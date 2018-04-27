Getty Images

For second straight game, Raptors own fourth and defeat Wizards, take series 4-2

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
With its season on the line in the fourth quarter of an elimination game, the Wizards had nothing. Their offense was stagnant and relied too much on their two stars to create everything off the dribble for everyone. Their bench was no help. A season of inconsistent (in part due to injuries) and at times disinterested play caught up with them.

Washington shot 25 percent in the fourth quarter, John Wall was 0-of-4 and again looked gassed, the Wizards allowed the Raptors to pull down eight offensive rebounds in the fourth alone, and they allowed the Toronto to start the quarter on an 11-2 thanks to a deep bench. After that the Raptors never looked back.

The result was a 102-92 Toronto win that eliminates Washington from the postseason and sends the Raptors on to the next round (to face the winner of the Pacers/Cavaliers series).

“We knew they were going to make a run, they were on their home floor, we just had to stay aggressive,” Kyle Lowry said of the Raptors in the fourth. “We needed this game. We wanted to win this game bad.”

After a rough first trip to Washington this series — where the Wizards won Games 3 and 4 and doubt started to creep into the minds of Raptors fans (and maybe players) — this was redemption. In Game 5 and again Friday night in Game 6, back in Washington, the Raptors trusted what won them 59 games in the regular season: They defended well (particularly in transition), they shared the ball on offense, and they trusted their bench, which had Fred VanVleet back for the first time this series.

It was that bench that started the fourth for Toronto and went on an 11-2 run, with the Wizards 0-4 shooting. The Raptors were doing it on both ends, playing good defense, then turning those misses and turnovers into buckets going the other way.

“Our bench is always my favorite part, I love those guys to death,” Lowry said. “Freddy came back and gave us some juice, Pascal (Siakam) was guarding 17 people, we got CJ (Miles) and those guys. and they were great.”

The Raptors also got 24 points on 15 shots from an energized Kyle Lowry, which made up for an off night from DeMar DeRozan (16 points on 18 shots). Those stars shared the ball and that led to eight Raptors with at least seven points.

Washington should look at this series and how they got beat as a model going forward. Toronto reshaped its offense last offseason to share the ball more and not just rely on its stars. They focused nightly on defense and playing the right way. And the Raptors had the best bench in the league and leaned on it. Washington needs all of those things.

Early in the first quarter, energized by the crowd, it seemed like the Wizards might force a Game 7. The Wizards got seven quick transition points, playing fast yearly and get up by 11 on 7-of-9 shooting. Then reality set in, the Raptors did better with transition defense to slow the game down and the Wizards shot just 3-of-15 the rest of the quarter. Still, the Wizards were up 30-20 after one as the Raptors just could not hit shots.

The return of VanVleet instantly settled Toronto’s second unit down, led to good decisions and clean looks, including a couple lobs.

The Raptors closed the gap in the second quarter (a couple of times), led by Lowry’s 10 points in the quarter, to make it a 53-50 Wizards lead at the half.

Bradley Beal put on a show with 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Wizards in front by a few. Beal finished the game with 32 points on 22 shots. Wall had 23 points but on 9-of-22 shooting and with eight assists (and four turnovers).

Then came the fourth, the Raptors bench, and their rested stars. After that, it was all over, and the Wizards fans were leaving early.

Toronto goes home and will get to rest for a few days, then watch Game 7 between the Pacers and Cavaliers on Sunday.

Indianapolis Mayor bans goaltending in the city

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 9:33 PM EDT
I so want to see this enforced: Uniformed officers parked at the National Institute For Fitness and Sport, or maybe Garfield Park on a warm day, waiting for some guy to goaltend on a shot, then rushing out, taking him down and arresting him. That would be an excellent use of police manpower.

In a not-that-serious crass political move that probably plays well with his base, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett has banned goaltending in the city.

Obviously, this is in response to LeBron Jamesgoaltend on Victor Oladipo with five seconds left in a tie game Wednesday night (in its Last Two Minute Report the league confirmed it was a goaltend and missed call). Who cares if the call is moot — LeBron hit a three at the other end that would have trumped the two on the goaltend, plus Indy had plenty of other things that cost them the game before that play — it plays well and that’s all that matters.

Indiana heads home for a must-win Game 6 Friday night.

LeBron James doing all he can, detonates dunk on Pacers’ defense (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
Indiana is getting more out of Victor Oladipo early and making enough plays in the first half to have a lead in the second quarter over Cleveland.

It’s not that LeBron James isn’t trying — he is once again carrying the Cavaliers as far as he can. That includes a monster dunk on the Pacers and Domantas Sabonis.

LeBron is a beast. The question is will that be enough in Game 6?

Report: Suns bring in Steve Clifford, James Borrego as part of coaching search

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
The Suns went way down the road with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer in their search for their next coach, but that fell apart.

So the Suns and GM Ryan McDonough are back hard at the coaching search. They talked to Jason Kidd (who lives in Phoenix now) and Vinny Del Negro (that noise you hear is the screams of Suns fans). Those two are just the start of the search ramping back up, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Those two were not alone.

Both Clifford and Borrego would bring structure and defense to a Suns organization that could use. Nurse may be busy for a few more weeks (at least), but he could bring a better offensive system to a team that could use it. Which one of them — or Kidd or Del Negro or David Fizdale, who also has spoken to the Suns about the job —  would be best at developing young talent is the critical question for the Suns. They have a potential young All-Star in Devin Booker who can fill it up, but a lot of other young question marks such as Josh Jackson (who came on the second half of last season), Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, and a high draft pick this year.

Another factor: How much is owner Robert Sarver willing to spend? By reputation and history, that may not be enough to lure an experienced coach.

Rajon Rondo: “I want to be a general manager, and I want to be a head coach”

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Rajon Rondo is notoriously combative and hard on head coaches — Rondo is ultra-competitive, has a high basketball IQ, and thinks things should be done a certain way. If a coach wants to take a different approach, he has to convince Rondo that’s a good idea. Rondo is not a “you say jump, I say how high” kind of guy. Just ask Rick Carlisle.

Someday, Rondo wants to be the guy a point guard is yelling at. Or, he wants to be the guy picking the coach and the point guard who will yell at each other.

Rondo is not ready to retire — “playoff Rondo” is in full bloom this spring — but when he does he wants to say involved in the NBA, either as a coach or GM, he told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

“I want to be a general manager, and I want to be a head coach,” Rondo said. “Definitely both.”

It’s a little difficult to envision.

Not because Rondo couldn’t do the job — he absolutely can. He’s a coach on the court now and a guy who studies film and opponents — he knows how to attack defenses and how to win (even if his body can’t execute what his mind sees like it once could). He also knows players, personnel, and chemistry.

However, being an NBA coach in the modern NBA is to put your ego aside — the elite players are both the stars and the guys with the power. If a top player wants a coach gone, well, we’ve seen how that battle goes many times. The best coaches get players to buy in, and know how to put their ego aside for the betterment of the team — even Gregg Popovich retooled his offense this season to better accommodate LaMarcus Aldridge. Could Rondo do that? Oh, and he’d have to talk to the media every day during the season (often multiple times a day), which is no coach’s favorite part of the job, but it’s part of it.

General Manager is an even more diplomatic position than coach.

Still, if I were a coach or GM, I’d be willing to bring Rondo into the fold once his playing days are done and see if he can mold into the job (and mold the job to himself a little). He’s got the mind for it, that’s not in doubt.