trending more and more away from Whiteside as a big man, but moving the center in a trade with his salary will not be easy. Making moves to change this capped-out roster, in general, will not be easy, but the Heat have some decisions to make.

I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.

PBT Extra: After being swept, what’s next for Portland?

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

During the season, it seemed like the Trail Blazers were making progress. They were a top-10 defense, Damian Lillard was having his best season, Jusuf Nurkic was anchoring the paint, and role players such as Al-Farouq Aminu and Mo Harkless stepped up.

Then came the playoffs and the Pelicans swept the Trail Blazers out of the playoffs.

Now there are a lot of questions in Portland, about roster construction, style of play, and just how good a team with a Lillard and C.J. McCollum can ultimately be? This team is capped out, so making changes is not going to be easy. I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.