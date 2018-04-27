AP Photo/Nick Wass

Delon Wright: ‘I’ve got a quote ready’ for Kelly Oubre after Raptors beat Wizards

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
After Delon Wright helped the Raptors to a Game 5 win in Toronto, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre slighted Wright ahead of Game 6 in Washington:

“The next game is a different story. We’re back at home. Just like Delon doesn’t play well anywhere else, you know, other than at home,” Oubre said, sharing inspiration coupled with a touch of an insult. “You can kind of chalk it up as the same story.”

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

A taunt of taunting – what an appropriate response to Oubre’s diss/self-own.

It also got the ball rolling on a full-on trash-talk back-and-forth.

I don’t know what that means, but like with most things with Oubre, I find it delightful.

Wizards’ Otto Porter out for rest of Raptors series

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 3:43 PM EDT
The Wizards – down 3-2 to the Raptors in their first-round series entering tonight’s Game 6 – were already in a hole.

It just got deeper with Otto Porter sidelined.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Porter has been just so-so in this series, but at his best, he’s an ideal complementary player – a knockdown spot-up 3-point shooter and plus defender. There’s no chance of him regaining that form against Toronto now.

This vaults Kelly Oubre into a larger role. He’s already talking the talk. Now, it’s even more important he walks the walk. Oubre hasn’t been great in this series, either, but he has potential.

How Washington fills in the rest of its rotation will be trickier. Not only did Porter start at small forward, he unlocked more versatile lineups as a small-ball power forward. This will mean more Markieff Morris and Mike Scott at power forward, which means more Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi at center. The Wizards’ bigs will look more traditional. Washington also might use more three-guard lineups with three of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Ty Lawson and Tomas Satoransky.

Rumor: Jimmy Butler could sign with Bulls in 2019

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Bulls are reportedly targeting 2019 free agency to make a big splash.

How about a familiar name – Jimmy Butler, whom Chicago traded to the Timberwolves last summer?

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Decisions I make, the money, my contract, all of that will handle itself. I don’t ever worry about my money. I already have enough money for the rest of my life. It’s all about winning.’’

That’s why a return to the Bulls isn’t that far-fetched. After next season

Team president Michael Reinsdorf is a huge Butler fan, and the feeling is mutual. Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and a soon-to-be draft pick might need some tough love.

“I loved the city of Chicago, and I love the Reinsdorfs,’’ Butler said. “I’m forever grateful for them in taking a chance on me, allowing me to become the player that I am today. It’s still incredible to me that I got to hoop in a Bulls jersey. I got to play in the house that [Michael] Jordan built, that [Scottie] Pippen played, all that stuff. That’s because of the Reinsdorfs.

“If the time comes where I say, ‘You know what, I do want to end this thing in a Bulls jersey,’ I think that would be amazing. But it’s all about being wanted and winning.’’

“And no general manager Gar Forman?’’ Butler was asked.

He then laughed and limped away.

Cowley seems to have an in with Butler. Is this just an idea Cowley had and Butler not pooh-poohing it because the player realizes there’s no point in closing potential options? If so, this is pretty irrelevant. Or is this Butler planting the seeds of a legitimate possibility and Cowley using his knowledge as a Bulls beat writer to explain why it’s feasible? If so, that’s far more intriguing.

The idea of LeBron James returning to Cleveland seemed preposterous a year before it happened, but there were signs. In hindsight, we should have taken them more seriously.

By 2019, the young Bulls might be ready to win. Chicago is on track to have major cap space that offseason. The fit makes some sense on paper.

It’s just a little weird with Butler having already been a Bull.

Pelicans’ big question vs. Warriors: Who guards Kevin Durant?

By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

We all know the biggest unknown hanging over the second-round playoff series between New Orleans and Golden State: Stephen Curry. Does he return Saturday night when Game 1 tips off — he left that door open Thursday — or will it be later in the series, like Game 3 or 5? When he does, how healthy is he? Is Curry 100 percent, or more like 85 percent? We all know the bottom line, the Warriors offense becomes unguardable and the team is 15 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the court, and at whatever level he changes the series upon his return.

But that is far from the Pelicans’ only challenge in this series.

The other big question: Who guards Kevin Durant?

The most obvious answer here is Anthony Davis, who is an All-Defensive team level big man with the length and quickness to make this a legit matchup. Davis has the skills make life difficult for Durant, how many other people can you say that about?

However, it’s not tenable for the Pelicans to leave AD on Durant for most of the game for two reasons. One, Durant is very good at drawing fouls when he attacks with the ball, and the Pelicans cannot afford to risk Davis in foul trouble, he’s too vital on both ends. The other problem, Durant will pull Davis out to the arc to cover him, leaving Nikola Mirotic as the primary rim defender — and that means a string of lay-ups and dunks off drives and back cuts by the Warriors.

Expect Davis to be on Durant for critical stretches — say the final few possessions of a close game — but not for the entire game.

If not Davis, then who? In the last meeting between these teams (April 7, a Pelicans win), coach Alvin Gentry went with his second best defender, guard Jrue Holiday. Throughout the season and through the first round of the playoffs, Holiday has played at an All-Defensive Team level (he was on my second team ballot). The problem is he’s 6’4” and gives up five to eight inches to Durant (official listed hight vs. reality), and in that April meeting Durant had 41 points. KD just created a little space and shot unbothered over the top of Holiday all game long. Plus, Holiday needs to spend time on Klay Thompson — and Curry, whenever he returns — or the Pelicans risk the Golden State guards beating them.

