John Wall: “I kinda like ran out of gas a little bit” at end of Game 5

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
John Wall played the entire second half in Game 5 in Toronto, a game that was within a few points (always single digits) one way or another, until midway through the fourth when Toronto went on a 12-0 run, created some space, and held on for the 108-98 win. As it has been all series, in the fourth the Wizards just could not generate points out of their half-court sets — in 22 half-court possessions in the fourth quarter, the Wizards scored on six of them in Game 5 (stats via Synergy Sports). Toronto pushed the ball, scored more on their chances, and took the 3-2 series lead.

What happened in the fourth? Part of it is John Wall got tired, which is why he went 2-of-7 shooting with a couple of turnovers in the fourth, something he admitted to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I definitely do, I feel like that,” Wall said when asked if he feels he can take over a playoff game at any point after the Wizards’ shootaround today. “But at the same time, I think last game I kinda like ran out of gas a little bit the last five minutes and I gotta do a better job of — not taking time off — but letting other guys create or create for other guys and let those guys make plays at times.

“So [during] those last five minutes, kind of like Game 4 here, I can have the energy to make plays for myself but also for my teammates. I think that kind of hurt us in the last game.”

Wall needs to trust his teammates. Which is both true and going to be harder to do Friday night in a must-win Game 6 at home.

Bradley Beal has made plays in transition in this series, and his catch-and-shoot game never went away, but he’s not been able to create — when he’s been the pick-and-roll ball handler the Wizards have scored a dreadful 0.667 points per possession. Beal is finishing, but not creating. Otto Porter will not play the rest of this series following surgery on his knee. That leaves Kelly Oubre, Markieff Morris, and Ty Lawson to create shots not generated by Wall.

All of which is to say: The Wizards need a couple big games from Wall if they are going to upset the Raptors and get out of the first round. To get that, coach Scott Brooks has got to find a way to get Wall a little more rest (they trusted Tomas Satoransky during the season and he held it down, Brooks should consider it again).

Rajon Rondo: “I want to be a general manager, and I want to be a head coach”

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Rajon Rondo is notoriously combative and hard on head coaches — Rondo is ultra-competitive, has a high basketball IQ, and thinks things should be done a certain way. If a coach wants to take a different approach, he has to convince Rondo that’s a good idea. Rondo is not a “you say jump, I say how high” kind of guy. Just ask Rick Carlisle.

Someday, Rondo wants to be the guy a point guard is yelling at. Or, he wants to be the guy picking the coach and the point guard who will yell at each other.

Rondo is not ready to retire — “playoff Rondo” is in full bloom this spring — but when he does he wants to say involved in the NBA, either as a coach or GM, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

“I want to be a general manager, and I want to be a head coach,” Rondo said. “Definitely both.”

It’s a little difficult to envision.

Not because Rondo couldn’t do the job — he absolutely can. He’s a coach on the court now and a guy who studies film and opponents — he knows how to attack defenses and how to win (even if his body can’t execute what his mind sees like it once could). He also knows players, personnel, and chemistry.

However, being an NBA coach in the modern NBA is to put your ego aside — the elite players are both the stars and the guys with the power. If a top player wants a coach gone, well, we’ve seen how that battle goes many times. The best coaches get players to buy in, and know how to put their ego aside for the betterment of the team — even Gregg Popovich retooled his offense this season to better accommodate LaMarcus Aldridge. Could Rondo do that? Oh, and he’d have to talk to the media every day during the season (often multiple times a day), which is no coach’s favorite part of the job, but it’s part of it.

General Manager is an even more diplomatic position than coach.

Still, if I were a coach or GM, I’d be willing to bring Rondo into the fold once his playing days are done and see if he can mold into the job (and mold the job to himself a little). He’s got the mind for it, that’s not in doubt.

Steve Clifford says he wants to coach next season

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
The Hornets firing Steve Clifford was understandable. The coach was working for a new general manager (Mitch Kupchak) who didn’t hire him, and Clifford didn’t have a good enough record (36-46 each of the last two seasons) to protect himself.

It’s clear how these things go.

But once Charlotte made the move, it was very unclear what’d happen with Clifford. He missed about a quarter of the season with health issues. Perhaps, not coaching was best for him.

Clifford, in a Q&A with Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Q. What’s your feeling, as far as coaching?

A. My hope is to be a head coach again (in the NBA) next year. There is a lot of movement in the league. There are certainly jobs I’m interested in. I’m looking into it. I want to be involved in the NBA. I enjoy coaching a great deal (in general), but I also (particularly) enjoy the competition in this league.

Q. If you aren’t offered a head-coaching job, would you be receptive to being an NBA assistant again?

A. Definitely. That’s not something I would do right now, but if there’s not a head-coaching opportunity, that’s definitely something I would consider.

If Clifford is ready to coach, he should be a serious candidate for every team trying to win now.

The straightforward Clifford is a strong communicator. What he did with Charlotte’s 2016 team – which won 48 games and was brimming with expiring contracts – is one of the most underrated coaching jobs in recent memory. Clifford is an excellent defensive tactician, and he’s evolving offensively.

The Hornets might have just been unlucky lately. They had the point difference typical of a 42-40 team the last couple seasons but went 36-46 each year.

That said, Clifford probably could have done a better job with his rotations last season, even amid injury and a cap-pinched roster. Charlotte was too inept whenever Kemba Walker sat. More staggering could have helped.

Clifford is not a no-brainer hire. But he deserves major consideration around the league.

Wizards’ Otto Porter out for rest of Raptors series

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
The Wizards – down 3-2 to the Raptors in their first-round series entering tonight’s Game 6 – were already in a hole.

It just got deeper with Otto Porter sidelined.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Porter has been just so-so in this series, but at his best, he’s an ideal complementary player – a knockdown spot-up 3-point shooter and plus defender. There’s no chance of him regaining that form against Toronto now.

This vaults Kelly Oubre into a larger role. He’s already talking the talk. Now, it’s even more important he walks the walk. Oubre hasn’t been great in this series, either, but he has potential.

How Washington fills in the rest of its rotation will be trickier. Not only did Porter start at small forward, he unlocked more versatile lineups as a small-ball power forward. This will mean more Markieff Morris and Mike Scott at power forward, which means more Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi at center. The Wizards’ bigs will look more traditional. Washington also might use more three-guard lineups with three of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Ty Lawson and Tomas Satoransky.

Delon Wright: ‘I’ve got a quote ready’ for Kelly Oubre after Raptors beat Wizards

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
After Delon Wright helped the Raptors to a Game 5 win in Toronto, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre slighted Wright ahead of Game 6 in Washington:

“The next game is a different story. We’re back at home. Just like Delon doesn’t play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home,” Oubre said, sharing inspiration coupled with a touch of an insult. “You can kind of chalk it up as the same story.”

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

A taunt of taunting – what an appropriate response to Oubre’s diss/self-own.

It also got the ball rolling on a full-on trash-talk back-and-forth.

I don’t know what that means, but like with most things with Oubre, I find it delightful.