If not Holiday or Davis, that leaves a buffet of unappealing choices for Gentry. Darius Miller likely will get time, and he’s at least tall (a 6’8” forward), the same is true of Solomon Hill (6’7″). However, neither are great defenders. The Pelicans often play E’Twaun Moore at the three, but that’s a recipe for disaster on Durant. Gentry has few good options on the table here.

The flip side of this equation is a problem for the Warriors: Who guards Anthony Davis?

Since DeMarcus Cousins went down Davis has played at an MVP level and that continued against Portland in the first round, when he averaged 33 points per game with a ridiculous true shooting percentage of 64.9. He’s not fair. And he’s going to get his against Golden State.

The difference is the Warriors have bodies — and with that, a lot of fouls — to throw at Davis. Draymond Green will likely start on Davis and get the majority of the minutes, using his physicality and length to get under Davis’ skin (or at least Green will try to, Davis is pretty much unflappable). After Green, expect Durant to get time on Davis — remember what a good job KD did on LeBron James in last year’s NBA Finals. When focused, Durant is a good defender, and he spent time guarding Davis (and doing it relatively well) in that April matchup. After that expect Kevon Looney and JaVale McGee to both get some spot time on Davis — and those two will be asked to be physical, use their fouls, and wear Davis down. That’s the ultimate goal, to wear on Davis and make him work hard for everything.

There are other fascinating matchups to watch in this series.

Holiday vs. Thompson is right at the top of the list. During the Pelicans’ sweep of the Blazers, Gentry was touting Holiday as the third best two-way player in the game, behind LeBron and Kawhi Leonard. Thompson has a place in that conversation as well — one of the game’s best shooters and he’s the guy who gets matched up on the opposition’s best guard night in and night out. These two are going to be matched up on each other and make each other work for their buckets. Holiday was on fire in the last series — he had 41 points on 23 shots in the close out game as a force for the series — while Thompson “quietly” shot better than 50 percent from three against the Spurs. This matchup isn’t going to decide the series, but it’s going to be fun.

If the Pelicans are going to put a real scare into the Warriors, they will need monster series from Mirotic — spacing the floor and drilling threes — and “playoff” Rajon Rondo. Those are the X-factors who, if they are having big games, will force the Warriors into adjustments they don’t want. Those two were phenomenal last series, but this is a different level of competition.

Especially once Stephen Curry returns.

Kevin Durant: If I take another $10 million pay cut, Warriors ‘going to start taking advantage of me’

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Warriors. He has already confirmed that.

But for how much?

For most players of his caliber, it’d be simple. The max salary – projected to be about $35 million – would be his salary. The only question would be whether he takes another 1+1 deal (with a 5% raise to the option year and the ability to sign for five years and 8% raises on his next contract with Golden State or a four-year deal (with 8% raises).

With Durant, there’s much more uncertainty.

He took a big pay cut last summer – some of it for no clear reason. Durant’s max salary was $34,682,550. By accepting $31,848,120 or less, he allowed the Warriors to keep Andre Iguodala‘s and Shaun Livingston‘s Bird Rights and more easily re-sign the pair. But Durant went even further – signing for $25,000,000.

That’s a $9,682,550 reduction from his true max and a $6,848,120 from the Non-Bird max that would have facilitated re-signing Iguodala and Livingston.

Durant, via Warriors Plus/Minus

Money has never been the sole reason why I made any decision. I just try to make a good basketball decision. And I’m sure, hopefully, the organization does right by me, as well. That stuff always has to align. But, for the most part, I try just to let my play do the talking and handle all that stuff. And we’ll talk about the details later.

Would he take another pay cut? Durant:

$10 million? Would that be smart?

Podcast host Tim Kawakami noted he wouldn’t have thought Durant would take such a big pay cut last year. Durant:

Me either. But I thought that, at that time, it was a good deal. But that’s not setting a good precedent for me if I’m like, “Man, I’m taking 10.” Now, they’re going to start taking advantage of me. You know what I’m saying? I know it’s a business, too. So, I’ve got a business to handle as well.

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t see myself taking that big of a cut.

Durant’s pay cut was obviously a short-term boon for the Warriors. They re-signed Iguodala and Livingston because of a portion of it. The additional reduction Durant took roughly covered Nick Young‘s salary – or, if you believe Golden State would have signed Young anyway, went straight into ownership’s pockets (multiplied by the luxury-tax savings).

But I’ve long wondered what the pay cut would mean for Durant and Golden State long-term.

Would he be more or less willing to take future pay cuts because of this one? How many pay cuts would he take? If it were a one-time offer, could the Warriors have waited for a different year? Was 2017 the only year he was willing?

Stephen Curry is already guaranteed a super-max contract through 2022. Klay Thompson will be a free agent in 2019, Draymond Green in 2020. Both will be due raises. In the highly likely event the Warriors pay the luxury tax next season, they’d face the repeater rate in 2020.

This team will get expensive in a hurry – to the point it could become unaffordable.

Durant taking a pay cut later, considering the luxury-tax implications, would go much further than it did this year. But if he wants every dollar from now on – which increasingly sounds like his approach – Golden State could face some tough decisions.